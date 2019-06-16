Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BATS EXCHANGE  >  Cboe Global Markets Inc.    CBOE

CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.

(CBOE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Analyst: Why E3 2019 Missed The 'Whoa' Factor

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/16/2019 | 09:39am EDT
Cboe - Market News Story
Analyst: Why E3 2019 Missed The 'Whoa' Factor

Dave Royse 6/16/2019 7:53:06 AM

Video game trade event E3 had a new console rollout from Microsoft Inc. (NASDAQ: MSFT), tons of upcoming game previews and even an appearance by Keanu Reeves, both in a game and on stage. But Wedbush said that with the industry in flux and uncertain exactly where it's going, this year's show didn't have the 'whoa' factor that some may have hoped for.

Wedbush's Michael Pachter wrote an industry overview note to investors following E3, wrapping up thoughts on several covered companies and the industry as a whole.

Streaming Is Big Industry Topic

If attendees were hoping to be wowed by a big reveal on exactly what the video game industry will look like in a couple years, they may have been disappointed. There's no question the industry is on the precipice of change, but E3 didn't make it any clearer how much or how quickly games will move into streaming, and what exactly that might look like or cost.

'E3 2019 did leave some investors with a sense of unease,' Pachter wrote. 'There is a palpable level of concern that the traditional $60 upfront price for video games is looking a bit long-in-the-tooth given changes in how people now choose to consume music and television, with all-you-can-consume subscriptions becoming the dominant forces in those markets.'

But while the means of delivering games may be changing thanks to new technology, 'it remains to be seen which dominant distribution model will emerge and how the economics for publishers and platform operators will ultimately play out,' he said.

Netflix Of Games?

While consumers have shifted much of their entertainment to subscription models, it remains to be seen whether most gamers, who don't play as often as they watch things on TV, for example, will move that way.

'We are skeptical that a Netflix-like service will emerge with thousands of choices at a low monthly price, and think investor concerns about the erosion of the current business model are unfounded,' Pachter wrote.

Other disappointments from this year's E3 included Sony Corp. (NYSE: SNE) not participating, and Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) passing on 'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare,' Pachter said.

The biggest excitement at E3 this year probably was from the Polish video game developer CD Projekt, which is traded publicly, but on the Warsaw Stock Exchange. The publisher's 'Cyberpunk 2077' features Reeves in the action-adventure game which comes out in 2020, and the actor was at the show to plug it.

Microsoft also got some buzz for its new console, Project Scarlett, which will replace Xbox One in 2020, and its announcement that gamers will be able to stream games from Xbox One starting in October.

Related Links:

Microsoft's Project Scarlett, EA Updates To 'Apex Legends' Highlight Opening Of E3

Ready Trader One: Events, Stocks To Watch At E3



Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 16 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2019 13:38:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
10:04aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Bouncing Back To Blockchain ETFs
PU
09:39aANALYST : Why E3 2019 Missed The 'Whoa' Factor
PU
06/15TARGET &RLM;TWEET : We're aware that guests are currently unable to make purchas..
PU
06/15FREIGHTWAVES OIL REPORT : Some Words Of Assurance On IMO 2020 Supplies From A Ve..
PU
06/15CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : IBUY Online Retail ETF Lands Morningstar's 5-Star Rating
PU
06/15BLUE APRON'S STOCK SPLIT : What It Means For Investors
PU
06/15THE WEEK AHEAD IN BIOTECH : Conferences, PDUFA Dates Clinical Trial Readouts And..
PU
06/14CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Apollo in Talks to Finance Dish Network Bid for T-Mobile, ..
PU
06/14CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Major Indian Port In Path Of Tropical Cyclone
PU
06/14CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Options Trader Makes Aggressive Bullish Play On Cloudera R..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 153 M
EBIT 2019 738 M
Net income 2019 430 M
Debt 2019 376 M
Yield 2019 1,18%
P/E ratio 2019 29,77
P/E ratio 2020 25,36
EV / Sales 2019 11,1x
EV / Sales 2020 10,1x
Capitalization 12 426 M
Chart CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
Duration : Period :
Cboe Global Markets Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 109 $
Spread / Average Target -1,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward T. Tilly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Isaacson Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Brian N. Schell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eric Crampton Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet P. Froetscher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.-1.36%12 184
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC12.74%46 530
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED13.91%39 570
DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG19.77%26 372
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE34.07%23 483
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.0.00%20 880
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About