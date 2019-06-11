Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BATS EXCHANGE  >  Cboe Global Markets Inc.    CBOE

CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.

(CBOE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Apollo Global Acquires Shutterfly: 2 Analyst Takes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/11/2019 | 10:08am EDT
Cboe - Market News Story
Apollo Global Acquires Shutterfly: 2 Analyst Takes

Jayson Derrick 6/11/2019 8:25:50 AM

Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFLY) confirmed Monday it reached an agreement to sell itself to an affiliate of Apollo Global Management for $51 per share in cash. The deal represents a premium of 31 percent from Shutterfly's April 23 closing price - the last trading day before media reports of a potential M&A deal surfaced.

The Analysts

KeyBanc Capital Markets' Edward Yruma downgraded Shutterfly from Overweight to Sector Weight.

Raymond James' Aaron Kessler downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform.

KeyBanc: 'Reasonable' Price Tag

Shutterfly's acquisition of Lifetouch presented the company with synergy opportunities, and Apollo should be able to move quickly to further take advantage of the synergies, Yruma said in the Monday downgrade note.

Apollo simultaneously announced the acquisition of Snapfish, which could generate incremental 'meaningful' synergies over the longer-term, the analyst said.

Shutterfly was transparent throughout a strategic review process that was confirmed in early February, Yruma said, adding that the likelihood of a competing bid challenging the announced deal is low.

The $51 per share price tag on the deal is 'reasonable,' as it represents a multiple of 8.1 times LTM EBITDA, the analyst said. On a dollar basis, Apollo is paying an enterprise value of $2.7 billion, which seems 'relatively inexpensive,' he said.

'Given that SFLY ran a public (and we believe complete process), we think the stock should move to the proposed deal price and downgrade to SW.'

Raymond James: 'Largely Anticipated' Deal

Shutterfly's acquisition announcement was 'largely anticipated' given multiple media reports over the past few months, Kessler said in the Tuesday downgrade note.

The price tag on the deal could be seen as somewhat disappointing versus the research firm's prior $56 price target, and some media reports suggested a deal would take place in the high $50s, the analyst said.

The lower-than-expected acquisition price likely reflects uncertainty related to Shutterfly's core organic growth and synergy potentials from Lifetouch, he said.

Price Action

Shutterfly shares were trading down by 0.28 percent to $50.11 in Tuesday's premarket session.

Related Links:

Raymond James Upgrades Shutterfly After Q1 Print

Shutterfly Analysts Weigh Potential Acquisition



Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 11 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2019 14:07:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
10:18aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Morgan Stanley Says The Market Is Underappreciating Tesla'..
PU
10:08aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Merit Medical Systems Wins Int'l. Fluid Mgmt. Deal With Pr..
PU
10:08aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Viking Therapeutics Shares Up 5.7% Following Concerning Da..
PU
10:08aAPOLLO GLOBAL ACQUIRES SHUTTERFLY : 2 Analyst Takes
PU
09:58aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : FDA Greenlights Merck's Blockbuster Drug Keytruda For Firs..
PU
09:58aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 11, 2019
PU
09:58aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : US National Security Adviser Bolton Says Third Trump-Kim J..
PU
09:43aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Kremlin Says Idea Of Trump - Putin Meeting Later This Mont..
PU
09:43aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : LRAD Corporation Receives $1.7M In Defense And Homeland Se..
PU
09:28aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Mexican President Says We Have To Strengthen Our Domestic ..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 153 M
EBIT 2019 738 M
Net income 2019 430 M
Debt 2019 376 M
Yield 2019 1,18%
P/E ratio 2019 29,77
P/E ratio 2020 25,36
EV / Sales 2019 11,1x
EV / Sales 2020 10,1x
Capitalization 12 426 M
Chart CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
Duration : Period :
Cboe Global Markets Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 109 $
Spread / Average Target -1,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward T. Tilly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Isaacson Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Brian N. Schell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eric Crampton Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet P. Froetscher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.-1.36%12 184
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC14.27%46 530
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED12.86%39 570
DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG20.39%26 372
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE34.52%23 483
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.0.00%20 880
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About