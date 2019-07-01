Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BATS EXCHANGE  >  Cboe Global Markets Inc.    CBOE

CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.

(CBOE)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For These July PDUFA Dates

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/01/2019 | 07:53am EDT
Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For These July PDUFA Dates

Shanthi Rexaline 7/1/2019 6:14:23 AM

The FDA went overdrive in the month of June, deciding on several regulatory applications before the July 4 holiday. There were favorable outcomes as well as disappointments.

Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ACER) went about a freefall, shedding about 79% in a single session after the FDA issued a complete response letter to the NDA for its rare genetic disorder drug.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK)'s Keytruda snagged two approvals in the month - for head and neck cancer as well as lung cancer.

As the first half of the year winds down, new molecular entity approvals thus far totaled 12 compared to 20 approvals in the same time last year.

PDUFA dates are deadlines for the FDA to review new drugs. The FDA is normally given 10 months to review new drugs. If a drug is selected for priority review, the FDA is allotted six months to review the drug. These time frames begin on the date that an NDA is accepted by the FDA as complete.

Here are the key PDUFA dates to watch in July.

Karyopharm Awaits Positive Verdict After Initial Hiccups

  • Company: Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KPTI)
  • Type of Application: NDA
  • Candidate: Selinexor in combination with dexamethasone
  • Indication: Multiple myeloma
  • Date: July 6

Selinexor, an oral selective inhibitor of nuclear export compound, is being evaluated in combination with dexamethasone for treating patients with relapsed refractory multiple myeloma who have received at least three prior therapies and whose disease is refractory to at least one proteasome inhibitor, one immunomodulatory agent, and one anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody.

FDA's Oncologic Drug Advisory Committee, which met in late February, voted 8-5 recommending the FDA wait for results from a Phase 3 study dubbed BOSTON before making a final decision regarding approval. In mid-March, the company announced the FDA extended the review period by three months to July 6.

Merck Seeks Approval For Antibiotic Combo Treatment

  • Company: Merck
  • Type of Application: NDA
  • Candidate: Combination of relebactam with imipenem/cilastatin
  • Indication: Complicated urinary tract infection and complicated intra-abdominal infections
  • Date: July 16

Merck communicated FDA acceptance of the application Feb. 5. The application is supported by the results of the pivotal Phase 3 RESTORE-IMI 1 trial.

Celgene Knocks The FDA Altar For Expanded Indication Of Psoriasis Drug

  • Company: Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ: CELG)
  • Type of Application: sNDA
  • Candidate: Otezla
  • Indication: Behҫet's disease
  • Date: July 21

Otezla has been already been approved for psoriatic arthritis and plaque psoriasis. Incidentally, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY), which has agreed to acquire Celgene, decided to divest Otezla in a bid to appease regulators.

Bechet's disease is a rare disorder that causes blood vessel inflammation throughout the body, manifesting as mouth sores, eye inflammation, skin rashes and lesions.

Biohaven's Neurological Disorder

  • Company: Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE: BHVN)
  • Type of Application: 510(b)(2)NDA
  • Candidate: BHV-0223
  • Indication: Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis
  • Date: July (date not specified)

Adcom Calendar

FDA's Psychopharmacologic Drugs Advisory Committee will discuss Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ: ITCI)'s NDA for lumateperone tosylate capsules for oral administration in treating schizophrenia.

Related Links:

FDA Type A Meetings: What You Need To Know

5 Most Expensive Drugs In US: What You Should Know

Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 01 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2019 11:52:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
08:08aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Good Timing For This Alternative Energy ETF
PU
07:53aATTENTION BIOTECH INVESTORS : Mark Your Calendar For These July PDUFA Dates
PU
07:43aA PEEK INTO THE MARKETS : US Stock Futures Signal Higher Start On Wall Street
PU
07:43aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Performance Food Group to Acquire Reinhart Foodservice for..
PU
06:43aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : WidePoint Subsidiary Soft-ex Awarded $6M Contract Renewal ..
PU
06:38aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Applied Materials to Acquire Kokusai Electric for $2.2B
PU
05:28aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Lonza to Acquire Sterile Fill and Finish Facility from Nov..
PU
05:08aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Novartis Announces Data Show Aimovig Cuts Acute Migraine M..
PU
05:03aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : ObsEva Names Dr. Elizabeth Garner as Chief Medical Officer
PU
04:58aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : ArcelorMittal Completes Sale of Several European Steelmaki..
PU
More news
Chart CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
Duration : Period :
Cboe Global Markets Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Edward T. Tilly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Isaacson Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Brian N. Schell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eric Crampton Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet P. Froetscher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.-1.36%11 569
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC14.08%48 459
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED20.65%44 420
DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG18.53%26 882
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE35.06%24 348
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.0.00%22 428
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About