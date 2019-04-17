Log in
'BREAKING: Attorney General Barr to hold 9:30a ET press conference as Mueller report is expected to be released...' -Tweet From CNBC

0
04/17/2019 | 05:13pm EDT


Benzinga Newsdesk      4/17/2019 3:33:10 PM

https://twitter.com/CNBCnow/status/1118612148526223362


Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 17 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2019 21:12:03 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 185 M
EBIT 2019 749 M
Net income 2019 433 M
Debt 2019 374 M
Yield 2019 1,32%
P/E ratio 2019 25,60
P/E ratio 2020 22,08
EV / Sales 2019 9,63x
EV / Sales 2020 8,86x
Capitalization 11 039 M
Chart CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
Duration : Period :
Cboe Global Markets Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 106 $
Spread / Average Target 7,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward T. Tilly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Isaacson Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Brian N. Schell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eric Crampton Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet P. Froetscher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.-1.36%11 039
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC5.46%44 941
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED21.35%44 594
DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG7.58%25 245
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.-7.01%22 895
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE21.52%22 543
