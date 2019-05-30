CBS Reportedly Prepping For Talks With Viacom: What's Different Now?

Cboe - Market News Story

Tanzeel Akhtar 5/30/2019 11:56:22 AM

CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS) shares were trading higher Thursday on word that the company's board may be preparing for merger talks with Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAB) that would begin in June, according to CNBC's David Faber.

It isn't the first time reports have emerged that CBS is flirting with the idea of a Viacom tie-up. On-again, off-again speculation of a merger has been occurring for some time, although the two companies have yet to talk directly, according to CNBC.

Earlier this month, CBS made a $5-billion offer to Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE: LGF-A) to take the premium network Starz off its hands. The talks are ongoing.

If CBS and Viacom make progress on a merger discussion, CNBC said Viacom CEO Robert Bakish would likely run the combined entity. Shari Redstone, vice chairwoman of CBS and Viacom, has long been in favor of a combination, the report said.

CBS shares were trading higher by 3.4 percent at the time of publication Thursday, while Viacom shares were rallying by more than 6 percent.

