Cboe Global Markets : 10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
Lisa Levin 6/17/2019 8:58:45 AM
H.C. Wainwright raised Rewalk Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ: RWLK) price target from $4 to $9. Rewalk Robotics shares closed at $5.21 on Friday.
Citi cut the price target on Endo International PLC (NASDAQ: ENDP) from $19 to $5. Endo International shares closed at $4.05 on Friday.
BMO Capital cut the price target for Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW) from $58 to $52. Dow shares closed at $51.15 on Friday.
Deutsche Bank boosted the price target for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE: KMB) from $113 to $122. Kimberly Clark shares closed at $137.65 on Friday.
Baird raised the price target for Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ: TITN) from $18 to $24. Titan Machinery shares closed at $15.90 on Friday.
Deutsche Bank boosted the price target for Corteva Inc (NYSE: CTVA) from $30 to $32. Corteva shares closed at $25.19 on Friday.
BMO Capital lifted Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE: KDP) price target from $27 to $34. Keurig Dr Pepper shares closed at $28.63 on Friday.
Baird boosted the price target for Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) from $129 to $175. Deere shares closed at $151.51 on Friday.
UBS raised the price target for Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) from $182 to $186. Lululemon shares closed at $176.71 on Friday.
Deutsche Bank boosted the price target for Casey's General Stores Inc (NASDAQ CASY) from $147 to $166. Casey's shares closed at $151.98 on Friday.
