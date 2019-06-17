Log in
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.

CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.

(CBOE)
Cboe Global Markets : 10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

06/17/2019 | 10:39am EDT
Cboe - Market News Story
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

Lisa Levin 6/17/2019 8:58:45 AM

  • H.C. Wainwright raised Rewalk Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ: RWLK) price target from $4 to $9. Rewalk Robotics shares closed at $5.21 on Friday.
  • Citi cut the price target on Endo International PLC (NASDAQ: ENDP) from $19 to $5. Endo International shares closed at $4.05 on Friday.
  • BMO Capital cut the price target for Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW) from $58 to $52. Dow shares closed at $51.15 on Friday.
  • Deutsche Bank boosted the price target for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE: KMB) from $113 to $122. Kimberly Clark shares closed at $137.65 on Friday.
  • Baird raised the price target for Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ: TITN) from $18 to $24. Titan Machinery shares closed at $15.90 on Friday.
  • Deutsche Bank boosted the price target for Corteva Inc (NYSE: CTVA) from $30 to $32. Corteva shares closed at $25.19 on Friday.
  • BMO Capital lifted Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE: KDP) price target from $27 to $34. Keurig Dr Pepper shares closed at $28.63 on Friday.
  • Baird boosted the price target for Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) from $129 to $175. Deere shares closed at $151.51 on Friday.
  • UBS raised the price target for Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) from $182 to $186. Lululemon shares closed at $176.71 on Friday.
  • Deutsche Bank boosted the price target for Casey's General Stores Inc (NASDAQ CASY) from $147 to $166. Casey's shares closed at $151.98 on Friday.


Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 17 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2019 14:38:04 UTC
