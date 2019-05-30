Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BATS EXCHANGE  >  Cboe Global Markets Inc.    CBOE

CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.

(CBOE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cboe Global Markets : 10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/30/2019 | 10:29am EDT
Cboe - Market News Story
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Lisa Levin 5/30/2019 8:51:32 AM

  • Stephens & Co. raised the price target for Zynga Inc (NASDAQ: ZNGA) from $6.5 to $8.25. Zynga shares closed at $6.19 on Wednesday.
  • Deutsche Bank lowered the price target on Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STLD) from $44 to $30. Steel Dynamics shares closed at $26.72 on Wednesday.
  • Morgan Stanley lowered Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) price target from $240 to $231. Apple shares closed at $177.38 on Wednesday.
  • Piper Jaffray cut the price target for KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: KLXE) from $29.5 to $25.5. KLX Energy shares closed at $22.32 on Wednesday.
  • Bank of America lowered the price target for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE: TEVA) from $19 to $9. Teva shares closed at $9.70 on Wednesday.
  • Deutsche Bank cut the price target for Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) from $65 to $53. Nucor shares closed at $50.76 on Wednesday.
  • JP Morgan raised Penumbra Inc (NYSE: PEN) price target from $140 to $170. Penumbra shares closed at $137.01 on Wednesday.
  • Morgan Stanley raised the price target for Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: CY) from $11.5 to $15.5. Cypress Semiconductor shares closed at $17.25 on Wednesday.
  • Barclays cut the price target for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) from $192 to $150. Tesla shares closed at $189.86 on Wednesday.
  • Wedbush cut the price target for Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) from $300 to $275. Palo Alto shares closed at $215.32 on Wednesday.


Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 30 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2019 14:28:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
10:49aMID-MORNING MARKET UPDATE : Markets Open Higher; Dollar General Tops Q1 Expectat..
PU
10:49aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Stakeholders Await The FDA's First Public Hearing About Ca..
PU
10:44aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : China Halts U.S. Soybean Purchases, Ratchets Up Rhetoric A..
PU
10:29aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : 10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
PU
10:29aABERCROMBIE CEO : Smaller Stores Offer 'More Intimate' Feel
PU
10:19aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : CBS Board Is Preparing For Talks With Viacom, Could Begin ..
PU
10:09aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Barclays Cuts Tesla Price Target To $150
PU
10:04aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Russian Foreign Ministry Insists Russia Is Not Violating C..
PU
10:04aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Russia's RIA Reporting Nation's Foreign Ministry Says US A..
PU
10:04aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : US Special Envoy For Iran Brian Hook Says If US Is Attacke..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 153 M
EBIT 2019 738 M
Net income 2019 430 M
Debt 2019 376 M
Yield 2019 1,22%
P/E ratio 2019 28,69
P/E ratio 2020 24,44
EV / Sales 2019 10,7x
EV / Sales 2020 9,75x
Capitalization 11 975 M
Chart CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
Duration : Period :
Cboe Global Markets Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 107 $
Spread / Average Target 0,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward T. Tilly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Isaacson Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Brian N. Schell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eric Crampton Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet P. Froetscher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.-1.36%11 975
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC8.92%46 265
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED11.55%40 942
DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG17.77%26 150
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE26.69%22 723
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.-7.01%21 641
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About