Cboe Global Markets : 10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
Lisa Levin 5/29/2019 8:41:37 AM
Wells Fargo raised the price target for Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ: MNST) from $56 to $60. Monster Beverage shares closed at $62.27 on Tuesday.
Buckingham Research lowered the price target on Crane Co. (NYSE: CR) from $102 to $96. Crane shares closed at $79.22 on Tuesday.
Stifel Nicolaus boosted the price target for Workday Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) from $175 to $195. Workday shares closed at $212.87 on Tuesday.
Morgan Stanley lifted VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) price target from $152 to $192. VMware shares closed at $193.59 on Tuesday.
BMO Capital raised the price target for Global Payments Inc (NYSE: GPN) from $164 to $173. Global Payments shares closed at $148.87 on Tuesday.
Goldman Sachs boosted the price target for Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ: RDUS) from $26 to $38. Radius Health shares closed at $21.23 on Tuesday.
Compass Point cut Chubb Ltd (NYSE: CB) price target from $165 to $156. Chubb shares closed at $146.46 on Tuesday.
Goldman Sachs raised the price target for Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE: HIG) from $53 to $64. Hartford Financial shares closed at $52.46 on Tuesday.
Wells Fargo lowered the price target on Edison International (NYSE: EIX) from $75 to $70. Edison shares closed at $58.28 on Tuesday.
SunTrust Robinson Humphrey lifted Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH) price target from $60 to $69. Booz Allen shares closed at $62.84 on Tuesday.
