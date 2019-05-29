Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BATS EXCHANGE  >  Cboe Global Markets Inc.    CBOE

CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.

(CBOE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cboe Global Markets : 10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/29/2019 | 10:19am EDT
Cboe - Market News Story
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Lisa Levin 5/29/2019 8:41:37 AM

  • Wells Fargo raised the price target for Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ: MNST) from $56 to $60. Monster Beverage shares closed at $62.27 on Tuesday.
  • Buckingham Research lowered the price target on Crane Co. (NYSE: CR) from $102 to $96. Crane shares closed at $79.22 on Tuesday.
  • Stifel Nicolaus boosted the price target for Workday Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) from $175 to $195. Workday shares closed at $212.87 on Tuesday.
  • Morgan Stanley lifted VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) price target from $152 to $192. VMware shares closed at $193.59 on Tuesday.
  • BMO Capital raised the price target for Global Payments Inc (NYSE: GPN) from $164 to $173. Global Payments shares closed at $148.87 on Tuesday.
  • Goldman Sachs boosted the price target for Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ: RDUS) from $26 to $38. Radius Health shares closed at $21.23 on Tuesday.
  • Compass Point cut Chubb Ltd (NYSE: CB) price target from $165 to $156. Chubb shares closed at $146.46 on Tuesday.
  • Goldman Sachs raised the price target for Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE: HIG) from $53 to $64. Hartford Financial shares closed at $52.46 on Tuesday.
  • Wells Fargo lowered the price target on Edison International (NYSE: EIX) from $75 to $70. Edison shares closed at $58.28 on Tuesday.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey lifted Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH) price target from $60 to $69. Booz Allen shares closed at $62.84 on Tuesday.


Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 29 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2019 14:18:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
10:24aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Sprint, T-Mobile To Meet With US Dept. Of Justice
PU
10:19aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : 10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
PU
10:19aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Up 3.2% As ..
PU
10:14aSPECIAL COUNSEL MUELLER TO MAKE STAT : 00 a.m.
PU
10:09aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 29, 2019
PU
10:04aGLOBAL TIMES EDITOR : 'US Is Shifting From Protecting Its Interests To Destroyin..
PU
09:44aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Nightstar Therapeutics Offers Expected Timetable For Purch..
PU
09:41aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Redbook Reports US Retail Sales During First 3 Weeks Of Ma..
PU
09:40aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Nemaura Medical Reports CE Mark Approval Of SugarBEAT
PU
09:40aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Blue Lion Capital Issues Press Release Highlighting Presen..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 151 M
EBIT 2019 738 M
Net income 2019 430 M
Debt 2019 376 M
Yield 2019 1,24%
P/E ratio 2019 28,22
P/E ratio 2020 24,03
EV / Sales 2019 10,6x
EV / Sales 2020 9,68x
Capitalization 11 777 M
Chart CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
Duration : Period :
Cboe Global Markets Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 107 $
Spread / Average Target 0,98%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward T. Tilly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Isaacson Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Brian N. Schell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eric Crampton Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet P. Froetscher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.-1.36%11 777
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC8.95%46 276
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED11.37%40 815
DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG18.25%26 333
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE28.61%23 124
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.-7.01%21 952
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About