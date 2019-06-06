Log in
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.

(CBOE)
Cboe Global Markets : 10 Stocks To Watch For June 6, 2019

06/06/2019 | 05:18am EDT
Cboe - Market News Story
10 Stocks To Watch For June 6, 2019

Lisa Levin 6/6/2019 3:54:29 AM

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects J M Smucker Co (NYSE: SJM) to report quarterly earnings at $1.95 per share on revenue of $1.93 billion before the opening bell. Smucker shares fell 0.2 percent to $125.08 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts expect Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) to post quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $319.54 million after the closing bell. Ollie's Bargain shares rose 0.2 percent to $96.65 in after-hours trading.
  • Before the markets open, Science Applications International Corp (NYSE: SAIC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $1.62 billion. SAIC shares gained 0.9 percent to $80.00 in after-hours trading.
  • Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ: SFIX) reported stronger-than-expected earnings or its third quarter on Wednesday. Stitch Fix shares jumped 30.5 percent to $30.75 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) to have earned $0.41 per share on revenue of $819.00 million in the latest quarter. Ciena will release earnings before the markets open. Ciena shares gained 1.7 percent to $36.48 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • After the markets close, Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $7.06 per share on revenue of $958.75 million. Vail Resorts shares rose 0.1 percent to close at $218.27 on Wednesday.
  • Wall Street expects Guess?, Inc. (NYSE: GES) to post quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $536.58 million after the closing bell. Guess shares fell 0.1 percent to $15.90 in after-hours trading.
  • Cloudera Inc (NYSE: CLDR) reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results and issued Q2 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates. The company also reported the retirement of its CEO Tom Reilly. Cloudera shares tumbled 31.8 percent to $6.00 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE: SIG) to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $1.42 billion before the opening bell. Signet shares gained 0.1 percent to $19.44 in after-hours trading.
  • Before the opening bell, Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ: MIK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $1.11 billion. Michaels shares gained 0.9 percent to $9.42 in after-hours trading.


Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 06 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2019 09:17:07 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 153 M
EBIT 2019 738 M
Net income 2019 430 M
Debt 2019 376 M
Yield 2019 1,18%
P/E ratio 2019 29,67
P/E ratio 2020 25,27
EV / Sales 2019 11,1x
EV / Sales 2020 10,1x
Capitalization 12 382 M
Chart CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
Duration : Period :
Cboe Global Markets Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 108 $
Spread / Average Target -2,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward T. Tilly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Isaacson Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Brian N. Schell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eric Crampton Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet P. Froetscher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.-1.36%12 184
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC12.77%46 530
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED8.84%39 570
DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG19.34%26 372
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE31.31%23 483
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.0.00%20 880
About