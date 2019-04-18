Log in
Cboe Global Markets : 11 Stocks To Watch For April 18, 2019

04/18/2019 | 05:13am EDT


11 Stocks To Watch For April 18, 2019

Lisa Levin      4/18/2019 3:31:56 AM

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON) to report quarterly earnings at $1.83 per share on revenue of $8.63 billion before the opening bell. Honeywell shares fell 0.2 percent to $162.55 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts expect American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) to post quarterly earnings at $1.98 per share on revenue of $10.46 billion after the closing bell. American Express shares fell 1.4 percent to $110.20 in pre-market trading.
  • Pier 1 Imports Inc (NYSE: PIR) reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter. Deborah Rieger-Paganis has been appointed interim CFO. Pier 1 Imports shares dropped 10.2 percent to $0.58 in the pre-market trading session.
  • Before the opening bell, PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE: PPG) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $3.69 billion. PPG shares gained 0.1 percent to $117.55 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts are expecting Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) to have earned $1.9 per share on revenue of $5.55 billion in the latest quarter. Union Pacific will release earnings before the markets open. Union Pacific shares fell 0.3 percent to $168.80 in pre-market trading.
  • Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ: TEAM) reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, but issued weak Q4 earnings guidance. Atlassian shares declined 8.9 percent to $101.30 in the pre-market trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • Wall Street expects Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) to post quarterly earnings at $2.7 per share on revenue of $973.84 million after the closing bell. Intuitive Surgical shares gained 0.5 percent to $527.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Before the markets open, Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.3 per share on revenue of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger shares gained 0.3 percent to $47.56 in pre-market trading.
  • Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EIGR) reported an offering of common shares. However, no terms of the offering were disclosed. Eiger BioPharma shares dropped 6 percent to $12.25 in the pre-market trading session.
  • Analysts expect Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $6.75 billion before the opening bell. Philip Morris shares rose 0.1 percent to $85.55 in pre-market trading.
  • United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI) reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter on Wednesday. United Rentals shares climbed 6.6 percent to $134.00 in pre-market trading.

Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 18 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2019 09:12:06 UTC
About