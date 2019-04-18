Cboe Global Markets : 11 Stocks To Watch For April 18, 2019

11 Stocks To Watch For April 18, 2019



Lisa Levin 4/18/2019 3:31:56 AM





Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: Wall Street expects(NYSE: HON ) to report quarterly earnings at $1.83 per share on revenue of $8.63 billion before the opening bell. Honeywell shares fell 0.2 percent to $162.55 in pre-market trading.

American Express Company (NYSE: Analysts expect(NYSE: AXP ) to post quarterly earnings at $1.98 per share on revenue of $10.46 billion after the closing bell. American Express shares fell 1.4 percent to $110.20 in pre-market trading.

Pier 1 Imports Inc (NYSE: (NYSE: PIR ) reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter. Deborah Rieger-Paganis has been appointed interim CFO. Pier 1 Imports shares dropped 10.2 percent to $0.58 in the pre-market trading session.

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE: Before the opening bell,(NYSE: PPG ) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $3.69 billion. PPG shares gained 0.1 percent to $117.55 in pre-market trading.

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: Analysts are expecting(NYSE: UNP ) to have earned $1.9 per share on revenue of $5.55 billion in the latest quarter. Union Pacific will release earnings before the markets open. Union Pacific shares fell 0.3 percent to $168.80 in pre-market trading.

Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ: (NASDAQ: TEAM ) reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, but issued weak Q4 earnings guidance. Atlassian shares declined 8.9 percent to $101.30 in the pre-market trading session.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: Wall Street expects(NASDAQ: ISRG ) to post quarterly earnings at $2.7 per share on revenue of $973.84 million after the closing bell. Intuitive Surgical shares gained 0.5 percent to $527.50 in pre-market trading.

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: Before the markets open,(NYSE: SLB ) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.3 per share on revenue of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger shares gained 0.3 percent to $47.56 in pre-market trading.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: (NASDAQ: EIGR ) reported an offering of common shares. However, no terms of the offering were disclosed. Eiger BioPharma shares dropped 6 percent to $12.25 in the pre-market trading session.

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: Analysts expect(NYSE: PM ) to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $6.75 billion before the opening bell. Philip Morris shares rose 0.1 percent to $85.55 in pre-market trading.

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: (NYSE: URI ) reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter on Wednesday. United Rentals shares climbed 6.6 percent to $134.00 in pre-market trading.



