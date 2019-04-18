Cboe Global Markets : 11 Stocks To Watch For April 18, 2019
0
04/18/2019 | 05:13am EDT
11 Stocks To Watch For April 18, 2019
Lisa Levin 4/18/2019 3:31:56 AM
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
Wall Street expects Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON) to report quarterly earnings at $1.83 per share on revenue of $8.63 billion before the opening bell. Honeywell shares fell 0.2 percent to $162.55 in pre-market trading.
Analysts expect American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) to post quarterly earnings at $1.98 per share on revenue of $10.46 billion after the closing bell. American Express shares fell 1.4 percent to $110.20 in pre-market trading.
Pier 1 Imports Inc (NYSE: PIR) reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter. Deborah Rieger-Paganis has been appointed interim CFO. Pier 1 Imports shares dropped 10.2 percent to $0.58 in the pre-market trading session.
Before the opening bell, PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE: PPG) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $3.69 billion. PPG shares gained 0.1 percent to $117.55 in pre-market trading.
Analysts are expecting Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) to have earned $1.9 per share on revenue of $5.55 billion in the latest quarter. Union Pacific will release earnings before the markets open. Union Pacific shares fell 0.3 percent to $168.80 in pre-market trading.
Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ: TEAM) reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, but issued weak Q4 earnings guidance. Atlassian shares declined 8.9 percent to $101.30 in the pre-market trading session.
Wall Street expects Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) to post quarterly earnings at $2.7 per share on revenue of $973.84 million after the closing bell. Intuitive Surgical shares gained 0.5 percent to $527.50 in pre-market trading.
Before the markets open, Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.3 per share on revenue of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger shares gained 0.3 percent to $47.56 in pre-market trading.
Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EIGR) reported an offering of common shares. However, no terms of the offering were disclosed. Eiger BioPharma shares dropped 6 percent to $12.25 in the pre-market trading session.
Analysts expect Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $6.75 billion before the opening bell. Philip Morris shares rose 0.1 percent to $85.55 in pre-market trading.
United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI) reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter on Wednesday. United Rentals shares climbed 6.6 percent to $134.00 in pre-market trading.