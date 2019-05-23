Cboe Global Markets : 11 Stocks To Watch For May 23, 2019

Log in
11 Stocks To Watch For May 23, 2019

05/23/2019 | 05:13am EDT
Cboe - Market News Story
11 Stocks To Watch For May 23, 2019

Lisa Levin 5/23/2019 3:33:04 AM

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $2.37 billion before the opening bell. Hormel shares fell 0.1 percent to $39.44 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts expect HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) to post quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $13.97 billion after the closing bell. HP shares fell 0.3 percent to $19.15 in after-hours trading.
  • NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) reported worse-than-expected Q4 results and issued weak Q1 guidance. NetApp shares fell 7.6 percent to $62.01 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Before the markets open, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BJ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $3.12 billion. BJ's Wholesale shares gained 4.3 percent to $26.50 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts are expecting Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE: BBY) to have earned $0.86 per share on revenue of $9.13 billion in the latest quarter. Best Buy will release earnings before the markets open. Best Buy shares gained 1.6 percent to $70.25 in after-hours trading.
  • After the closing bell, Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $3.79 billion. Ross Stores shares gained 0.7 percent to $95.15 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCVL) reported downbeat results for its first quarter, but raised its FY19 earnings guidance. Shoe Carnival shares declined 1.5 percent to $30.00 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Wall Street expects Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) to post quarterly earnings at $5.41 per share on revenue of $3.23 billion after the closing bell. Intuit shares gained 0.6 percent to close at $247.53 on Wednesday.
  • After the markets close, Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $740.13 million. Autodesk shares fell 0.1 percent to close at $174.03 on Wednesday.
  • Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter. Copart shares climbed 3.4 percent to $67.00 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) to report quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $8.11 billion before the opening bell. Medtronic shares fell 1 percent to $87.90 in after-hours trading.


Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 23 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2019 09:12:04 UTC
