Cboe Global Markets : 30 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
0
05/24/2019 | 01:38pm EDT
Cboe - Market News Story
30 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Lisa Levin 5/24/2019 12:00:17 PM
Gainers
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCC) shares climbed 32.9 percent to $0.835. Roth Capital assumed Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals with a Buy rating and a price target of $8.
DGSE Companies, Inc. (NYSE: DGSE) gained 22.2 percent to $0.55 on continued momentum after Corrent Resources, a subsidiary of DGSE Companies, announced it has completed the purchase of demanufacturing and IT-asset-disposition assets of Echo Environmental and ITAD USA.
Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) jumped 21.2 percent to $24.03 after reporting upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter.
Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVCO) gained 15.1 percent to $156.62 after the company posted upbeat Q4 results.
Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE: TSS) shares rose 9.9 percent to $109.40 following a Bloomberg report that the company is in talks with Global Payments Inc (NYSE: GPN) about a potential merger.
CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE: CVM) gained 9.7 percent to $5.04.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIRS) jumped 9.3 percent to $4.10.
Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA) gained 8.5 percent to $6.95. Jefferies initiated coverage on Aphria ith a Buy rating.
ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT) gained 8 percent to $94.84 after the company reported Q4 EPS up from last year and better-than-expected sales results.
Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE: SC) gained 7.9 percent to $22.25 after the company announced a $400 million buyback during Q2.
ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ: ZAGG) gained 7.2 percent to $6.99.
Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTEM) rose 7.2 percent to $8.35.
TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD) gained 6.5 percent to $3.28.
ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) shares rose 6.4 percent to $12.39.
Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ: CYTK) shares gained 6.4 percent to $10.19.
Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE: DECK) rose 5.5 percent to $155.31 after reporting better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.
NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ: NVCR) rose 6 percent to $52.26. Novocure said the FDA has approved the NovoTTF-100L System in combination with pemetrexed plus platinum-based chemotherapy for the first-line treatment of unresectable, locally advancedor metastatic pleural mesothelioma, or MPM - a cancer of the pleura, the protective lining of the lung.
HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) rose 4.2 percent to $19.99. HP reported stronger-than-expected Q2 results and narrowed FY19 EPS guidance on the high-end of analyst estimates.