Cboe Global Markets : 30 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session

06/10/2019 | 12:48pm EDT
Cboe - Market News Story
30 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin 6/10/2019 11:07:07 AM

Gainers
  • Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVB) shares jumped 419.5 percent to $22.60 after the company announced study results showing a single course of PRV-031 delayed type 1 diabetes onset in high-risk individuals by at least two years.
  • NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: NBY) jumped 406.3 percent to $1.61 following news of luanch of Avenova Direct on Amazon.com.
  • Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) gained 44.8 percent to $2.94. Vuzix and NNTC announced fully autonomous AI-Powered face recognition system integrated on smart glasses.
  • Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE: DATA) shares climbed 34.5 percent to $168.43 after Salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) announced plans to buy the company for about $15.7 billion.
  • Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) gained 24.3 percent to $172.38.
  • Revolve Group, LLC (NYSE: RVLV) rose 22.2 percent to $41.55 after climbing 88.89 percent on Friday.
  • Xynomic Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: XYN) gained 16.9 percent to $3.60.
  • Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWAY) rose 16.5 percent to $2.68.
  • Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ: UEIC) gained 16.4 percent to $42.63.
  • Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) rose 13.4 percent to $4.15. Berkeley Lights, Inc. and Amyris disclosed collaboration to speed testing of microbial strains.
  • Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) climbed 12.7 percent to $4.7796.
  • BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) gained 12.7 percent to $3.99.
  • Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) rose 11.8 percent to $43.39 following news a lock-up period for sale of 75 million company shares by Privateer will be extended.
  • Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPLD) climbed 10.6 percent to $54.05.
  • The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) rose 9.4 percent to $1.2575 after the company signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Hohhot government in China; FF, The9 China JV, will receive resources and financial support from the Hohhot government.
  • Thor Industries, Inc.(NYSE: THO) lcimbed 6 percent to $58.50 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
  • Shutterfly, Inc.(NASDAQ: SFLY) rose 5.8 percent to $51.77 following Reuters report Apollo is in the lead to purchase the company.
  • Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CRK) gained 5 percent to $4.649 after the company announced it's buying Covey Park Energy for $2.2 billion in cash and stock.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

INSYS Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ: INSY) dipped 54.5 percent to $0.5963 following news the company initiated a court-supervised process to facilitate asset sales via Chapter 11 Bankruptcy.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: RWLK) fell 19.2 percent to $5.52 after the company announced a direct offering of 833,000 shares at $6.60 per share for $5 million in gross proceeds.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRV) dropped 14.8 percent to $6.80.

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) dipped 11.3 percent to $5.43 after the company announced updates on its licensure for ResVax. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration has recommend the company conduct an additional Phase 3 trial.

IntriCon Corporation(NASDAQ: IIN) fell 9.5 percent to $25.23.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ: ONCE) fell 9.1 percent to $99.40 after the company received a request for additional information from the FTC in connection with the FTC's review of Roche's pending acquisition of Spark.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ: BBCP) fell 8.9 percent to $4.4650 after the company reported Q2 EPS of $(0.35).

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOR) tumbled 8.5 percent to $2.05 after the company reported that CEO Frank Amato will step down.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company(NASDAQ: LJPC) dropped 8.1 percent to $11.82.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) shares fell 7.8 percent to $1.9450 after the company reported results for its first quarter.

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: SESN) dropped 6.8 percent to $2.1615.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.(NASDAQ: TNDM) fell 5.7 percent to $67.59 after reporting results from two studies of The T:Slim X2 insulin pump with Control-IQ technology



Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 10 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2019 16:47:06 UTC
