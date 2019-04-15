Log in
Cboe Global Markets : 30 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

0
04/15/2019 | 09:43am EDT


30 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin      4/15/2019 8:01:53 AM

Gainers

  • Fibrocell Science Inc (NASDAQ: FCSC) shares rose 51.7 percent to $2.70 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed an agreement with Castle Creek Pharmaceuticals to develop and commercialize FCX-007. Fibrocell will receive a $30M upfront payment.
  • Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BPTH) rose 39 percent to $21.75 in pre-market trading after the company withdrew its S-1 registration form, indicating it will not dilute shares.
  • Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASUR) rose 28.2 percent to $8.27 in pre-market trading.
  • Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFII) shares rose 25.2 percent to $36.82 in pre-market trading after the company agreed to be acquired by an affiliate of Siris Capital Group, LLC in all-cash transaction valued at approximately $1.7 billion.
  • Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) rose 24.7 percent to $10.21 in pre-market trading after the company announced an agreement with Endpoint IP to monetize its mobile patent portfolio.
  • Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. (NYSE: ADSW) shares rose 18.7 percent to $32.21 in pre-market trading after the company agreed to be acquired by Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE: WM) for $33.15 per share in cash for a total value of $4.9 billion.
  • Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) rose 18 percent to $2.70 in pre-market trading after gaining 17.19 percent on Friday.
  • Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO) rose 14.7 percent to $4.84 in pre-market trading after the company said it expects Q1 EBITDA to be higher than initially expected.
  • Amyris Inc (NASDAQ: AMRS) rose 13.3 percent to $3.25 in pre-market trading after the company issued an update on resolution of April 2019 convertible note maturity.
  • Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ: VIA) rose 11 percent to $40.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) rose 8.8 percent to $27.70 in pre-market trading after gaining 75.59 percent on Friday.
  • Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) rose 8.7 percent to $4.51 in pre-market trading after the company expanded resiniferatoxin clinical development program to life-threatening cardiovascular diseases with completion of major animal toxicology study.
  • ATA Inc. (NASDAQ: ATAI) rose 8 percent to $2.70 in pre-market trading after falling 18.03 percent on Friday.
  • Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE: VEC) rose 7.6 percent to $32.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ: SFET) shares rose 7.6 percent to $2.84 in pre-market trading. Safe-T introduced user and entity behavior analytics capabilities to the world of Software-defined Perimeter.
  • Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE: OR) rose 7.1 percent to $11.84 in pre-market trading.
  • Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA) rose 6.9 percent to $29.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) rose 6.8 percent to $14.38 in pre-market trading after the company's AXS-05 Met its Primary Endpoint in a Phase 2 smoking cessation trial.
  • Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) rose 3.7 percent to $47.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and revenue results.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Reebonz Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RBZ) fell 62.1 percent to $4.35 in pre-market trading after the company reported pricing of $10.8 million underwritten public offering.
  • Achaogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAO) fell 55.2 percent to $0.2220 in pre-market trading after the company filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
  • Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASMB) fell 25.5 percent to $14.00 in pre-market trading after the company presented interim data from two Phase 2a studies of ABI-H0731 in HBV-infected subjects in a late-breaker oral session at the EASL 2019.
  • Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA) fell 13.1 percent to $8.78 in pre-market trading after announcing worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and revenue results.
  • Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) fell 9.5 percent to $21.25 in pre-market trading after the company announced it would stop its Phase 2 ATLAS study of Rubraca.
  • Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) fell 7 percent to $5.35 in pre-market trading after rising 14.09 percent on Friday.
  • Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) fell 7 percent to $3.08 in pre-market trading.
  • CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHFS) fell 6.8 percent to $3.8567 in pre-market trading.
  • DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) fell 5.4 percent to $3.00 in pre-market trading.
  • QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ: QNST) fell 5.1 percent to $12.59 in pre-market trading.
  • Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE: ADS) fell 4.1 percent to $173.50 in pre-market trading after the stock was downgraded by Stephens and BMO capital following the $4.4 billion sale of its Epsilon division.

Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 15 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2019 13:42:05 UTC
