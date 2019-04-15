Log in
Cboe Global Markets : 34 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session

04/15/2019 | 12:53pm EDT


34 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin      4/15/2019 11:16:53 AM

Gainers

  • Fibrocell Science Inc (NASDAQ: FCSC) shares jumped 55 percent to $2.76 after the company disclosed an agreement with Castle Creek Pharmaceuticals to develop and commercialize FCX-007. Fibrocell will receive a $30M upfront payment.
  • Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BPTH) gained 53 percent to $23.95 after the company withdrew its S-1 registration form, indicating it will not dilute shares.
  • Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE: VEC) shares rose 32 percent to $39.28 after the company won a military contract and reaffirmed its 2019 guidance.
  • Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFII) shares gained 26.7 percent to $37.24 after the company agreed to be acquired by an affiliate of Siris Capital Group, LLC in all-cash transaction valued at approximately $1.7 billion.
  • ATA Inc. (NASDAQ: ATAI) rose 25.2 percent to $3.1300 after falling 18.03 percent on Friday.
  • Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. (NYSE: ADSW) shares rose 19.1 percent to $32.33 after the company agreed to be acquired by Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE: WM) for $33.15 per share in cash for a total value of $4.9 billion.
  • Amyris Inc (NASDAQ: AMRS) rose 16.3 percent to $3.3366 after company announced plans to repay its 9.5% convertible notes with cash from a business transaction and proceeds from a planned equity investment from Foris Ventures.
  • Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO) rose 13.7 percent to $4.8000 after the company said it expects Q1 EBITDA to be higher than initially expected.
  • Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WTW) climbed 12.1 percent to $19.84.
  • Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) gained 11 percent to $9.09 after the company announced an agreement with Endpoint IP to monetize its mobile patent portfolio.
  • Adient plc (NYSE: ADNT) rose 8.5 percent to $22.50 after the company provided Q2 sales guidance close to inline with estimates and Q2 EBITDA guidance of $185-$195 million.
  • Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE: CEL) climbed 8.3 percent to $4.2217 after the company announced early repayment of a bank loan, saving the company approximately $2.5 million of interest expenses.
  • Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASUR) gained 7.8 percent to $6.95.
  • Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) gained 7.3 percent to $2.9193.
  • Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOOP) shares rose 6.8 percent to $7.75.
  • Catalent, Inc. (NYSE: CTLT) gained 6.3 percent to $41.74 after the company announced it would acquire Paragon Services for $1.2 billion.
  • Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) rose 5.5 percent to $14.20 after the company's AXS-05 met its Primary Endpoint in a Phase 2 smoking cessation trial.

 

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Reebonz Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RBZ) shares dipped 53.5 percent to $5.34 after the company priced a $10.8 million offering at $5 for a share and warrant.
  • Achaogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAO) dropped 52.6 percent to $0.2345 after the company filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
  • China Recycling Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CREG) fell 24.5 percent to $0.7100 after the company reported 2018 sales fell 25% year-over-year and announced a 2.36 million share offering.
  • Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASMB) fell 21.1 percent to $14.83 after the company presented interim data from two Phase 2a studies of ABI-H0731 in HBV-infected subjects in a late-breaker oral session at the EASL 2019.
  • Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA) fell 15 percent to $8.59 after announcing worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and revenue results.
  • Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) fell 12.2 percent to $20.61 after the company announced it would stop its Phase 2 ATLAS study of Rubraca.
  • INSYS Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INSY) dipped 9.7 percent to $4.1350.
  • Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS) shares dropped 9.7 percent to $2.0142.
  • Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE: ADS) fell 9.5 percent to $163.73 after the stock was downgraded by Stephens and BMO capital following the $4.4 billion sale of its Epsilon division.
  • ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZKIN) dropped 9.3 percent to $1.8862 after the company filed for a $50 million equity and debt offering.
  • Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDTX) shares fell 9.3 percent to $2.5750. Cidara Therapeutics selected first clinical development candidate from its Cloudbreak influenza program.
  • Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCNX) dropped 9 percent to $5.55.
  • Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ: GMDA) shares fell 8.7 percent to $8.40.
  • Roan Resources, Inc. (NYSE: ROAN) shares declined 8.5 percent to $5.25 after the company's CEO, Tony Maranto, announced his resignation.
  • Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: RNN) shares dropped 7.7 percent to $5.18.
  • Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: MMLP) dipped 7 percent to $10.56.
  • Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) fell 6.6 percent to $5.37 after rising 14.09 percent on Friday.

Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 15 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2019 16:52:02 UTC
