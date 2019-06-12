Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BATS EXCHANGE  >  Cboe Global Markets Inc.    CBOE

CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.

(CBOE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cboe Global Markets : 35 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/12/2019 | 01:34pm EDT
Cboe - Market News Story
35 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin 6/12/2019 11:54:14 AM

Gainers
  • CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) gained 88.6% to $64.11 after pricing its IPO at $34 per share.
  • Immuron Limited (NASDAQ: IMRN) shares climbed 38% to $4.1550 after the company announced the US Department of Defense reported final results from the Travelan shigellosis challenge study; the drug prevented clinical shigellosis in 75% of treated animals.
  • Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBX) gained 20.6% to $7.56 after the company received an $80 million equity investment from Ginkgo. The companies will enter a long-term strategic collaboration to develop synthetic biotic medicines.
  • MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE: MX) rose 13.3% to $10.00 in pre-market trading after the company raised its second-quarter sales guidance above analyst estimates. The company also raised its second-quarter gross profit margin guidance from 16-18 percent to at least 21 percent.
  • Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ: TAIT) gained 13.3% to $3.2414.
  • Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ: TOCA) shares gained 12.4% to $5.75.
  • Netshoes (Cayman) Limited (NYSE: NETS) shares climbed 12.2% to $3.4100 after Brazil's retailer Grupo SBF SA lifted its offer for Netshoes Cayman to $3.70 per share.
  • OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ: OHRP) gained 11.8% to $3.52.
  • Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) climbed 11.3% to $5.50.
  • Mattel Inc (NASDAQ: MAT) rose 9.5% to $11.84 after rejecting another merger bid from rival MGA Entertainment.
  • Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX) climbed 8.5% to $103.90.
  • Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE: PAM) gained 8.2% to $32.36.
  • TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD) gained 8.2% to $2.5750.
  • Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN) climbed 7.7% to $3.13.
  • Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) rose 7.2% to $135.08 after falling 25.02 percent on Tuesday.
  • TheStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ: TST) gained 6.8% to $6.06 after the company announced it will be acquired by Maven for $16.5 million in upfront cash consideration and additional payments under CVR.
  • Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) climbed 6.7% to $24.10.
  • AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) rose 5.4% to $15.22

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers
  • Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PLAY) dipped 21.1% to $40.65 after the company reported downbeat sales for its first quarter and cut FY2019 sales guidance.
  • NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: NBY) fell 19.9% to $1.69 after dropping 28.71 percent on Tuesday.
  • Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) fell 17.2% to $8.40 after rising 36.11 percent on Tuesday.
  • Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ: HOFT) dropped 16% to $22.63 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
  • MOGU Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) dipped 12.4% to $3.88.
  • ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRV) dipped 12.1% to $8.35.
  • Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOTS) dropped 10.9% to $3.4668.
  • SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ: SCPL) fell 9.3% to $13.35.
  • Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHV) dropped 9.3% to $2.63.
  • Globus Maritime Ltd (NASDAQ: GLBS) fell 9.2% to $2.6505 after reporting first-quarter earnings of $(0.15), up from $(0.48) year-over-year. Sales came in at $3.54 million, down from $3.938 million year over year.
  • Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ: EPZM) fell 9% to $12.77.
  • Noble Corporation plc (NYSE: NE) dropped 9% to $1.83.
  • Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) fell 8.8% to $7.81.
  • Tailored Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TLRD) dipped 8.6% to $5.39.
  • Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRB) dropped 8.4% to $2.07.
  • Seadrill Limited (NYSE: SDRL) fell 6.5% to $3.2350 after dropping 4.42 percent on Tuesday.
  • British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE: BTI) fell 3.8% to $37.43 after the company said it expects a decline in global cigarette sales due to slowing demand.


Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 12 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2019 17:33:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
01:39pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Pres Trump Says Is Discussing A 'Big Transaction' With Pol..
PU
01:34pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : 35 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
PU
01:34pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : With Concerns Mounting, FuelCell Wins Deal With Exxon Mobi..
PU
01:29pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Realpage Announces That It Has Agreed To Acquire Substanti..
PU
01:19pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Xynomic Pharma Pops Higher After FDA Update
PU
01:09pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Different Options Strategies For Different Traders
PU
01:04pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Pres Trump Says He Has A Feeling We're Going To Make A Dea..
PU
01:04pKNOW YOUR OPTIONS : The Basics of Calls And Puts
PU
12:55pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : These 4 Charts Are Looking Better And Better
PU
12:55pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Highlights From The OTCQX Resources Conference (Part 1)
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 153 M
EBIT 2019 738 M
Net income 2019 430 M
Debt 2019 376 M
Yield 2019 1,18%
P/E ratio 2019 29,77
P/E ratio 2020 25,36
EV / Sales 2019 11,1x
EV / Sales 2020 10,1x
Capitalization 12 426 M
Chart CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
Duration : Period :
Cboe Global Markets Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 109 $
Spread / Average Target -1,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward T. Tilly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Isaacson Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Brian N. Schell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eric Crampton Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet P. Froetscher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.-1.36%12 184
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC12.76%46 530
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED15.84%39 570
DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG20.96%26 372
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE34.12%23 483
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.0.00%20 880
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About