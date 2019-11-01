Log in
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS, INC.

(CBOE)
Cboe Global Markets : 3Q Earnings Presentation

November 1, 2019

Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Presentation

November 1, 2019

Agenda

Strategic Review

Edward Tilly

Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Financial Review

Brian Schell

Executive Vice President, CFO and Treasurer

Questions and Answers

Edward Tilly

Brian Schell

Chris Isaacson

Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

John Deters

Chief Strategy Officer

2

Cautionary Statements Regarding

Forward-Looking Information

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. You can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "may," "might," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue," and the negative of these terms and other comparable terminology. All statements that reflect our expectations, assumptions or projections about the future other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, which are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us, may include projections of our future financial performance based on our growth strategies and anticipated trends in our business. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

We operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.

Some factors that could cause actual results to differ include: the loss of our right to exclusively list and trade certain index options and futures products; economic, political and market conditions; compliance with legal and regulatory obligations; price competition and consolidation in our industry; decreases in trading volumes, market data fees or a shift in the mix of products traded on our exchanges; legislative or regulatory changes; our ability to protect our systems and communication networks from security risks, cybersecurity risks, insider threats and unauthorized disclosure of confidential information; increasing competition by foreign and domestic entities; our dependence on and exposure to risk from third parties; fluctuations to currency exchange rates; our index providers' ability to maintain the quality and integrity of their indexes and to perform under our agreements; our ability to operate our business without violating the intellectual property rights of others and the costs associated with protecting our intellectual property rights; our ability to attract and retain skilled management and other personnel, including those experienced with post-acquisition integration; our ability to accommodate trading volume and transaction traffic, including significant increases, without failure or degradation of performance of our systems; misconduct by those who use our markets or our products; challenges to our use of open source software code; our ability to meet our compliance obligations, including managing potential conflicts between our regulatory responsibilities and our for- profit status; damage to our reputation; the ability of our compliance and risk management methods to effectively monitor and manage our risks; our ability to manage our growth and strategic acquisitions or alliances effectively; restrictions imposed by our debt obligations; our ability to maintain an investment grade credit rating; impairment of our goodwill, investments or intangible assets; and the accuracy of our estimates and expectations. More detailed information about factors that may affect our actual results to differ may be found in our filings with the SEC, including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and other filings made from time to time with the SEC.

We do not undertake, and we expressly disclaim, any duty to update any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

Trademarks: Cboe®, Cboe Global Markets®, Bats®, BZX®, BYX®, EDGX®, EDGA®, Cboe Volatility Index® and VIX® are registered trademarks and SPXSMis a service mark of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. and its subsidiaries. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

3

Strategic Review

Edward Tilly

Chairman, President and CEO

Continue to Focus on Executing Our Strategic Initiatives to Drive Long-Term Growth

Completed final step in our multi-exchange technology migration on October 7th

Provides customers with a single, world-class trading experience across markets Enables Cboe to redirect technology efforts to building new technologies

  • Development of astate-of-the-art research and data platform
  • Enhancing global distribution of our products

Next Innovations Underway

5

3Q19 Results Primarily Driven by Higher Trading in Our Proprietary Products

Index options ADV increased 13% in 3Q19 vs 3Q18

  • VIX options up 23%
  • SPX options up 6%

SPX Flex open interest hit a new all-time high in 3Q19 of over 925,000 contracts

  • Flex options allow investors to customize exercise prices, exercise styles and expiration dates
  • Centrally-clearedalternative to OTC market

Index Options ADV (in thousands)

2,543

1,768

660

1,848

1,932

2,005

515

530

557

452

1,252

1,787

1,252

1,272

1,324

3Q18

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

SPX Options

VIX Options

Other Index Options

SPX FLEX Options

Maximum Open Interest Per Quarter

292,902

339,759

409,942

487,851

503,897

559,595

595,000

639,808

805,237

759,780

925,757

1Q17

2Q17

3Q17

4Q17

1Q18

2Q18

3Q18

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

Source: Cboe Options Exchange

6

3Q19 Results Primarily Driven by Higher Trading in Our Proprietary Products

Responding to customer demand

Options-based strategies used by mutual funds and ETFs continue to be a growth driver

  • AUM tied tooptions-based strategies up 24% through August this year Added Monday expiring options to XSP, our mini-SPX contract
    Listed October 20 and November 20, 2020 Friday SPX options expirations
  • Provides greater precision going into the 2020 presidential election

Mini-SPX (XSP) Options

120

ADV and Open Interest

4.0

90

3.02

2.58

3.0

60

1.11

2.0

0.68

82.7

73.5

30

0.57

0.58

0.57

1.0

37.8

18.2

20.0

16.9

22.6

0

-

1Q18

2Q18

3Q18

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

ADV (in thousands)

Maximum Open Interest (in millions)

7

3Q19 Results Primarily Driven by Higher Trading in Our Proprietary Products

19% increase in VIX futures ADV in 3Q19 versus 3Q18

AUM in volatility-linked ETPs hit $4.8B in early Oct.; highest level since Jan. 2018 Average AUM of $3.7B for 3Q19, unchanged from 2Q19

Average Monthly AUM for Volatility-

Linked ETPs(in billions)

$3.9B

$4.0B

$3.7B

$3.6B

$3.5B

$3.7B

22%

$3.1B

21%

23%

21%

24%

22%

18%

$2.5B

$2.1B

16%

39%

39%

38%

36%

41%

40%

11%

40%

36%

29%

45%

31%

28%

28%

27%

28%

33%

29%

31%

15%

17%

14%

12%

10%

10%

9%

8%

9%

Jan'19

Feb'19

Mar'19

Apr'19

May'19

Jun'19

Jul'19

Aug '19 Sept '19

Inverse Long Vol Levered Asian Long Vol

VIX Futures ADV (in thousands)

338

361

233

252

236

236

215

200

206

Jan'19 Feb'19 Mar'19 Apr'19 May'19 Jun'19 Jul'19 Aug '19 Sept '19

Source: Bloomberg;

8

Inverse = XIV and SVXY; Long Vol = VXX and VIXY; Levered = UVXY and TVIX; New = Fubon and Kokusai

Focused on Growing our Proprietary Products Through Customer Education and Outreach

Organic growth remains our primary focus

Hosted 8thAnnual RMC Europe on September 9-11, 2019 in Munich, Germany

Attendees included participants from 16 different countries

Industry experts delivered over 20 different presentations

Continue to evolve our sales and coverage teams

Educational forums dedicated to exploring the latest products, trading strategies and tactics used to manage risk exposure and enhance yields

9

European Equities - Preparing to Operate in a Post-Brexit Environment

Leadership transition

Lighter overall market volumes for European equities in 3Q19 vs 3Q18

Launched our Dutch venue on October 1, with European Economic Area (EEA) stocks available for trading

Our UK venue will continue to trade UK, as well as EEA stocks Launched Cboe Closing Cross on August 16

European Equities - Quarterly Market Share and Net Capture (in bps)

21.5%

21.3%

21.1%

20.3%

21.2%

22.2%

23.1%

22.7%

22.1%

20.3%

25%

0.200

19.8%

20%

0.150

15%

0.100

0.190

0.195

0.200

0.210

0.224

0.233

0.162

0.168

0.177

0.183

10%

0.169

0.050

5%

0.000

0%

1Q17

2Q17

3Q17

4Q17

1Q18

2Q18

3Q18

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

Net Capture (bps)

Market Share %

10

Laying the Foundation for Future Growth

Focused on

Leveraging

Organic Growth

Unified Trading

Platform

Realigned Sales

DEFINING

Building New

Data Platform

and Coverage

MARKETS

and Revamping

Teams

Educational

Efforts

Expanding

Global Reach

11

Financial Overview and Guidance

Brian Schell

EVP, CFO and Treasurer

Business Highlights - Key Performance Drivers

Higher trading volumes in proprietary products and lower volumes in other business segments and industrywide

Net transaction fees¹ up 7%; non-transaction net revenue up 11%

Continued expense discipline resulted in growth of EBITDA¹ and EBITDA¹ margin

Index Suite of Products

Net Revenue up 9%

Quarterly Adjusted

ADV up 14%

Adjusted EBITDA Margin¹ up 380 bps

EPS¹ up 22%

(in thousands)

(in millions)

2,284

$1.29

2,002

70.9%

$294

$1.06

279

67.1% $271

234

$208

$181

1,768

2,005

3Q18

3Q19

3Q18

3Q19

3Q18

3Q19

Index Options

VIX Futures

Adjusted EBITDA

Net Revenue

¹See appendix for "Non-GAAP Information."

13

Grew Recurring Non-Transaction Revenue Streams

Recurring proprietary non-transaction net revenue up 6% in 3Q19 vs 3Q18; up 7% YTD

Expect growth in proprietary market

data and access and capacity fees combined to be mid- to high-single digit in 2019

About 75% of proprietary market data revenue growth in 3Q19 driven by additional subscriptions

Nearly 85% of access and capacity fees were attributable to incremental units in 3Q19

Technology migration expected to provide opportunities longer term

Proprietary Market Data and

Access and Capacity Fees

(in millions)

$68.8 $71.0$72.2$73.4 $75.5 $75.4 $76.6$18.2 $18.8 $18.6$18.8 $21.1 $20.9$20.9

$50.6$52.2 $53.6 $54.6 $54.4 $54.5 $55.7

1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19

Access and Capacity Fees

Prop Market Data

14

Options 3Q19 Net Revenue Up 10%

3Q19 revenue increase primarily driven by growth in trading volume

RPC variance primarily reflects higher volume-related discounts in multi-listed options as we captured higher market share

Transaction revenue up 13%; non-transaction revenue up 4%

Options Selected

3Q19

3Q18

Chg

Revenue Data

($ in millions)

Net Revenue

$146.5

$133.2

10%

Net transaction fees¹

$116.7

$103.5

13%

Index options

96.4

82.1

17%

Multi-listed options

20.3

21.4

-5%

Access and capacity

$26.0

$25.1

4%

Market data

$13.8

$10.6

30%

Market data - proprietary

7.0

4.6

52%

Market data - industry

6.8

6.0

13%

¹See appendix for "Non-GAAP Information."

Options Key

3Q19

3Q18

Chg

Operating Stats

(in thousands, except RPC)

Total market share

39.0%

36.8%

2.2 pts

Index options

99.1%

98.9%

0.2 pts

Multi-listed options

32.2%

30.1%

2.1 pts

Total ADV

7,720

6,733

15%

Index options

2,005

1,768

13%

Multi-listed options

5,715

4,965

15%

Total RPC

$0.236

$0.244

-3%

Index options

$0.751

$0.737

2%

Multi-listed options

$0.056

$0.068

-18%

15

Futures 3Q19 Net Revenue Up 28%

Revenue increase primarily driven by net transaction fees resulting from higher trading volume and RPC

RPC increase primarily reflects new pricing schedules implemented in August and December of 2018 and lower volume-based rebates

Futures Selected

3Q19

3Q18

Chg

Revenue Data

($ in millions)

Net Revenue

$38.3

$30.0

28%

Net transaction fees¹

$31.2

$25.7

21%

Access and capacity

$4.0

$3.8

5%

Market data - proprietary

$1.6

$1.7

-6%

Futures Key

3Q19

3Q18

Chg

Operating Stats

(in thousands, except RPC)

Total ADV

279

239

17%

Total RPC

$1.746

$1.709

2%

¹See appendix for "Non-GAAP Information."

16

U.S. Equities 3Q19 Net Revenue Up 6%

Revenue increase primarily due to higher SIP market data revenue, driven primarily by audit recoveries of $4.3 million in 3Q19 versus none in 3Q18

Transaction fees decreased 15%, reflecting lower net capture on relatively flat matched ADV, reflecting fee changes implemented to capture market share

3Q19 market share up 160 bps versus 2Q19

U.S. Equities Selected

3Q19

3Q18

Chg

Revenue Data

($ in millions)

Net Revenue

$75.4

$71.4

6%

Net transaction fees¹

$16.0

$18.8

-15%

Market data

$37.7

$32.0

18%

Market data - SIP²

28.6

23.0

25%

Market data - proprietary

9.1

9.0

1%

Access and capacity fees

$20.1

$19.5

3%

U.S. Equities Key

3Q19

3Q18

Chg

Operating Stats

(shares in billions)

Total market share

17.2%

17.5%

-0.3 pts

Market ADV

6.9

6.3

10%

ADV (matched shares)

1.2

1.2

--

Net capture (per 100

touched shares)

$0.020

$0.026

-23%

¹See appendix for "Non-GAAP Information." ²Includes $4.3 million in SIP audit recoveries

17

European Equities 3Q19 Net Revenue Down 2% on Local Currency Basis

Net revenue decrease reflects lower net transaction fees and unfavorable foreign- currency translation

On local currency basis, net transaction fees decreased 13% and non-transaction revenue increased 16%

Decline in net transaction fees driven by lower overall industry volume and market share, offset somewhat by higher net capture

European Equities

3Q19

3Q18

Chg

Chg

Selected Revenue Data

($)

(£)

(in millions)

Net Revenue ($)

$20.7

$22.3

-7%

-2%

Net transaction fees¹

$11.7

$14.1

-17%

-13%

Access and capacity fees

$3.9

$3.6

8%

14%

Market data

$3.0

$3.1

-3%

4%

Other

$2.1

$1.5

40%

42%

European Equities

3Q19

3Q18

Chg

Key Operating Stats

(in billions, except net capture)

Total market share

19.8%

23.1%

-3.3 pts

Market ADNV ( in billions)

€34.2

€41.4

-17%

Net capture (per matched

notional value, in bps)

0.233

0.195

20%

¹See appendix for "Non-GAAP Information." ²Includes trade reporting

18

Global FX 3Q19 Net Revenue Down 4%

Revenue decline reflects lower market volume offset somewhat by higher net capture

Higher net capture due to the impact of fee changes implemented in 2018

3Q19

3Q18

Change

FX Net Revenue (in millions)

$13.1

$13.6

-4%

Key Operating Statistics:

Market share¹

14.1%

14.8%

-0.7 pts

Average Daily Notional Value ($ in billions)

$30.3

$34.6

-12%

Net capture (per one million dollars traded)

$2.80

$2.63

7%

¹Market share represents Cboe FX volume divided by the total volume of publicly reporting spot FX venues (Cboe FX, EBS, Refinitiv, and FastMatch).

19

Adjusted Operating Expenses Down 3%

3Q19 vs 3Q18:

Compensation and benefits down due to decrease in incentive - and equity-based compensation, offset somewhat by higher benefits

Lowering full-year 2019 adjusted operating expense guidance to a range of $390 to $395 million, a decrease of $15 to $18 million

Adjusted Operating Expenses¹

3Q19

3Q18

% Chg

(in millions)

Compensation and benefits

$49.7

$51.8

-4%

Depreciation and amortization¹

9.5

10.9

-13%

Technology support services

10.6

10.6

--

Professional fees and outside services

17.5

16.6

5%

Travel and promotional

2.7

2.6

4%

Facilities costs

2.7

3.3

-18%

Other expenses

3.8

3.3

15%

Total¹

$96.5

$99.1

-3%

¹Adjusted to reflect the impact of certain items. See Appendix for "Non-GAAP Information."

20

Factors Influencing 2020 Adjusted Operating Expenses

2020 adjusted operating expenses¹ expected to be in a range of $420 to $428 million, which takes into account the following potential factors:

  • Achieving targeted incentive compensation in 2020
  • Absence of $6 million in favorable expense adjustments realized in 2019
  • Transition to new corporate headquarters in 2020 and trading floor move in 2021
  • Benefit of synergies expected to be realized in 2020
  • Continuation of investing in our strategic growth initiatives
  • Any potential negative P&L impact from software development expense versus capitalization

¹Subject to revision based upon finalization of our 2020 business plan

21

Maintaining Synergy Targets

Maintaining 2019 run-rate synergy target of $80 million and 2020 target of $85 million

Remaining synergies of $5 million in 2020 will be reflected in a reduction in cost of revenues versus expenses

Targeted Run-Rate Synergies as of

November 1, 2019 (in millions)

$50

$33

$15

$80$85

$57

2017

2018

2019

2020

Prior Projection

Actual

Target as of Aug '19

22

2019 Full-Year Guidance

2019 Full-Year Guidance

Guidance as of

Guidance as of

($ in millions)

Aug. 2, 2019

Nov. 1, 2019

Adjusted operating expenses¹,4

$405 to $413 million

$390 to $395 million

Depreciation and amortization (excluding

$35 to $40 million

$35 to $40 million

amortization of acquired intangible assets)

Effective tax rate on adjusted earnings

27% to 29%²

25.5% to 27.5%

Capital expenditures

$50 to $55 million3

$35 to $40 million

¹Adjusted operating expenses for 2019 exclude acquisition-related expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets, which are expected to be $138 million for 2019. Adjustments included in the non-GAAP reconciliation.

²Expect effective tax rate on adjusted earnings for 2019 to be at lower end of guidance range.

3Expect capital expenditures to be at the lower end of the guidance range.

4Adjusted operating expenses for 2020 expected to be in a range of $420 to $428 million, excluding acquisition-related expenses and amortization of intangible assets.

23

Focused on Efficient Allocation of Capital to Create Long-Term Shareholder Value

Preserving balance sheet flexibility is a priority

Returned capital through dividends and opportunistic share repurchases - nearly $93MM in 3Q19; $197MM YTD 2019

Utilized cash to reduce debt - $50MM in 3Q19 and $350MM YTD Increased share repurchase authorization by $250MM

Debt Outstanding ($ in millions)

Sept. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

2019

2019

2019

2018

2018

3.650% Senior Notes (10Y; Due 2027)

$650

$650

$650

$650

$650

1.950% Senior Notes (2Y; Due 2019)

-

-

300

300

300

Term Loan Facility

225

275

275

275

275

Total Debt (Gross)

$ 875

$ 925

$ 1,225

$ 1,225

$ 1,225

Debt to EBITDA TTM¹

1.1x

1.2x

1.5x

1.5x

1.6x

Adjusted Cash & Financial Investments¹

$151

$136

$348

$258

$138

Dividends Paid

$40.4

$34.8

$34.8

$34.7

$34.7

Share Repurchases

$52.4

--

$35.0

--

$49.1

¹See Appendix for "Non-GAAP Information."

24

Delivering on Sources of Operating Leverage and

Key Strategic Initiatives While Defining Markets Globally

Growth of Core

Focused on growing proprietary index products

Proprietary Products

Strengthen Recurring

• Growth in recurring revenue

Revenue Stream

Scale of Business Model

Disciplined expense management

Synergies Realization

Complete integration plan and deliver on our synergies

Capital Allocation

Returned capital through dividends

Focused on maintaining balance sheet flexibility

Reduced debt; leverage ratio at 1.1x at Sept. 30, 2019

25

Questions & Answers

26

Appendix Materials

27

Realized Versus Run-Rate Synergies

2019 realized synergies expected to be lower due to timing of C1 migration in October 2019

$35

$30

$25

$20

$15

$10

$5

$-

Timing of Incremental Run-Rate

Synergies*(in millions)

$33.0

75%

64%

$24.0 $23.0

40%

20%

$5.0

2017 2018 2019 2020

Incremental Run-Rate Synergies Percent of Incremental Synergies Realized

100%

90%

80%

70%

60%

50%

40%

30%

20%

10%

0%

$90.0

$80.0

$70.0

$60.0

$50.0

$40.0

$30.0

$20.0

$10.0

$0.0

Timing of Realized Synergies* (in millions)

$3.0

$18.4

$2.0

$8.6 $4.6

$8.4$85.0

$15.4

$24.6

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2021

*Actual through 2018; reflects target as of November 1, 2019, for 2019 and 2020.

28

Targeted Run-Rate Synergies Realization

% of Incremental

Run-Rate

Actual/Targeted

Carryover

Total Synergies

Cumulative

Targeted Run-

Increase in Run-

Synergies

Realized

from Prior

Realized/Targeted

Synergies

(in millions)

Rate Synergies

Rate Each Year

Realized/Targeted

Synergies

Year Run-Rate

by Year

Realized/Targeted

2017 Actual

$33.0

$33.0

75%

$24.6

$0.0

$24.6

$24.6

2018 Actual

$57.0

24.0

64%

15.4

8.4

23.8

$48.4

2019 Target*

$80.0

23.0

20%

4.6

8.6

13.2

$61.6

2020 Target*

$85.0

5.0

40%

2.0

18.4

20.4

$82.0

2021 Target*

3.0

3.0

$85.0

Total

$85.0

$46.6

$38.4

$85.0

*Reflects target as of November 1, 2019

Incremental¹

29

3Q19 Financial Overview

Adjusted Financial Results¹

3Q19

3Q18

% Chg

($ in millions, except per share)

Net Revenue²

$294.0

$270.5

9%

Adjusted Operating Expenses¹

96.5

99.1

-3%

Adjusted Operating Income¹

$197.5

$171.4

15%

Adjusted Operating Margin¹

67.2%

63.4%

380 bps

Adjusted Net Income Allocated to Common

Stockholders¹

$144.6

$118.3

22%

Adjusted Diluted EPS¹

$ 1.29

$ 1.06

22%

Adjusted EBITDA¹

$208.3

$181.4

15%

Adjusted EBITDA Margin¹

70.9%

67.1%

380 bps

¹Adjusted to reflect the impact of certain items. See Appendix for "Non-GAAP Information." ²Net revenue referenced in this presentation represents revenue less cost of revenue.

30

(in thousands)
(in thousands)

3Q19 Results Primarily Driven by Higher Trading in Our Proprietary Products

Index suite ADV increased 14% in 3Q19 vs 3Q18

Index options ADV increased 13%

  • 23% increase in VIX options
  • 6% increase in SPX optionsVIX futures increased 19%

Quarterly ADV for Index Options and

VIX Futures

2,877

2,002

334

2,077

2,187

2,284

660

255

279

234

229

452

515

530

557

1,252

1,787

1,252

1,272

1,324

3Q18

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

SPX Options

VIX Options

Other Index Options

VIX Futures

¹Adjusted to reflect the impact of certain items. See Appendix for "Non-GAAP Information."

Annual ADV for Index Options and VIX Futures

2,271

2,526

2,185

1,825

1,959

295

294

255

205

239

667

722

534

573

588

1,479

939

1,024

1,164

1,283

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019¹

SPX Options

VIX Options

Other Index Options

VIX Futures

¹Through September 30, 2019

31

3Q19 Net Revenue Detail

3Q19 net transaction fees up 7%; non-transaction net revenue up 11%

Net Revenue

3Q19

3Q18

% Chg

(in millions)

Net transaction fees¹

$186.8

$173.9

7%

Access and capacity fees

55.7

53.6

4%

Market data fees

56.3

47.6

18%

Regulatory fees

8.7

8.4

4%

Royalty fees

(22.9)

(20.7)

11%

Other revenue

9.4

7.7

22%

Total

$294.0

$270.5

9%

¹See Appendix for "Non-GAAP Information."

32

Supplemental Segment Information

3Q19 Supplemental Net Revenue

Options

U.S.

Futures

European

Global

Total¹

by Segment(in millions)

Equities

Equities

FX

Net transaction fees²

$116.7

$16.0

$31.2

$11.7

$11.2

$186.8

Proprietary net transaction fees

included above

$96.4

$31.2

$127.6

Access and capacity fees

$26.0

$20.1

$4.0

$3.9

$1.7

$55.7

Market data fees

$13.8

$37.73

$1.6

$3.0

$0.2

$56.3

Proprietary market data fees

included above

$7.0

$9.1

$1.6

$3.0

$0.2

$20.9

3Q18 Supplemental Net Revenue

Options

U.S.

Futures

European

Global

Total¹

by Segment(in millions)

Equities

Equities

FX

Net transaction fees²

$103.5

$18.8

$25.7

$14.1

$11.8

$173.9

Proprietary net transaction fees

included above

$82.1

$25.7

$107.8

Access and capacity fees

$25.1

$19.5

$3.8

$3.6

$1.6

$53.6

Market data fees

$10.6

$32.0

$1.7

$3.1

$0.2

$47.6

Proprietary market data fees

included above

$4.6

$9.0

$1.7

$3.1

$0.2

$18.6

¹Totals may not foot due to rounding.

²A full reconciliation of our non-GAAP results to our GAAP results is included in the following tables. See "Non-GAAP Information" in the accompanying financial tables.

33

3Includes $4.3 million in SIP audit recoveries

Non-GAAP Information

34

Non-GAAP Information

In addition to disclosing results determined in accordance with GAAP, Cboe Global Markets has disclosed certain non-GAAP measures of operating performance. These measures are not in accordance with, or a substitute for GAAP, and may be different from or inconsistent with non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The non-GAAP measures provided in this presentation include net transaction fees, adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income allocated to common stockholders and adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted tax rate, adjusted cash and financial investments, EBITDA, EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin.

Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this presentation, including adjusted operating income and adjusted operating expenses, provide additional and comparative information to assess trends in our core operations and a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by management are provided as additional information to investors in order to provide them with an alternative method for assessing our financial condition and operating results.

Amortization expense of acquired intangible assets:We amortize intangible assets acquired in connection with various acquisitions. Amortization of intangible assets is inconsistent in amount and frequency and is significantly affected by the timing and size of our acquisitions. As such, if intangible asset amortization is included in performance measures, it is more difficult to assess the day-to-day operating performance of the businesses, the relative operating performance of the businesses between periods and the earnings power of the company. Therefore, we believe performance measures excluding intangible asset amortization expense provide investors with an additional basis for comparison across accounting periods.

Acquisition-relatedexpenses:From time to time, we have pursued small bolt-on acquisitions and in 2017 completed a larger transformative acquisition, which have resulted in expenses which would not otherwise have been incurred in the normal course of the company's business operations. These expenses include integration costs, as well as legal, due diligence and other third party transaction costs. The frequency and the amount of such expenses vary significantly based on the size, timing and complexity of the transaction. Accordingly, we exclude these costs for purposes of calculating non-GAAP measures which provide an additional analysis of Cboe's ongoing operating performance or comparisons in Cboe's performance between periods.

The tables below show the reconciliation of each financial measure from GAAP to non-GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures exclude the impact of those items detailed below and are referred to as adjusted financial measures.

35

Non-GAAP Information

Reconciliation of Net Transaction Fees by Segment

For the Three Months Ended Sept. 30, 2019 (in millions)

Transaction fees

Liquidity payments

Routing and clearing

Net transaction fees

U.S.

European

Options

Equities

Futures

Equities

Global FX

Total

$

207.1

$

199.4

$

31.2

$

16.9

$

11.2

$

465.8

(86.9)

(177.6)

-

(5.2)

-

(269.7)

(3.5)

(5.8)

-

-

-

(9.3)

$

116.7

$

16.0

$

31.2

$

11.7

$

11.2

$

186.8

For the Three Months Ended Sept. 30, 2018 (in millions)

Transaction fees

Liquidity payments

Routing and clearing

Net transaction fees

U.S.

European

Options

Equities

Futures

Equities

Global FX

Total

$

175.2

$

176.7

$

25.7

$

22.4

$

11.8

$

411.8

(68.2)

(152.7)

-

(8.3)

-

(229.2)

(3.5)

(5.2)

-

-

-

(8.7)

$

103.5

$

18.8

$

25.7

$

14.1

$

11.8

$

173.9

36

Non-GAAP Information

(in millions, except per share amounts)

1Q18

2Q18

3Q18

4Q18

2018

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

Reconciliation of Net Income Allocated to Common Stocholders to Non-GAAP

Net income allocated to common stockholders

$

117.3

$

82.4

$

85.0

$

137.3

$

422.1

$

94.6

$

87.6

$

105.5

Acquisition-related expenses (1)

8.8

8.6

5.9

6.7

30.0

2.3

20.8

16.7

Amortization of acquired intangible assets (2)

42.1

39.7

39.4

39.4

160.6

37.6

34.1

33.4

Change in contingent consideration

-

-

-

0.1

0.1

-

-

-

Total Non-GAAP operating expense adjustments

50.9

48.3

45.3

46.2

190.7

39.9

54.9

50.1

Interest and other borrowing costs

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Provision for uncollectable convertible notes receivable

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Change in redemption value of noncontrolling interest

0.3

0.3

0.3

0.4

1.3

0.2

0.2

0.1

Total Non-GAAP adjustments - pretax

51.2

48.6

45.6

46.6

192.0

40.1

55.1

50.2

Income tax expense related to the items above

(13.0)

(12.6)

(12.1)

(11.7)

(49.4)

(10.0)

(13.2)

(11.0)

Tax provision re-measurement

-

-

-

(0.4)

(0.4)

-

-

-

Impairment charges attributed to noncontrolling interest

-

-

-

-

-

-

(3.6)

-

Net income allocated to participating securities - effect on reconciling items

(0.3)

(0.2)

(0.2)

(0.2)

(0.9)

(0.2)

(0.2)

(0.1)

Adjusted net income allocated to common stockholders

$

155.2

$

118.2

$

118.3

$

171.6

$

563.4

$

124.5

$

125.7

$

144.6

Reconciliation of Diluted EPS to Non-GAAP

Diluted earnings per common share

$

1.04

$

0.73

$

0.76

$

1.23

$

3.76

$

0.85

$

0.78

$

0.94

Per share impact of non-GAAP adjustments noted above

0.34

0.32

0.30

0.31

1.26

0.26

0.35

0.35

Adjusted diluted earnings per common share

$

1.38

$

1.05

$

1.06

$

1.54

$

5.02

$

1.11

$

1.13

$

1.29

Reconciliation of Operating Margin to Non-GAAP

Revenue less cost of revenue

$

328.5

$

283.5

$

270.5

$

334.4

$

1,216.9

$

280.5

$

283.2

$

294.0

Non-GAAP adjustments noted above

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Adjusted revenue less cost of revenue

$

328.5

$

283.5

$

270.5

$

334.4

$

1,216.9

$

280.5

$

283.2

$

294.0

Operating expenses (3)

$

160.8

$

154.4

$

144.4

$

158.0

$

617.5

$

134.0

$

158.0

$

146.6

Non-GAAP expense adjustments noted above

(50.9)

(48.3)

(45.3)

(46.2)

(190.7)

(39.9)

54.9

50.1

Adjusted operating expenses

$

109.9

$

106.1

$

99.1

$

111.8

$

426.8

$

94.1

$

103.1

$

96.5

Operating income

$

167.7

$

129.1

$

126.1

$

176.4

$

599.4

$

146.5

$

125.2

$

147.4

Non-GAAP expense adjustments noted above

50.9

48.3

45.3

46.2

190.7

39.9

54.9

50.1

Adjusted operating income

$

218.6

$

177.4

$

171.4

$

222.6

$

790.1

$

186.4

$

180.1

$

197.5

Adjusted operating margin (4)

66.5%

62.6%

63.4%

66.6%

64.9%

66.5%

63.6%

67.2%

Reconciliation of Income Tax Rate to Non-GAAP

Income before income taxes

$

159.4

$

119.8

$

116.3

$

175.6

$

571.2

$

127.8

$

119.6

$

140.9

Non-GAAP adjustments noted above

51.2

48.6

45.6

46.6

192.0

40.1

55.1

50.2

Adjusted income before income taxes

$

210.6

$

168.4

$

161.9

$

222.2

$

763.2

$

167.9

$

174.7

$

191.1

Income tax (benefit) expense

$

41.3

$

36.8

$

30.6

$

37.3

$

146.0

$

32.6

$

35.1

$

35.0

Non-GAAP adjustments noted above

13.0

12.6

12.1

11.7

49.4

10.0

13.2

11.0

Adjusted income tax (benefit) expense

$

54.3

$

49.4

$

42.7

$

49.0

$

195.4

$

42.6

$

48.3

$

46.0

Adjusted income tax rate

25.8%

29.4%

26.4%

22.1%

25.6%

25.4%

27.7%

24.1%

  1. This amount includes professional fees and outside services, severance, facilities expenses, impairment charges and other costs related to the company's acquisitions.
  2. This amount represents the amortization of acquired intangible assets related to the company's acquisitions.
  3. The company sponsors deferred compensation plans held in a rabbi trust. The expenses related to the deferred compensation plans are included in "Compensation and benefits" ($30 thousand and $3.7 million in expense in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively), and are directly offset by deferred compensation income, expenses and dividends included within "Other income (expense)" ($30 thousand and $3.7 million in income, expense and dividends in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively), on the consolidated statements of income.

The deferred compensation plans' expenses are not adjusted out of "adjusted operating expenses" and do not have an impact on "Income before income taxes."

37

(4) Adjusted operating margin represents adjusted operating income divided by adjusted revenue less cost of revenue.

Non-GAAP Information

EBITDA Reconciliations

EBITDA (earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization) and Adjusted EBITDA are widely used non-GAAP financial measures of operating performance. EBITDA margin represents EBITDA divided by revenues less cost of revenues (net revenue). It is presented as supplemental information that the company believes is useful to investors to evaluate its results because it excludes certain items that are not directly related to the company's core operating performance. EBITDA is calculated by adding back to net income interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by adding back to EBITDA acquisition-related expenses and impairment charges attributed to noncontrolling interest. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as substitutes either for net income, as an indicator of the company's operating performance, or for cash flow, as a measure of the company's liquidity. In addition, because EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be calculated identically by all companies, the presentation here may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Adjusted EBITDA margin represents Adjusted EBITDA divided by net revenue.

Reconciliation of Net Income Allocated to Common Stockholders to EBITDA and Ajdusted EBITDA

(in millions, except per share amounts)

1Q18

2Q18

3Q18

4Q18

2018

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

Net income allocated to common stockholders

$

117.3

$

82.4

$

85.0

$

137.3

$

422.1

$

94.6

$

87.6

$

105.5

Interest expense

9.6

9.3

9.6

9.7

38.2

9.9

10.0

8.2

Income tax provision

41.3

36.8

30.6

37.3

146.0

32.6

35.1

35.0

Depreciation and amortization

54.2

50.4

50.3

49.1

204.0

47.2

43.7

42.9

EBITDA

$

222.4

$

178.9

$

175.5

$

233.4

$

810.3

$

184.3

$

176.4

$

191.6

EBITDA Margin

67.7%

63.1%

64.9%

69.8%

66.6%

65.7%

62.3%

65.2%

Non-GAAP adjustments not included in above line items

8.8

8.6

5.9

6.7

30.0

2.3

20.8

16.7

Acquisition-related expenses

Impairment charges attributed to noncontrolling interest

-

-

-

-

-

-

(3.6)

-

Other

-

-

-

0.1

0.1

-

-

-

Adjusted EBITDA

$

231.2

$

187.5

$

181.4

$

240.2

$

840.4

$

186.6

$

193.6

$

208.3

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

70.4%

66.1%

67.1%

71.8%

69.1%

66.5%

68.4%

70.9%

38

Non-GAAP Information

Adjusted Debt to EBITDA - Trailing Twelve Months¹

(in millions)

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

LTM

Net income allocated to common stockholders

$

137.3

$

94.6

$

87.6

$

105.5

$

425.0

Interest expense, net

9.7

9.9

10.0

8.2

37.8

Income tax provision

37.3

32.6

35.1

35.0

140.0

Depreciation and amortization

49.1

47.2

43.7

42.9

182.9

EBITDA

$

233.4

$

184.3

$

176.4

$

191.6

$

785.7

Non-GAAP adjustments not included in above line items:

Acquisition-related expenses

6.7

2.3

20.8

16.7

46.5

Impairment charges attributed to noncontrolling interest

-

-

(3.6)

(3.6)

Other

0.1

-

-

-

0.1

Adjusted EBITDA

$

240.2

$

186.6

$

193.6

$

208.3

$

828.7

Debt at end of period

$

875.0

Debt to EBITDA

1.1x

¹A full reconciliation of our non-GAAP to our GAAP results are available in this section.

Adjusted Cash

Adjusted cash is a non-GAAP measure and represents cash and cash equivalents plus financial investments minus deferred compensation plan assets and cash collected for Section 31 fees, which will need to be remitted in the near term. We have presented adjusted cash because we consider it an important supplemental measure of our liquidity and believe that it is frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies.

Adjusted Cash (in millions)

As of

As of

As of

As of

As of

As of

As of

3/31/18

6/30/18

9/30/18

12/31/18

3/31/19

6/30/19

9/30/19

Cash and cash equivalents

$

166.3

$

140.0

$

88.5

$

275.1

$

346.2

$

161.3

$

150.0

Financial investments

64.0

131.8

49.2

35.7

30.2

82.9

21.4

Less deferred compensation plan assets

-

-

-

-

-

(20.3)

(20.9)

Less cash collected for Section 31 fees

(64.0)

(155.8)

-

(53.1)

(28.6)

(88.0)

-

Adjusted Cash

$

166.3

$

116.0

$

137.7

$

257.7

$

347.8

$

135.9

$

150.5

39

Cboe Global Markets

400 South LaSalle Street Chicago, IL 60605 www.cboe.com

40

Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 21:22:03 UTC
