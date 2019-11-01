Cboe Global Markets : 3Q Earnings Presentation 0 11/01/2019 | 05:23pm EDT Send by mail :

Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Presentation November 1, 2019 Agenda Strategic Review Edward Tilly Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Financial Review Brian Schell Executive Vice President, CFO and Treasurer Questions and Answers Edward Tilly Brian Schell Chris Isaacson Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer John Deters Chief Strategy Officer 2 Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. You can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "may," "might," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue," and the negative of these terms and other comparable terminology. Some factors that could cause actual results to differ include: the loss of our right to exclusively list and trade certain index options and futures products; economic, political and market conditions; compliance with legal and regulatory obligations; price competition and consolidation in our industry; decreases in trading volumes, market data fees or a shift in the mix of products traded on our exchanges; legislative or regulatory changes; our ability to protect our systems and communication networks from security risks, cybersecurity risks, insider threats and unauthorized disclosure of confidential information; increasing competition by foreign and domestic entities; our dependence on and exposure to risk from third parties; fluctuations to currency exchange rates; our index providers' ability to maintain the quality and integrity of their indexes and to perform under our agreements; our ability to operate our business without violating the intellectual property rights of others and the costs associated with protecting our intellectual property rights; our ability to attract and retain skilled management and other personnel, including those experienced with post-acquisition integration; our ability to accommodate trading volume and transaction traffic, including significant increases, without failure or degradation of performance of our systems; misconduct by those who use our markets or our products; challenges to our use of open source software code; our ability to meet our compliance obligations, including managing potential conflicts between our regulatory responsibilities and our for- profit status; damage to our reputation; the ability of our compliance and risk management methods to effectively monitor and manage our risks; our ability to manage our growth and strategic acquisitions or alliances effectively; restrictions imposed by our debt obligations; our ability to maintain an investment grade credit rating; impairment of our goodwill, investments or intangible assets; and the accuracy of our estimates and expectations. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners. 3 Strategic Review Edward Tilly Chairman, President and CEO Continue to Focus on Executing Our Strategic Initiatives to Drive Long-Term Growth Completed final step in our multi-exchange technology migration on October 7th Provides customers with a single, world-class trading experience across markets Enables Cboe to redirect technology efforts to building new technologies Development of a state-of-the-art research and data platform

state-of-the-art research and data platform Enhancing global distribution of our products Next Innovations Underway 5 3Q19 Results Primarily Driven by Higher Trading in Our Proprietary Products Index options ADV increased 13% in 3Q19 vs 3Q18 VIX options up 23%

SPX options up 6% SPX Flex open interest hit a new all-time high in 3Q19 of over 925,000 contracts Flex options allow investors to customize exercise prices, exercise styles and expiration dates

Centrally-cleared alternative to OTC market Index Options ADV (in thousands) 2,543 1,768 660 1,848 1,932 2,005 515 530 557 452 1,252 1,787 1,252 1,272 1,324 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 SPX Options VIX Options Other Index Options SPX FLEX Options Maximum Open Interest Per Quarter 292,902 339,759 409,942 487,851 503,897 559,595 595,000 639,808 805,237 759,780 925,757 1Q17 2Q17 3Q17 4Q17 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 Source: Cboe Options Exchange 6 3Q19 Results Primarily Driven by Higher Trading in Our Proprietary Products Responding to customer demand Options-based strategies used by mutual funds and ETFs continue to be a growth driver AUM tied to options-based strategies up 24% through August this year Added Monday expiring options to XSP, our mini-SPX contract

Listed October 20 and November 20, 2020 Friday SPX options expirations

options-based strategies up 24% through August this year Added Monday expiring options to XSP, our mini-SPX contract Listed October 20 and November 20, 2020 Friday SPX options expirations Provides greater precision going into the 2020 presidential election Mini-SPX (XSP) Options 120 ADV and Open Interest 4.0 90 3.02 2.58 3.0 60 1.11 2.0 0.68 82.7 73.5 30 0.57 0.58 0.57 1.0 37.8 18.2 20.0 16.9 22.6 0 - 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 ADV (in thousands) Maximum Open Interest (in millions) 7 3Q19 Results Primarily Driven by Higher Trading in Our Proprietary Products 19% increase in VIX futures ADV in 3Q19 versus 3Q18 AUM in volatility-linked ETPs hit $4.8B in early Oct.; highest level since Jan. 2018 Average AUM of $3.7B for 3Q19, unchanged from 2Q19 Average Monthly AUM for Volatility- Linked ETPs(in billions) $3.9B $4.0B $3.7B $3.6B $3.5B $3.7B 22% $3.1B 21% 23% 21% 24% 22% 18% $2.5B $2.1B 16% 39% 39% 38% 36% 41% 40% 11% 40% 36% 29% 45% 31% 28% 28% 27% 28% 33% 29% 31% 15% 17% 14% 12% 10% 10% 9% 8% 9% Jan'19 Feb'19 Mar'19 Apr'19 May'19 Jun'19 Jul'19 Aug '19 Sept '19 Inverse Long Vol Levered Asian Long Vol VIX Futures ADV (in thousands) 338 361 233 252 236 236 215 200 206 Jan'19 Feb'19 Mar'19 Apr'19 May'19 Jun'19 Jul'19 Aug '19 Sept '19 Source: Bloomberg; 8 Inverse = XIV and SVXY; Long Vol = VXX and VIXY; Levered = UVXY and TVIX; New = Fubon and Kokusai Focused on Growing our Proprietary Products Through Customer Education and Outreach Organic growth remains our primary focus Hosted 8thAnnual RMC Europe on September 9-11, 2019 in Munich, Germany Attendees included participants from 16 different countries Industry experts delivered over 20 different presentations Continue to evolve our sales and coverage teams Educational forums dedicated to exploring the latest products, trading strategies and tactics used to manage risk exposure and enhance yields 9 European Equities - Preparing to Operate in a Post-Brexit Environment Leadership transition Lighter overall market volumes for European equities in 3Q19 vs 3Q18 Launched our Dutch venue on October 1, with European Economic Area (EEA) stocks available for trading Our UK venue will continue to trade UK, as well as EEA stocks Launched Cboe Closing Cross on August 16 European Equities - Quarterly Market Share and Net Capture (in bps) 21.5% 21.3% 21.1% 20.3% 21.2% 22.2% 23.1% 22.7% 22.1% 20.3% 25% 0.200 19.8% 20% 0.150 15% 0.100 0.190 0.195 0.200 0.210 0.224 0.233 0.162 0.168 0.177 0.183 10% 0.169 0.050 5% 0.000 0% 1Q17 2Q17 3Q17 4Q17 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 Net Capture (bps) Market Share % 10 Laying the Foundation for Future Growth Focused on Leveraging Organic Growth Unified Trading Platform Realigned Sales DEFINING Building New Data Platform and Coverage MARKETS and Revamping Teams Educational Efforts Expanding Global Reach 11 Financial Overview and Guidance Brian Schell EVP, CFO and Treasurer Business Highlights - Key Performance Drivers Higher trading volumes in proprietary products and lower volumes in other business segments and industrywide Net transaction fees¹ up 7%; non-transaction net revenue up 11% Continued expense discipline resulted in growth of EBITDA¹ and EBITDA¹ margin Index Suite of Products Net Revenue up 9% Quarterly Adjusted ADV up 14% Adjusted EBITDA Margin¹ up 380 bps EPS¹ up 22% (in thousands) (in millions) 2,284 $1.29 2,002 70.9% $294 $1.06 279 67.1% $271 234 $208 $181 1,768 2,005 3Q18 3Q19 3Q18 3Q19 3Q18 3Q19 Index Options VIX Futures Adjusted EBITDA Net Revenue ¹See appendix for "Non-GAAP Information." 13 Grew Recurring Non-Transaction Revenue Streams Recurring proprietary non-transaction net revenue up 6% in 3Q19 vs 3Q18; up 7% YTD Expect growth in proprietary market data and access and capacity fees combined to be mid- to high-single digit in 2019 About 75% of proprietary market data revenue growth in 3Q19 driven by additional subscriptions Nearly 85% of access and capacity fees were attributable to incremental units in 3Q19 Technology migration expected to provide opportunities longer term Proprietary Market Data and Access and Capacity Fees (in millions) $68.8 $71.0$72.2$73.4 $75.5 $75.4 $76.6$18.2 $18.8 $18.6$18.8 $21.1 $20.9$20.9 $50.6$52.2 $53.6 $54.6 $54.4 $54.5 $55.7 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 Access and Capacity Fees Prop Market Data 14 Options 3Q19 Net Revenue Up 10% 3Q19 revenue increase primarily driven by growth in trading volume RPC variance primarily reflects higher volume-related discounts in multi-listed options as we captured higher market share Transaction revenue up 13%; non-transaction revenue up 4% Options Selected 3Q19 3Q18 Chg Revenue Data ($ in millions) Net Revenue $146.5 $133.2 10% Net transaction fees¹ $116.7 $103.5 13% Index options 96.4 82.1 17% Multi-listed options 20.3 21.4 -5% Access and capacity $26.0 $25.1 4% Market data $13.8 $10.6 30% Market data - proprietary 7.0 4.6 52% Market data - industry 6.8 6.0 13% ¹See appendix for "Non-GAAP Information." Options Key 3Q19 3Q18 Chg Operating Stats (in thousands, except RPC) Total market share 39.0% 36.8% 2.2 pts Index options 99.1% 98.9% 0.2 pts Multi-listed options 32.2% 30.1% 2.1 pts Total ADV 7,720 6,733 15% Index options 2,005 1,768 13% Multi-listed options 5,715 4,965 15% Total RPC $0.236 $0.244 -3% Index options $0.751 $0.737 2% Multi-listed options $0.056 $0.068 -18% 15 Futures 3Q19 Net Revenue Up 28% Revenue increase primarily driven by net transaction fees resulting from higher trading volume and RPC RPC increase primarily reflects new pricing schedules implemented in August and December of 2018 and lower volume-based rebates Futures Selected 3Q19 3Q18 Chg Revenue Data ($ in millions) Net Revenue $38.3 $30.0 28% Net transaction fees¹ $31.2 $25.7 21% Access and capacity $4.0 $3.8 5% Market data - proprietary $1.6 $1.7 -6% Futures Key 3Q19 3Q18 Chg Operating Stats (in thousands, except RPC) Total ADV 279 239 17% Total RPC $1.746 $1.709 2% ¹See appendix for "Non-GAAP Information." 16 U.S. Equities 3Q19 Net Revenue Up 6% Revenue increase primarily due to higher SIP market data revenue, driven primarily by audit recoveries of $4.3 million in 3Q19 versus none in 3Q18 Transaction fees decreased 15%, reflecting lower net capture on relatively flat matched ADV, reflecting fee changes implemented to capture market share 3Q19 market share up 160 bps versus 2Q19 U.S. Equities Selected 3Q19 3Q18 Chg Revenue Data ($ in millions) Net Revenue $75.4 $71.4 6% Net transaction fees¹ $16.0 $18.8 -15% Market data $37.7 $32.0 18% Market data - SIP² 28.6 23.0 25% Market data - proprietary 9.1 9.0 1% Access and capacity fees $20.1 $19.5 3% U.S. Equities Key 3Q19 3Q18 Chg Operating Stats (shares in billions) Total market share 17.2% 17.5% -0.3 pts Market ADV 6.9 6.3 10% ADV (matched shares) 1.2 1.2 -- Net capture (per 100 touched shares) $0.020 $0.026 -23% ¹See appendix for "Non-GAAP Information." ²Includes $4.3 million in SIP audit recoveries 17 European Equities 3Q19 Net Revenue Down 2% on Local Currency Basis Net revenue decrease reflects lower net transaction fees and unfavorable foreign- currency translation On local currency basis, net transaction fees decreased 13% and non-transaction revenue increased 16% Decline in net transaction fees driven by lower overall industry volume and market share, offset somewhat by higher net capture European Equities 3Q19 3Q18 Chg Chg Selected Revenue Data ($) (£) (in millions) Net Revenue ($) $20.7 $22.3 -7% -2% Net transaction fees¹ $11.7 $14.1 -17% -13% Access and capacity fees $3.9 $3.6 8% 14% Market data $3.0 $3.1 -3% 4% Other $2.1 $1.5 40% 42% European Equities 3Q19 3Q18 Chg Key Operating Stats (in billions, except net capture) Total market share 19.8% 23.1% -3.3 pts Market ADNV ( in billions) €34.2 €41.4 -17% Net capture (per matched notional value, in bps) 0.233 0.195 20% ¹See appendix for "Non-GAAP Information." ²Includes trade reporting 18 Global FX 3Q19 Net Revenue Down 4% Revenue decline reflects lower market volume offset somewhat by higher net capture Higher net capture due to the impact of fee changes implemented in 2018 3Q19 3Q18 Change FX Net Revenue (in millions) $13.1 $13.6 -4% Key Operating Statistics: Market share¹ 14.1% 14.8% -0.7 pts Average Daily Notional Value ($ in billions) $30.3 $34.6 -12% Net capture (per one million dollars traded) $2.80 $2.63 7% ¹Market share represents Cboe FX volume divided by the total volume of publicly reporting spot FX venues (Cboe FX, EBS, Refinitiv, and FastMatch). 19 Adjusted Operating Expenses Down 3% 3Q19 vs 3Q18: Compensation and benefits down due to decrease in incentive - and equity-based compensation, offset somewhat by higher benefits Lowering full-year 2019 adjusted operating expense guidance to a range of $390 to $395 million, a decrease of $15 to $18 million Adjusted Operating Expenses¹ 3Q19 3Q18 % Chg (in millions) Compensation and benefits $49.7 $51.8 -4% Depreciation and amortization¹ 9.5 10.9 -13% Technology support services 10.6 10.6 -- Professional fees and outside services 17.5 16.6 5% Travel and promotional 2.7 2.6 4% Facilities costs 2.7 3.3 -18% Other expenses 3.8 3.3 15% Total¹ $96.5 $99.1 -3% ¹Adjusted to reflect the impact of certain items. See Appendix for "Non-GAAP Information." 20 Factors Influencing 2020 Adjusted Operating Expenses 2020 adjusted operating expenses¹ expected to be in a range of $420 to $428 million, which takes into account the following potential factors: Achieving targeted incentive compensation in 2020

Absence of $6 million in favorable expense adjustments realized in 2019

Transition to new corporate headquarters in 2020 and trading floor move in 2021

Benefit of synergies expected to be realized in 2020

Continuation of investing in our strategic growth initiatives

Any potential negative P&L impact from software development expense versus capitalization ¹Subject to revision based upon finalization of our 2020 business plan 21 Maintaining Synergy Targets Maintaining 2019 run-rate synergy target of $80 million and 2020 target of $85 million Remaining synergies of $5 million in 2020 will be reflected in a reduction in cost of revenues versus expenses Targeted Run-Rate Synergies as of November 1, 2019 (in millions) $50 $33 $15 $80$85 $57 2017 2018 2019 2020 Prior Projection Actual Target as of Aug '19 22 2019 Full-Year Guidance 2019 Full-Year Guidance Guidance as of Guidance as of ($ in millions) Aug. 2, 2019 Nov. 1, 2019 Adjusted operating expenses¹,4 $405 to $413 million $390 to $395 million Depreciation and amortization (excluding $35 to $40 million $35 to $40 million amortization of acquired intangible assets) Effective tax rate on adjusted earnings 27% to 29%² 25.5% to 27.5% Capital expenditures $50 to $55 million3 $35 to $40 million ¹Adjusted operating expenses for 2019 exclude acquisition-related expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets, which are expected to be $138 million for 2019. Adjustments included in the non-GAAP reconciliation. ²Expect effective tax rate on adjusted earnings for 2019 to be at lower end of guidance range. 3Expect capital expenditures to be at the lower end of the guidance range. 4Adjusted operating expenses for 2020 expected to be in a range of $420 to $428 million, excluding acquisition-related expenses and amortization of intangible assets. 23 Focused on Efficient Allocation of Capital to Create Long-Term Shareholder Value Preserving balance sheet flexibility is a priority Returned capital through dividends and opportunistic share repurchases - nearly $93MM in 3Q19; $197MM YTD 2019 Utilized cash to reduce debt - $50MM in 3Q19 and $350MM YTD Increased share repurchase authorization by $250MM Debt Outstanding ($ in millions) Sept. 30, June 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 3.650% Senior Notes (10Y; Due 2027) $650 $650 $650 $650 $650 1.950% Senior Notes (2Y; Due 2019) - - 300 300 300 Term Loan Facility 225 275 275 275 275 Total Debt (Gross) $ 875 $ 925 $ 1,225 $ 1,225 $ 1,225 Debt to EBITDA TTM¹ 1.1x 1.2x 1.5x 1.5x 1.6x Adjusted Cash & Financial Investments¹ $151 $136 $348 $258 $138 Dividends Paid $40.4 $34.8 $34.8 $34.7 $34.7 Share Repurchases $52.4 -- $35.0 -- $49.1 ¹See Appendix for "Non-GAAP Information." 24 Delivering on Sources of Operating Leverage and Key Strategic Initiatives While Defining Markets Globally Growth of Core •Focused on growing proprietary index products Proprietary Products Strengthen Recurring • Growth in recurring revenue Revenue Stream Scale of Business Model • Disciplined expense management Synergies Realization • Complete integration plan and deliver on our synergies Capital Allocation • Returned capital through dividends • Focused on maintaining balance sheet flexibility • Reduced debt; leverage ratio at 1.1x at Sept. 30, 2019 25 Questions & Answers 26 Appendix Materials 27 Realized Versus Run-Rate Synergies 2019 realized synergies expected to be lower due to timing of C1 migration in October 2019 $35 $30 $25 $20 $15 $10 $5 $- Timing of Incremental Run-Rate Synergies*(in millions) $33.0 75% 64% $24.0 $23.0 40% 20% $5.0 2017 2018 2019 2020 Incremental Run-Rate Synergies Percent of Incremental Synergies Realized 100% 90% 80% 70% 60% 50% 40% 30% 20% 10% 0% $90.0 $80.0 $70.0 $60.0 $50.0 $40.0 $30.0 $20.0 $10.0 $0.0 Timing of Realized Synergies* (in millions) $3.0 $18.4 $2.0 $8.6 $4.6 $8.4$85.0 $15.4 $24.6 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2021 *Actual through 2018; reflects target as of November 1, 2019, for 2019 and 2020. 28 Targeted Run-Rate Synergies Realization % of Incremental Run-Rate Actual/Targeted Carryover Total Synergies Cumulative Targeted Run- Increase in Run- Synergies Realized from Prior Realized/Targeted Synergies (in millions) Rate Synergies Rate Each Year Realized/Targeted Synergies Year Run-Rate by Year Realized/Targeted 2017 Actual $33.0 $33.0 75% $24.6 $0.0 $24.6 $24.6 2018 Actual $57.0 24.0 64% 15.4 8.4 23.8 $48.4 2019 Target* $80.0 23.0 20% 4.6 8.6 13.2 $61.6 2020 Target* $85.0 5.0 40% 2.0 18.4 20.4 $82.0 2021 Target* 3.0 3.0 $85.0 Total $85.0 $46.6 $38.4 $85.0 *Reflects target as of November 1, 2019 Incremental¹ 29 3Q19 Financial Overview Adjusted Financial Results¹ 3Q19 3Q18 % Chg ($ in millions, except per share) Net Revenue² $294.0 $270.5 9% Adjusted Operating Expenses¹ 96.5 99.1 -3% Adjusted Operating Income¹ $197.5 $171.4 15% Adjusted Operating Margin¹ 67.2% 63.4% 380 bps Adjusted Net Income Allocated to Common Stockholders¹ $144.6 $118.3 22% Adjusted Diluted EPS¹ $ 1.29 $ 1.06 22% Adjusted EBITDA¹ $208.3 $181.4 15% Adjusted EBITDA Margin¹ 70.9% 67.1% 380 bps ¹Adjusted to reflect the impact of certain items. See Appendix for "Non-GAAP Information." ²Net revenue referenced in this presentation represents revenue less cost of revenue. 30 (in thousands) (in thousands) 3Q19 Results Primarily Driven by Higher Trading in Our Proprietary Products Index suite ADV increased 14% in 3Q19 vs 3Q18 Index options ADV increased 13% 23% increase in VIX options

6% increase in SPX options VIX futures increased 19% Quarterly ADV for Index Options and VIX Futures 2,877 2,002 334 2,077 2,187 2,284 660 255 279 234 229 452 515 530 557 1,252 1,787 1,252 1,272 1,324 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 SPX Options VIX Options Other Index Options VIX Futures ¹Adjusted to reflect the impact of certain items. See Appendix for "Non-GAAP Information." Annual ADV for Index Options and VIX Futures 2,271 2,526 2,185 1,825 1,959 295 294 255 205 239 667 722 534 573 588 1,479 939 1,024 1,164 1,283 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019¹ SPX Options VIX Options Other Index Options VIX Futures ¹Through September 30, 2019 31 3Q19 Net Revenue Detail 3Q19 net transaction fees up 7%; non-transaction net revenue up 11% Net Revenue 3Q19 3Q18 % Chg (in millions) Net transaction fees¹ $186.8 $173.9 7% Access and capacity fees 55.7 53.6 4% Market data fees 56.3 47.6 18% Regulatory fees 8.7 8.4 4% Royalty fees (22.9) (20.7) 11% Other revenue 9.4 7.7 22% Total $294.0 $270.5 9% ¹See Appendix for "Non-GAAP Information." 32 Supplemental Segment Information 3Q19 Supplemental Net Revenue Options U.S. Futures European Global Total¹ by Segment(in millions) Equities Equities FX Net transaction fees² $116.7 $16.0 $31.2 $11.7 $11.2 $186.8 Proprietary net transaction fees included above $96.4 $31.2 $127.6 Access and capacity fees $26.0 $20.1 $4.0 $3.9 $1.7 $55.7 Market data fees $13.8 $37.73 $1.6 $3.0 $0.2 $56.3 Proprietary market data fees included above $7.0 $9.1 $1.6 $3.0 $0.2 $20.9 3Q18 Supplemental Net Revenue Options U.S. Futures European Global Total¹ by Segment(in millions) Equities Equities FX Net transaction fees² $103.5 $18.8 $25.7 $14.1 $11.8 $173.9 Proprietary net transaction fees included above $82.1 $25.7 $107.8 Access and capacity fees $25.1 $19.5 $3.8 $3.6 $1.6 $53.6 Market data fees $10.6 $32.0 $1.7 $3.1 $0.2 $47.6 Proprietary market data fees included above $4.6 $9.0 $1.7 $3.1 $0.2 $18.6 ¹Totals may not foot due to rounding. ²A full reconciliation of our non-GAAP results to our GAAP results is included in the following tables. See "Non-GAAP Information" in the accompanying financial tables. 33 3Includes $4.3 million in SIP audit recoveries Non-GAAP Information 34 Non-GAAP Information In addition to disclosing results determined in accordance with GAAP, Cboe Global Markets has disclosed certain non-GAAP measures of operating performance. These measures are not in accordance with, or a substitute for GAAP, and may be different from or inconsistent with non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The non-GAAP measures provided in this presentation include net transaction fees, adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income allocated to common stockholders and adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted tax rate, adjusted cash and financial investments, EBITDA, EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this presentation, including adjusted operating income and adjusted operating expenses, provide additional and comparative information to assess trends in our core operations and a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by management are provided as additional information to investors in order to provide them with an alternative method for assessing our financial condition and operating results. Amortization expense of acquired intangible assets:We amortize intangible assets acquired in connection with various acquisitions. Amortization of intangible assets is inconsistent in amount and frequency and is significantly affected by the timing and size of our acquisitions. As such, if intangible asset amortization is included in performance measures, it is more difficult to assess the day-to-day operating performance of the businesses, the relative operating performance of the businesses between periods and the earnings power of the company. Therefore, we believe performance measures excluding intangible asset amortization expense provide investors with an additional basis for comparison across accounting periods. Acquisition-relatedexpenses:From time to time, we have pursued small bolt-on acquisitions and in 2017 completed a larger transformative acquisition, which have resulted in expenses which would not otherwise have been incurred in the normal course of the company's business operations. These expenses include integration costs, as well as legal, due diligence and other third party transaction costs. The frequency and the amount of such expenses vary significantly based on the size, timing and complexity of the transaction. Accordingly, we exclude these costs for purposes of calculating non-GAAP measures which provide an additional analysis of Cboe's ongoing operating performance or comparisons in Cboe's performance between periods. The tables below show the reconciliation of each financial measure from GAAP to non-GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures exclude the impact of those items detailed below and are referred to as adjusted financial measures. 35 Non-GAAP Information Reconciliation of Net Transaction Fees by Segment For the Three Months Ended Sept. 30, 2019 (in millions) Transaction fees Liquidity payments Routing and clearing Net transaction fees U.S. European Options Equities Futures Equities Global FX Total $ 207.1 $ 199.4 $ 31.2 $ 16.9 $ 11.2 $ 465.8 (86.9) (177.6) - (5.2) - (269.7) (3.5) (5.8) - - - (9.3) $ 116.7 $ 16.0 $ 31.2 $ 11.7 $ 11.2 $ 186.8 For the Three Months Ended Sept. 30, 2018 (in millions) Transaction fees Liquidity payments Routing and clearing Net transaction fees U.S. European Options Equities Futures Equities Global FX Total $ 175.2 $ 176.7 $ 25.7 $ 22.4 $ 11.8 $ 411.8 (68.2) (152.7) - (8.3) - (229.2) (3.5) (5.2) - - - (8.7) $ 103.5 $ 18.8 $ 25.7 $ 14.1 $ 11.8 $ 173.9 36 Non-GAAP Information (in millions, except per share amounts) 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 2018 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 Reconciliation of Net Income Allocated to Common Stocholders to Non-GAAP Net income allocated to common stockholders $ 117.3 $ 82.4 $ 85.0 $ 137.3 $ 422.1 $ 94.6 $ 87.6 $ 105.5 Acquisition-related expenses (1) 8.8 8.6 5.9 6.7 30.0 2.3 20.8 16.7 Amortization of acquired intangible assets (2) 42.1 39.7 39.4 39.4 160.6 37.6 34.1 33.4 Change in contingent consideration - - - 0.1 0.1 - - - Total Non-GAAP operating expense adjustments 50.9 48.3 45.3 46.2 190.7 39.9 54.9 50.1 Interest and other borrowing costs - - - - - - - - Provision for uncollectable convertible notes receivable - - - - - - - - Change in redemption value of noncontrolling interest 0.3 0.3 0.3 0.4 1.3 0.2 0.2 0.1 Total Non-GAAP adjustments - pretax 51.2 48.6 45.6 46.6 192.0 40.1 55.1 50.2 Income tax expense related to the items above (13.0) (12.6) (12.1) (11.7) (49.4) (10.0) (13.2) (11.0) Tax provision re-measurement - - - (0.4) (0.4) - - - Impairment charges attributed to noncontrolling interest - - - - - - (3.6) - Net income allocated to participating securities - effect on reconciling items (0.3) (0.2) (0.2) (0.2) (0.9) (0.2) (0.2) (0.1) Adjusted net income allocated to common stockholders $ 155.2 $ 118.2 $ 118.3 $ 171.6 $ 563.4 $ 124.5 $ 125.7 $ 144.6 Reconciliation of Diluted EPS to Non-GAAP Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.04 $ 0.73 $ 0.76 $ 1.23 $ 3.76 $ 0.85 $ 0.78 $ 0.94 Per share impact of non-GAAP adjustments noted above 0.34 0.32 0.30 0.31 1.26 0.26 0.35 0.35 Adjusted diluted earnings per common share $ 1.38 $ 1.05 $ 1.06 $ 1.54 $ 5.02 $ 1.11 $ 1.13 $ 1.29 Reconciliation of Operating Margin to Non-GAAP Revenue less cost of revenue $ 328.5 $ 283.5 $ 270.5 $ 334.4 $ 1,216.9 $ 280.5 $ 283.2 $ 294.0 Non-GAAP adjustments noted above - - - - - - - - Adjusted revenue less cost of revenue $ 328.5 $ 283.5 $ 270.5 $ 334.4 $ 1,216.9 $ 280.5 $ 283.2 $ 294.0 Operating expenses (3) $ 160.8 $ 154.4 $ 144.4 $ 158.0 $ 617.5 $ 134.0 $ 158.0 $ 146.6 Non-GAAP expense adjustments noted above (50.9) (48.3) (45.3) (46.2) (190.7) (39.9) 54.9 50.1 Adjusted operating expenses $ 109.9 $ 106.1 $ 99.1 $ 111.8 $ 426.8 $ 94.1 $ 103.1 $ 96.5 Operating income $ 167.7 $ 129.1 $ 126.1 $ 176.4 $ 599.4 $ 146.5 $ 125.2 $ 147.4 Non-GAAP expense adjustments noted above 50.9 48.3 45.3 46.2 190.7 39.9 54.9 50.1 Adjusted operating income $ 218.6 $ 177.4 $ 171.4 $ 222.6 $ 790.1 $ 186.4 $ 180.1 $ 197.5 Adjusted operating margin (4) 66.5% 62.6% 63.4% 66.6% 64.9% 66.5% 63.6% 67.2% Reconciliation of Income Tax Rate to Non-GAAP Income before income taxes $ 159.4 $ 119.8 $ 116.3 $ 175.6 $ 571.2 $ 127.8 $ 119.6 $ 140.9 Non-GAAP adjustments noted above 51.2 48.6 45.6 46.6 192.0 40.1 55.1 50.2 Adjusted income before income taxes $ 210.6 $ 168.4 $ 161.9 $ 222.2 $ 763.2 $ 167.9 $ 174.7 $ 191.1 Income tax (benefit) expense $ 41.3 $ 36.8 $ 30.6 $ 37.3 $ 146.0 $ 32.6 $ 35.1 $ 35.0 Non-GAAP adjustments noted above 13.0 12.6 12.1 11.7 49.4 10.0 13.2 11.0 Adjusted income tax (benefit) expense $ 54.3 $ 49.4 $ 42.7 $ 49.0 $ 195.4 $ 42.6 $ 48.3 $ 46.0 Adjusted income tax rate 25.8% 29.4% 26.4% 22.1% 25.6% 25.4% 27.7% 24.1% This amount includes professional fees and outside services, severance, facilities expenses, impairment charges and other costs related to the company's acquisitions. This amount represents the amortization of acquired intangible assets related to the company's acquisitions. The company sponsors deferred compensation plans held in a rabbi trust. The expenses related to the deferred compensation plans are included in "Compensation and benefits" ($30 thousand and $3.7 million in expense in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively), and are directly offset by deferred compensation income, expenses and dividends included within "Other income (expense)" ($30 thousand and $3.7 million in income, expense and dividends in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively), on the consolidated statements of income. The deferred compensation plans' expenses are not adjusted out of "adjusted operating expenses" and do not have an impact on "Income before income taxes." 37 (4) Adjusted operating margin represents adjusted operating income divided by adjusted revenue less cost of revenue. Non-GAAP Information EBITDA Reconciliations EBITDA (earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization) and Adjusted EBITDA are widely used non-GAAP financial measures of operating performance. EBITDA margin represents EBITDA divided by revenues less cost of revenues (net revenue). It is presented as supplemental information that the company believes is useful to investors to evaluate its results because it excludes certain items that are not directly related to the company's core operating performance. EBITDA is calculated by adding back to net income interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by adding back to EBITDA acquisition-related expenses and impairment charges attributed to noncontrolling interest. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as substitutes either for net income, as an indicator of the company's operating performance, or for cash flow, as a measure of the company's liquidity. In addition, because EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be calculated identically by all companies, the presentation here may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Adjusted EBITDA margin represents Adjusted EBITDA divided by net revenue. Reconciliation of Net Income Allocated to Common Stockholders to EBITDA and Ajdusted EBITDA (in millions, except per share amounts) 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 2018 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 Net income allocated to common stockholders $ 117.3 $ 82.4 $ 85.0 $ 137.3 $ 422.1 $ 94.6 $ 87.6 $ 105.5 Interest expense 9.6 9.3 9.6 9.7 38.2 9.9 10.0 8.2 Income tax provision 41.3 36.8 30.6 37.3 146.0 32.6 35.1 35.0 Depreciation and amortization 54.2 50.4 50.3 49.1 204.0 47.2 43.7 42.9 EBITDA $ 222.4 $ 178.9 $ 175.5 $ 233.4 $ 810.3 $ 184.3 $ 176.4 $ 191.6 EBITDA Margin 67.7% 63.1% 64.9% 69.8% 66.6% 65.7% 62.3% 65.2% Non-GAAP adjustments not included in above line items 8.8 8.6 5.9 6.7 30.0 2.3 20.8 16.7 Acquisition-related expenses Impairment charges attributed to noncontrolling interest - - - - - - (3.6) - Other - - - 0.1 0.1 - - - Adjusted EBITDA $ 231.2 $ 187.5 $ 181.4 $ 240.2 $ 840.4 $ 186.6 $ 193.6 $ 208.3 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 70.4% 66.1% 67.1% 71.8% 69.1% 66.5% 68.4% 70.9% 38 Non-GAAP Information Adjusted Debt to EBITDA - Trailing Twelve Months¹ (in millions) 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 LTM Net income allocated to common stockholders $ 137.3 $ 94.6 $ 87.6 $ 105.5 $ 425.0 Interest expense, net 9.7 9.9 10.0 8.2 37.8 Income tax provision 37.3 32.6 35.1 35.0 140.0 Depreciation and amortization 49.1 47.2 43.7 42.9 182.9 EBITDA $ 233.4 $ 184.3 $ 176.4 $ 191.6 $ 785.7 Non-GAAP adjustments not included in above line items: Acquisition-related expenses 6.7 2.3 20.8 16.7 46.5 Impairment charges attributed to noncontrolling interest - - (3.6) (3.6) Other 0.1 - - - 0.1 Adjusted EBITDA $ 240.2 $ 186.6 $ 193.6 $ 208.3 $ 828.7 Debt at end of period $ 875.0 Debt to EBITDA 1.1x ¹A full reconciliation of our non-GAAP to our GAAP results are available in this section. Adjusted Cash Adjusted cash is a non-GAAP measure and represents cash and cash equivalents plus financial investments minus deferred compensation plan assets and cash collected for Section 31 fees, which will need to be remitted in the near term. We have presented adjusted cash because we consider it an important supplemental measure of our liquidity and believe that it is frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies. Adjusted Cash (in millions) As of As of As of As of As of As of As of 3/31/18 6/30/18 9/30/18 12/31/18 3/31/19 6/30/19 9/30/19 Cash and cash equivalents $ 166.3 $ 140.0 $ 88.5 $ 275.1 $ 346.2 $ 161.3 $ 150.0 Financial investments 64.0 131.8 49.2 35.7 30.2 82.9 21.4 Less deferred compensation plan assets - - - - - (20.3) (20.9) Less cash collected for Section 31 fees (64.0) (155.8) - (53.1) (28.6) (88.0) - Adjusted Cash $ 166.3 $ 116.0 $ 137.7 $ 257.7 $ 347.8 $ 135.9 $ 150.5 39 Cboe Global Markets 400 South LaSalle Street Chicago, IL 60605 www.cboe.com 40 Attachments Original document

