Cboe Global Markets : 3Q Earnings Presentation

Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer
John Deters
Chief Strategy Officer
Trademarks: Cboe®, Cboe Global Markets®, Bats®, BZX®, BYX®, EDGX®, EDGA®, Cboe Volatility Index® and VIX® are registered trademarks and SPXSMis a service mark of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. and its subsidiaries.
Strategic Review
Edward Tilly
Chairman, President and CEO
Continue to Focus on Executing Our Strategic Initiatives to Drive Long-Term Growth
Completed final step in our multi-exchange technology migration on October 7th
Provides customers with a single, world-class trading experience across markets Enables Cboe to redirect technology efforts to building new technologies
Development of astate-of-the-art research and data platform
Enhancing global distribution of our products
Next Innovations Underway
3Q19 Results Primarily Driven by Higher Trading in Our Proprietary Products
Index options ADV increased 13% in 3Q19 vs 3Q18
VIX options up 23%
SPX options up 6%
SPX Flex open interest hit a new all-time high in 3Q19 of over 925,000 contracts
Flex options allow investors to customize exercise prices, exercise styles and expiration dates
Centrally-clearedalternative to OTC market
Index Options ADV (in thousands)
2,543
1,768
660
1,848
1,932
2,005
515
530
557
452
1,252
1,787
1,252
1,272
1,324
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
SPX Options
VIX Options
Other Index Options
SPX FLEX Options
Maximum Open Interest Per Quarter
292,902
339,759
409,942
487,851
503,897
559,595
595,000
639,808
805,237
759,780
925,757
1Q17
2Q17
3Q17
4Q17
1Q18
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
Source: Cboe Options Exchange
3Q19 Results Primarily Driven by Higher Trading in Our Proprietary Products
Responding to customer demand
Options-based strategies used by mutual funds and ETFs continue to be a growth driver
AUM tied tooptions-based strategies up 24% through August this year Added Monday expiring options to XSP, our mini-SPX contract
Listed October 20 and November 20, 2020 Friday SPX options expirations
Provides greater precision going into the 2020 presidential election
Mini-SPX (XSP) Options
120
ADV and Open Interest
4.0
90
3.02
2.58
3.0
60
1.11
2.0
0.68
82.7
73.5
30
0.57
0.58
0.57
1.0
37.8
18.2
20.0
16.9
22.6
0
-
1Q18
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
ADV (in thousands)
Maximum Open Interest (in millions)
3Q19 Results Primarily Driven by Higher Trading in Our Proprietary Products
19% increase in VIX futures ADV in 3Q19 versus 3Q18
AUM in volatility-linked ETPs hit $4.8B in early Oct.; highest level since Jan. 2018 Average AUM of $3.7B for 3Q19, unchanged from 2Q19
2020 adjusted operating expenses¹ expected to be in a range of $420 to $428 million, which takes into account the following potential factors:
Achieving targeted incentive compensation in 2020
Absence of $6 million in favorable expense adjustments realized in 2019
Transition to new corporate headquarters in 2020 and trading floor move in 2021
Benefit of synergies expected to be realized in 2020
Continuation of investing in our strategic growth initiatives
Any potential negative P&L impact from software development expense versus capitalization
¹Subject to revision based upon finalization of our 2020 business plan
Maintaining Synergy Targets
Maintaining 2019 run-rate synergy target of $80 million and 2020 target of $85 million
Remaining synergies of $5 million in 2020 will be reflected in a reduction in cost of revenues versus expenses
Targeted Run-Rate Synergies as of
November 1, 2019 (in millions)
$50
$33
$15
$80$85
$57
2017
2018
2019
2020
Prior Projection
Actual
Target as of Aug '19
2019 Full-Year Guidance
2019 Full-Year Guidance
Guidance as of
Guidance as of
($ in millions)
Aug. 2, 2019
Nov. 1, 2019
Adjusted operating expenses¹,4
$405 to $413 million
$390 to $395 million
Depreciation and amortization (excluding
$35 to $40 million
$35 to $40 million
amortization of acquired intangible assets)
Effective tax rate on adjusted earnings
27% to 29%²
25.5% to 27.5%
Capital expenditures
$50 to $55 million3
$35 to $40 million
¹Adjusted operating expenses for 2019 exclude acquisition-related expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets, which are expected to be $138 million for 2019. Adjustments included in the non-GAAP reconciliation.
²Expect effective tax rate on adjusted earnings for 2019 to be at lower end of guidance range.
3Expect capital expenditures to be at the lower end of the guidance range.
4Adjusted operating expenses for 2020 expected to be in a range of $420 to $428 million, excluding acquisition-related expenses and amortization of intangible assets.
Focused on Efficient Allocation of Capital to Create Long-Term Shareholder Value
Preserving balance sheet flexibility is a priority
Returned capital through dividends and opportunistic share repurchases - nearly $93MM in 3Q19; $197MM YTD 2019
Utilized cash to reduce debt - $50MM in 3Q19 and $350MM YTD Increased share repurchase authorization by $250MM
Debt Outstanding ($ in millions)
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
2019
2019
2019
2018
2018
3.650% Senior Notes (10Y; Due 2027)
$650
$650
$650
$650
$650
1.950% Senior Notes (2Y; Due 2019)
-
-
300
300
300
Term Loan Facility
225
275
275
275
275
Total Debt (Gross)
$ 875
$ 925
$ 1,225
$ 1,225
$ 1,225
Debt to EBITDA TTM¹
1.1x
1.2x
1.5x
1.5x
1.6x
Adjusted Cash & Financial Investments¹
$151
$136
$348
$258
$138
Dividends Paid
$40.4
$34.8
$34.8
$34.7
$34.7
Share Repurchases
$52.4
--
$35.0
--
$49.1
¹See Appendix for "Non-GAAP Information."
Delivering on Sources of Operating Leverage and
Key Strategic Initiatives While Defining Markets Globally
Growth of Core
•Focused on growing proprietary index products
Proprietary Products
Strengthen Recurring
• Growth in recurring revenue
Revenue Stream
Scale of Business Model
•
Disciplined expense management
Synergies Realization
•
Complete integration plan and deliver on our synergies
Capital Allocation
•
Returned capital through dividends
•
Focused on maintaining balance sheet flexibility
•
Reduced debt; leverage ratio at 1.1x at Sept. 30, 2019
Questions & Answers
Appendix Materials
Realized Versus Run-Rate Synergies
2019 realized synergies expected to be lower due to timing of C1 migration in October 2019
$35
$30
$25
$20
$15
$10
$5
$-
Timing of Incremental Run-Rate
Synergies*(in millions)
$33.0
75%
64%
$24.0 $23.0
40%
20%
$5.0
2017 2018 2019 2020
Incremental Run-Rate Synergies Percent of Incremental Synergies Realized
100%
90%
80%
70%
60%
50%
40%
30%
20%
10%
0%
$90.0
$80.0
$70.0
$60.0
$50.0
$40.0
$30.0
$20.0
$10.0
$0.0
Timing of Realized Synergies* (in millions)
$3.0
$18.4
$2.0
$8.6 $4.6
$8.4$85.0
$15.4
$24.6
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2021
*Actual through 2018; reflects target as of November 1, 2019, for 2019 and 2020.
Targeted Run-Rate Synergies Realization
% of Incremental
Run-Rate
Actual/Targeted
Carryover
Total Synergies
Cumulative
Targeted Run-
Increase in Run-
Synergies
Realized
from Prior
Realized/Targeted
Synergies
(in millions)
Rate Synergies
Rate Each Year
Realized/Targeted
Synergies
Year Run-Rate
by Year
Realized/Targeted
2017 Actual
$33.0
$33.0
75%
$24.6
$0.0
$24.6
$24.6
2018 Actual
$57.0
24.0
64%
15.4
8.4
23.8
$48.4
2019 Target*
$80.0
23.0
20%
4.6
8.6
13.2
$61.6
2020 Target*
$85.0
5.0
40%
2.0
18.4
20.4
$82.0
2021 Target*
3.0
3.0
$85.0
Total
$85.0
$46.6
$38.4
$85.0
*Reflects target as of November 1, 2019
Incremental¹
3Q19 Financial Overview
Adjusted Financial Results¹
3Q19
3Q18
% Chg
($ in millions, except per share)
Net Revenue²
$294.0
$270.5
9%
Adjusted Operating Expenses¹
96.5
99.1
-3%
Adjusted Operating Income¹
$197.5
$171.4
15%
Adjusted Operating Margin¹
67.2%
63.4%
380 bps
Adjusted Net Income Allocated to Common
Stockholders¹
$144.6
$118.3
22%
Adjusted Diluted EPS¹
$ 1.29
$ 1.06
22%
Adjusted EBITDA¹
$208.3
$181.4
15%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin¹
70.9%
67.1%
380 bps
¹Adjusted to reflect the impact of certain items. See Appendix for "Non-GAAP Information." ²Net revenue referenced in this presentation represents revenue less cost of revenue.
(in thousands)
(in thousands)
3Q19 Results Primarily Driven by Higher Trading in Our Proprietary Products
Index suite ADV increased 14% in 3Q19 vs 3Q18
Index options ADV increased 13%
23% increase in VIX options
6% increase in SPX optionsVIX futures increased 19%
Quarterly ADV for Index Options and
VIX Futures
2,877
2,002
334
2,077
2,187
2,284
660
255
279
234
229
452
515
530
557
1,252
1,787
1,252
1,272
1,324
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
SPX Options
VIX Options
Other Index Options
VIX Futures
¹Adjusted to reflect the impact of certain items. See Appendix for "Non-GAAP Information."
Annual ADV for Index Options and VIX Futures
2,271
2,526
2,185
1,825
1,959
295
294
255
205
239
667
722
534
573
588
1,479
939
1,024
1,164
1,283
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019¹
SPX Options
VIX Options
Other Index Options
VIX Futures
¹Through September 30, 2019
3Q19 Net Revenue Detail
3Q19 net transaction fees up 7%; non-transaction net revenue up 11%
Net Revenue
3Q19
3Q18
% Chg
(in millions)
Net transaction fees¹
$186.8
$173.9
7%
Access and capacity fees
55.7
53.6
4%
Market data fees
56.3
47.6
18%
Regulatory fees
8.7
8.4
4%
Royalty fees
(22.9)
(20.7)
11%
Other revenue
9.4
7.7
22%
Total
$294.0
$270.5
9%
¹See Appendix for "Non-GAAP Information."
Supplemental Segment Information
3Q19 Supplemental Net Revenue
Options
U.S.
Futures
European
Global
Total¹
by Segment(in millions)
Equities
Equities
FX
Net transaction fees²
$116.7
$16.0
$31.2
$11.7
$11.2
$186.8
Proprietary net transaction fees
included above
$96.4
$31.2
$127.6
Access and capacity fees
$26.0
$20.1
$4.0
$3.9
$1.7
$55.7
Market data fees
$13.8
$37.73
$1.6
$3.0
$0.2
$56.3
Proprietary market data fees
included above
$7.0
$9.1
$1.6
$3.0
$0.2
$20.9
3Q18 Supplemental Net Revenue
Options
U.S.
Futures
European
Global
Total¹
by Segment(in millions)
Equities
Equities
FX
Net transaction fees²
$103.5
$18.8
$25.7
$14.1
$11.8
$173.9
Proprietary net transaction fees
included above
$82.1
$25.7
$107.8
Access and capacity fees
$25.1
$19.5
$3.8
$3.6
$1.6
$53.6
Market data fees
$10.6
$32.0
$1.7
$3.1
$0.2
$47.6
Proprietary market data fees
included above
$4.6
$9.0
$1.7
$3.1
$0.2
$18.6
¹Totals may not foot due to rounding.
²A full reconciliation of our non-GAAP results to our GAAP results is included in the following tables. See "Non-GAAP Information" in the accompanying financial tables.
3Includes $4.3 million in SIP audit recoveries
Non-GAAP Information
Non-GAAP Information
In addition to disclosing results determined in accordance with GAAP, Cboe Global Markets has disclosed certain non-GAAP measures of operating performance. These measures are not in accordance with, or a substitute for GAAP, and may be different from or inconsistent with non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The non-GAAP measures provided in this presentation include net transaction fees, adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income allocated to common stockholders and adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted tax rate, adjusted cash and financial investments, EBITDA, EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin.
Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this presentation, including adjusted operating income and adjusted operating expenses, provide additional and comparative information to assess trends in our core operations and a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by management are provided as additional information to investors in order to provide them with an alternative method for assessing our financial condition and operating results.
Amortization expense of acquired intangible assets:We amortize intangible assets acquired in connection with various acquisitions. Amortization of intangible assets is inconsistent in amount and frequency and is significantly affected by the timing and size of our acquisitions. As such, if intangible asset amortization is included in performance measures, it is more difficult to assess the day-to-day operating performance of the businesses, the relative operating performance of the businesses between periods and the earnings power of the company. Therefore, we believe performance measures excluding intangible asset amortization expense provide investors with an additional basis for comparison across accounting periods.
Acquisition-relatedexpenses:From time to time, we have pursued small bolt-on acquisitions and in 2017 completed a larger transformative acquisition, which have resulted in expenses which would not otherwise have been incurred in the normal course of the company's business operations. These expenses include integration costs, as well as legal, due diligence and other third party transaction costs. The frequency and the amount of such expenses vary significantly based on the size, timing and complexity of the transaction. Accordingly, we exclude these costs for purposes of calculating non-GAAP measures which provide an additional analysis of Cboe's ongoing operating performance or comparisons in Cboe's performance between periods.
The tables below show the reconciliation of each financial measure from GAAP to non-GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures exclude the impact of those items detailed below and are referred to as adjusted financial measures.
Non-GAAP Information
Reconciliation of Net Transaction Fees by Segment
For the Three Months Ended Sept. 30, 2019 (in millions)
Transaction fees
Liquidity payments
Routing and clearing
Net transaction fees
U.S.
European
Options
Equities
Futures
Equities
Global FX
Total
$
207.1
$
199.4
$
31.2
$
16.9
$
11.2
$
465.8
(86.9)
(177.6)
-
(5.2)
-
(269.7)
(3.5)
(5.8)
-
-
-
(9.3)
$
116.7
$
16.0
$
31.2
$
11.7
$
11.2
$
186.8
For the Three Months Ended Sept. 30, 2018 (in millions)
Transaction fees
Liquidity payments
Routing and clearing
Net transaction fees
U.S.
European
Options
Equities
Futures
Equities
Global FX
Total
$
175.2
$
176.7
$
25.7
$
22.4
$
11.8
$
411.8
(68.2)
(152.7)
-
(8.3)
-
(229.2)
(3.5)
(5.2)
-
-
-
(8.7)
$
103.5
$
18.8
$
25.7
$
14.1
$
11.8
$
173.9
Non-GAAP Information
(in millions, except per share amounts)
1Q18
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
2018
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
Reconciliation of Net Income Allocated to Common Stocholders to Non-GAAP
Net income allocated to common stockholders
$
117.3
$
82.4
$
85.0
$
137.3
$
422.1
$
94.6
$
87.6
$
105.5
Acquisition-related expenses (1)
8.8
8.6
5.9
6.7
30.0
2.3
20.8
16.7
Amortization of acquired intangible assets (2)
42.1
39.7
39.4
39.4
160.6
37.6
34.1
33.4
Change in contingent consideration
-
-
-
0.1
0.1
-
-
-
Total Non-GAAP operating expense adjustments
50.9
48.3
45.3
46.2
190.7
39.9
54.9
50.1
Interest and other borrowing costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Provision for uncollectable convertible notes receivable
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Change in redemption value of noncontrolling interest
0.3
0.3
0.3
0.4
1.3
0.2
0.2
0.1
Total Non-GAAP adjustments - pretax
51.2
48.6
45.6
46.6
192.0
40.1
55.1
50.2
Income tax expense related to the items above
(13.0)
(12.6)
(12.1)
(11.7)
(49.4)
(10.0)
(13.2)
(11.0)
Tax provision re-measurement
-
-
-
(0.4)
(0.4)
-
-
-
Impairment charges attributed to noncontrolling interest
-
-
-
-
-
-
(3.6)
-
Net income allocated to participating securities - effect on reconciling items
(0.3)
(0.2)
(0.2)
(0.2)
(0.9)
(0.2)
(0.2)
(0.1)
Adjusted net income allocated to common stockholders
$
155.2
$
118.2
$
118.3
$
171.6
$
563.4
$
124.5
$
125.7
$
144.6
Reconciliation of Diluted EPS to Non-GAAP
Diluted earnings per common share
$
1.04
$
0.73
$
0.76
$
1.23
$
3.76
$
0.85
$
0.78
$
0.94
Per share impact of non-GAAP adjustments noted above
0.34
0.32
0.30
0.31
1.26
0.26
0.35
0.35
Adjusted diluted earnings per common share
$
1.38
$
1.05
$
1.06
$
1.54
$
5.02
$
1.11
$
1.13
$
1.29
Reconciliation of Operating Margin to Non-GAAP
Revenue less cost of revenue
$
328.5
$
283.5
$
270.5
$
334.4
$
1,216.9
$
280.5
$
283.2
$
294.0
Non-GAAP adjustments noted above
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Adjusted revenue less cost of revenue
$
328.5
$
283.5
$
270.5
$
334.4
$
1,216.9
$
280.5
$
283.2
$
294.0
Operating expenses (3)
$
160.8
$
154.4
$
144.4
$
158.0
$
617.5
$
134.0
$
158.0
$
146.6
Non-GAAP expense adjustments noted above
(50.9)
(48.3)
(45.3)
(46.2)
(190.7)
(39.9)
54.9
50.1
Adjusted operating expenses
$
109.9
$
106.1
$
99.1
$
111.8
$
426.8
$
94.1
$
103.1
$
96.5
Operating income
$
167.7
$
129.1
$
126.1
$
176.4
$
599.4
$
146.5
$
125.2
$
147.4
Non-GAAP expense adjustments noted above
50.9
48.3
45.3
46.2
190.7
39.9
54.9
50.1
Adjusted operating income
$
218.6
$
177.4
$
171.4
$
222.6
$
790.1
$
186.4
$
180.1
$
197.5
Adjusted operating margin (4)
66.5%
62.6%
63.4%
66.6%
64.9%
66.5%
63.6%
67.2%
Reconciliation of Income Tax Rate to Non-GAAP
Income before income taxes
$
159.4
$
119.8
$
116.3
$
175.6
$
571.2
$
127.8
$
119.6
$
140.9
Non-GAAP adjustments noted above
51.2
48.6
45.6
46.6
192.0
40.1
55.1
50.2
Adjusted income before income taxes
$
210.6
$
168.4
$
161.9
$
222.2
$
763.2
$
167.9
$
174.7
$
191.1
Income tax (benefit) expense
$
41.3
$
36.8
$
30.6
$
37.3
$
146.0
$
32.6
$
35.1
$
35.0
Non-GAAP adjustments noted above
13.0
12.6
12.1
11.7
49.4
10.0
13.2
11.0
Adjusted income tax (benefit) expense
$
54.3
$
49.4
$
42.7
$
49.0
$
195.4
$
42.6
$
48.3
$
46.0
Adjusted income tax rate
25.8%
29.4%
26.4%
22.1%
25.6%
25.4%
27.7%
24.1%
This amount includes professional fees and outside services, severance, facilities expenses, impairment charges and other costs related to the company's acquisitions.
This amount represents the amortization of acquired intangible assets related to the company's acquisitions.
The company sponsors deferred compensation plans held in a rabbi trust. The expenses related to the deferred compensation plans are included in "Compensation and benefits" ($30 thousand and $3.7 million in expense in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively), and are directly offset by deferred compensation income, expenses and dividends included within "Other income (expense)" ($30 thousand and $3.7 million in income, expense and dividends in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively), on the consolidated statements of income.
The deferred compensation plans' expenses are not adjusted out of "adjusted operating expenses" and do not have an impact on "Income before income taxes."
(4) Adjusted operating margin represents adjusted operating income divided by adjusted revenue less cost of revenue.
Non-GAAP Information
EBITDA Reconciliations
EBITDA (earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization) and Adjusted EBITDA are widely used non-GAAP financial measures of operating performance. EBITDA margin represents EBITDA divided by revenues less cost of revenues (net revenue). It is presented as supplemental information that the company believes is useful to investors to evaluate its results because it excludes certain items that are not directly related to the company's core operating performance. EBITDA is calculated by adding back to net income interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by adding back to EBITDA acquisition-related expenses and impairment charges attributed to noncontrolling interest. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as substitutes either for net income, as an indicator of the company's operating performance, or for cash flow, as a measure of the company's liquidity. In addition, because EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be calculated identically by all companies, the presentation here may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Adjusted EBITDA margin represents Adjusted EBITDA divided by net revenue.
Reconciliation of Net Income Allocated to Common Stockholders to EBITDA and Ajdusted EBITDA
(in millions, except per share amounts)
1Q18
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
2018
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
Net income allocated to common stockholders
$
117.3
$
82.4
$
85.0
$
137.3
$
422.1
$
94.6
$
87.6
$
105.5
Interest expense
9.6
9.3
9.6
9.7
38.2
9.9
10.0
8.2
Income tax provision
41.3
36.8
30.6
37.3
146.0
32.6
35.1
35.0
Depreciation and amortization
54.2
50.4
50.3
49.1
204.0
47.2
43.7
42.9
EBITDA
$
222.4
$
178.9
$
175.5
$
233.4
$
810.3
$
184.3
$
176.4
$
191.6
EBITDA Margin
67.7%
63.1%
64.9%
69.8%
66.6%
65.7%
62.3%
65.2%
Non-GAAP adjustments not included in above line items
8.8
8.6
5.9
6.7
30.0
2.3
20.8
16.7
Acquisition-related expenses
Impairment charges attributed to noncontrolling interest
-
-
-
-
-
-
(3.6)
-
Other
-
-
-
0.1
0.1
-
-
-
Adjusted EBITDA
$
231.2
$
187.5
$
181.4
$
240.2
$
840.4
$
186.6
$
193.6
$
208.3
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
70.4%
66.1%
67.1%
71.8%
69.1%
66.5%
68.4%
70.9%
Non-GAAP Information
Adjusted Debt to EBITDA - Trailing Twelve Months¹
(in millions)
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
LTM
Net income allocated to common stockholders
$
137.3
$
94.6
$
87.6
$
105.5
$
425.0
Interest expense, net
9.7
9.9
10.0
8.2
37.8
Income tax provision
37.3
32.6
35.1
35.0
140.0
Depreciation and amortization
49.1
47.2
43.7
42.9
182.9
EBITDA
$
233.4
$
184.3
$
176.4
$
191.6
$
785.7
Non-GAAP adjustments not included in above line items:
Acquisition-related expenses
6.7
2.3
20.8
16.7
46.5
Impairment charges attributed to noncontrolling interest
-
-
(3.6)
(3.6)
Other
0.1
-
-
-
0.1
Adjusted EBITDA
$
240.2
$
186.6
$
193.6
$
208.3
$
828.7
Debt at end of period
$
875.0
Debt to EBITDA
1.1x
¹A full reconciliation of our non-GAAP to our GAAP results are available in this section.
Adjusted Cash
Adjusted cash is a non-GAAP measure and represents cash and cash equivalents plus financial investments minus deferred compensation plan assets and cash collected for Section 31 fees, which will need to be remitted in the near term. We have presented adjusted cash because we consider it an important supplemental measure of our liquidity and believe that it is frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies.
Adjusted Cash (in millions)
As of
As of
As of
As of
As of
As of
As of
3/31/18
6/30/18
9/30/18
12/31/18
3/31/19
6/30/19
9/30/19
Cash and cash equivalents
$
166.3
$
140.0
$
88.5
$
275.1
$
346.2
$
161.3
$
150.0
Financial investments
64.0
131.8
49.2
35.7
30.2
82.9
21.4
Less deferred compensation plan assets
-
-
-
-
-
(20.3)
(20.9)
Less cash collected for Section 31 fees
(64.0)
(155.8)
-
(53.1)
(28.6)
(88.0)
-
Adjusted Cash
$
166.3
$
116.0
$
137.7
$
257.7
$
347.8
$
135.9
$
150.5
