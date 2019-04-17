Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BATS EXCHANGE  >  Cboe Global Markets Inc.    CBOE

CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.

(CBOE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cboe Global Markets : 4 Pro Takes On How To Pick Cannabis Investments

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/17/2019 | 06:18pm EDT


4 Pro Takes On How To Pick Cannabis Investments

Jayson Derrick      4/17/2019 4:41:22 PM

Tim Seymour, CIO of Seymour Asset Management and CNBC personality, hosted a panel Wednesday at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Toronto on how to make better, more informed investment decisions in the cannabis space.

Matt Hawkins: Value In Early Stage Companies

Matt Hawkins, managing principal of Cresco Capital, said he would be 'scared to death' if tasked with picking compelling investments among public companies. Instead, he said young and private companies looking for Series A financing are the most attractive.

Investors could be making a mistake in valuing a private company using public comps, Hawkins said: it just 'doesn't work' because it isn't a fair apples-to-apples comparison, he said.

Narbe Alexandrian: 'Founders Know Founders'

Canopy Rivers Inc (OTC: CNPOF) President Narbe Alexandrian said he considers investments in companies who would 'cold call' him.

A lot of value exists in the form of 'hidden talent' at private companies, and this is among the most important factors in determining the suitability of an investment, he said. 

Alexandrian went on to say successful entrepreneurs tend to associate with other successful people, and this may represent an easier path to finding investment opportunities.

'Founders know founders,' he said.

Trauben: Take A Bet On Management

Investing in any company is taking a bet on the people behind a product or service, said Jon Trauben, partner at Altitude Investment Management. It is easy to value a product or calculate a total addressable market, but it is much more difficult to associate value to a management team, he said. 

Skilled and knowledgeable managers have been a key driver of growth and innovation in the cannabis industry, Trauben said.

Some of the leading cannabis executives come from outside industries, so they bring a unique skill set to the table to duplicate their prior success, he said. 

Rehmatullah: Cannabis Experience More Useful

Taking a different approach to Trauben's thesis on management, Hypur Ventures Managing Director Tahira Rehmatullah said managers with outside experience might be lacking one critical skill.

The cannabis sector - especially in Canada, where legalization is months old - remains 'vague at best' on what is legal, she said. Managers with a Wall Street background have 'no blueprint to follow' and may find it more difficult to 'handle turmoil,' Rehmatullah said. 

Related Links:

'We Should All Aspire To Be More Like Brett': Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Honors Late Medicine Man Founder

From Beef Jerky To Cannabis: KushCo's Jason Vegotsky Talks Entrepreneurial Spirit

Tim Seymour of Seymour Asset Management and CNBC moderates a panel on cannabis investments Wednesday at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Toronto. Photo by Juil Yoon. 


Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 17 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2019 22:17:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
06:48pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : A Few Key Takeaways From Cowen's Off-Price Retail Store Vi..
PU
06:18pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : 4 Pro Takes On How To Pick Cannabis Investments
PU
06:13pPINTEREST IPO : What You Need To Know
PU
05:58pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Mustang Bio Offers 5 Highlights From St. Jude Data On Lent..
PU
05:58p'BREAKING : Canopy is near a deal to buy Acreage Holdings. The companies were sc..
PU
05:58pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Mustang Bio, In License Deal With St. Jude, To Develop Len..
PU
05:53pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : 4 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
PU
05:53pPLANNING FOR CANNABIS 2.0 : How LPs Are Adapting To The Quickly Changing Canadia..
PU
05:48pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Trevena 8-K Shows Registration For $50M Common Stock Offer..
PU
05:43pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : LabCorp Reports Deal With Envigo To Expand Covance's Noncl..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 185 M
EBIT 2019 749 M
Net income 2019 433 M
Debt 2019 374 M
Yield 2019 1,32%
P/E ratio 2019 25,60
P/E ratio 2020 22,08
EV / Sales 2019 9,63x
EV / Sales 2020 8,86x
Capitalization 11 039 M
Chart CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
Duration : Period :
Cboe Global Markets Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 106 $
Spread / Average Target 7,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward T. Tilly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Isaacson Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Brian N. Schell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eric Crampton Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet P. Froetscher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.-1.36%11 039
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC5.46%44 941
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED21.35%44 594
DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG7.58%25 245
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.-7.01%22 895
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE21.52%22 543
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About