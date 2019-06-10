Cboe Global Markets : 4 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session

Cboe - Market News Story
4 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman 6/10/2019 4:23:55 PM
Gainers
Losers
Casey's General Stores Inc (NASDAQ: CASY) shares are up 9.7 percent after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 68 cents per share, beating estimates by 16 cents. Sales came in at $2.178 billion, beating estimates by $78 million. The company also raised its quarterly dividend from 29 cents per share to 32 cents per share.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: NBY) shares are up 27 percent after rising more than 800 percent in the regular session after the company reached an agreement to sell its eye care product on Amazon.com.
Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ: ASNA) shares are down 4 percent after reporting a third-quarter sales miss. Earnings came in at $(0.26), beating estimates by 11 cents. Sales came in at $1.266 billion, missing estimates by $164 million. The company issued weak fourth-quarter sales guidance.
Lovesac Co (NASDAQ: LOVE) shares are down 10 percent after reporting a first-quarter earnings miss. Earnings came in at $(0.67), missing estimates by 8 cents. Sales came in at $40.958 million, beating estimates by $2.04 million.
Disclaimer
CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 10 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2019 22:02:02 UTC