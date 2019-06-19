Cboe Global Markets : 4 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session

Cboe - Market News Story
4 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman 6/19/2019 3:41:28 PM
Gainers
Losers
-
American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ: AOBC) shares are up 8% after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 26 cents per share, beating estimates by 10 cents. Sales came in at $175.734 million, beating estimates by $6.564 million. The company also issued strong FY2019 earnings guidance.
-
Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) shares are up 4% after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at $1.16 per share, beating estimates by 9 cents. Sales came in at $11.136 billion, beating estimates by $186 million.
-
Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) shares are down 9% after reporting a first-quarter earnings miss. Earnings came in at 15 cents per share, missing estimates by 3 cents. Sales came in at $824.3 million, missing estimates by $14.77 million. The company issued strong second-quarter earnings and sales guidance.
-
CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) shares are down 1% after reaffirming preliminary FY2019 guidance.
Disclaimer
