Cboe Global Markets : 4 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session

06/19/2019 | 05:19pm EDT
Cboe - Market News Story
4 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session

Brett Hershman 6/19/2019 3:41:28 PM

Gainers
  • American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ: AOBC) shares are up 8% after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 26 cents per share, beating estimates by 10 cents. Sales came in at $175.734 million, beating estimates by $6.564 million. The company also issued strong FY2019 earnings guidance.
  • Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) shares are up 4% after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at $1.16 per share, beating estimates by 9 cents. Sales came in at $11.136 billion, beating estimates by $186 million.
Losers
  • Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) shares are down 9% after reporting a first-quarter earnings miss. Earnings came in at 15 cents per share, missing estimates by 3 cents. Sales came in at $824.3 million, missing estimates by $14.77 million. The company issued strong second-quarter earnings and sales guidance.
  • CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) shares are down 1% after reaffirming preliminary FY2019 guidance.


Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 19 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2019 21:18:05 UTC
