Cboe Global Markets : 40 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

40 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
04/05/2019 | 01:07pm EDT
Lisa Levin 4/5/2019 11:30:16 AM
Gainers
Vital Therapies Inc (NASDAQ: VTL) shares jumped 145.6 percent to $0.5136 after the company announced 98.82 percent of its stockholders voted to approve proposals to merge the company with German biotech company Immunic AG.
JMU Limited (NASDAQ: JMU) shares surged 30.7 percent to $2.4300.
Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) jumped 21.2 percent to $1.8064 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results. The company also received $2.1 million for a follow-on order of FOX-XP wafer level test and burn-in system for the production of photonics devices.
ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNET) climbed 19.4 percent to $2.53 after gaining 2.91percent on Thursday.
TrovaGene Inc (NASDAQ: TROV) climbed 14.7 percent to $4.1300 after the company announced a positive data update from its Phase 1b/2 AML trial of onvansertib for patients with Acute Myeloid Leukemia.
Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: FFHL) shares rose 13.7 percent to $2.90.
Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) gained 13.5 percent to $23.42 after the company announced its subsidiary SciPlay filed an S-1 for a proposed IPO of Scientific Games' social gaming business.
Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd (NASDAQ: PBTS) rose 13.4 percent to $6.66 after dropping 18.11 percent on Thursday.
RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL) jumped 12.4 percent to $5.17.
Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCNX) gained 11.1 percent to $7.00.
Social Reality, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX) gained 10.7 percent to $4.87.
Triumph Group Inc (NYSE: TGI) rose 10.6 percent to $23.64 after the company disclosed that it is exploring strategic alternatives for its Aerospace Structures unit.
Precision Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AIPT) gained 10.2 percent to $0.7947 after the company announced the completion of its merger with Helomics Holding Corporation.
Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOG) jumped 10.1 percent to $5.39. Shares of several oil and gas stocks are trading higher after Colorado's senate passed changes to oil and gas laws, which reinforced municipalities' right to govern the industry. The bill states local regulations must be 'necessary and reasonable'.
Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE: TOO) rose 9.2 percent to $1.4850 after the company reported it secured a new $414 million debt facility for four shuttle tanker newbuilds.
SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) gained 8.8 percent to $4.5509.
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) climbed 8.7 percent to $8.39 after gaining 4.32 percent on Thursday.
Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCS) gained 8.6 percent to $2.7899.
HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ: HMST) shares rose 8.5 percent to $29.45 after the company announced the sale of home loan center-based mortgage origination business, the sale of mortgage servicing rights and share repurchase programs.
Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ: TRIB) surged 8.4 percent to $2.98.
Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE: FC) shares rose 8.2 percent to $28.50 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter on Thursday.
Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE: BOOT) climbed 8 percent to $31.95 after it was announced that the company would replace PS Business Parks in the S&P SmallCap 600.
Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ: CLWT) shares rose 7.7 percent to $5.85.
Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGEN) gained 7 percent to $78.92 after RBC raised its price target from $89 to $90; noting that Merck pushing their estimated KEYNOTE-204 trial completion date from 'any day now' to 2023 removes competitve overhang on Seattle's shares.
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) climbed 7 percent to $26.24 after it was announced that the company would replace Semtech in the S&P SmallCap 600.
Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE: LPX) rose 5.2 percent to $25.44after Stephens & Co upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight.
Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) gained 4.7 percent to $11.81 after Summit Insights Group upgraded the company to hold.
LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ: LIVN) shares tumbled 27 percent to $70.52 after the company provided Q1 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTH) dropped 23.7 percent to $17.96 after the company reported downbeat results for its fourth quarter and issued weak FY19 earnings forecast.
Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRS) shares declined 23.1 percent to $7.50 after the company priced its 8.667 million share and warrant offering at $7.50 per share.
AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) dropped 19.4 percent to $2.45 after the company announced a public offering of 2.5 million shares at $2.25 per share.
Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFH) shares declined 13.6 percent to $1.7964.
Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCN) dropped 12.2 percent to $15.13.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MACK) fell 12.1 percent to $6.31 after the company discontinued development of its MM-310 after the safety report showed Phase 1 study was unable to reach optimal therapeutic index. The company also plans to reduce workforce reflective of narrowed preclinical development pipeline.
Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE: STG) shares fell 11.5 percent to $3.22.
Spark Networks SE (NYSE: LOV) shares declined 8.4 percent to $14.03.
Immuron Limited (NASDAQ: IMRN) dropped 8 percent to $5.35.
Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBCP) shares declined 7 percent to $6.84.
The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM) fell 4.5 percent to $271.40. Goldman Sachs downgraded Boston Beer from Neutral to Sell.
Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) shares fell 3.5 percent to $3.06. Altimmune filed for up to $250 million mixed shelf offering.