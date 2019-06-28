Log in
Cboe Global Markets : 40 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

06/28/2019 | 01:01pm EDT
40 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin 6/28/2019 11:19:01 AM

Gainers

  • Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX) climbed 64.1% to $2.28 after the company signed an agreement with a Chinese Tier One supplier to develop smart mobility solutions for the Chinese automotive industry, and two Chinese OEMs.
  • The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ: REAL) shares rose 46.6% to $29.33 after pricing its 15 million share IPO at $20 per share.
  • Highpower International Inc (NASDAQ: HPJ) shares climbed 43.5% to $4.3781 after the company agreed to be taken private at $4.80 per share in cash.
  • Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRTX) rose 40.7% to $22.51 after pricing its IPO at $16 per share.
  • Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) gained 39.4% to $3.6098 after it was announced the company would be joining the FTSE Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indices.
  • Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDMO) rose 33.8% to $5.35 after the company reported upbeat Q4 results. Janney Capital upgraded Avid Bioservices from Neutral to Buy.
  • Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPAA) shares rose 22.6% to $22.64 after the company reported upbeat quarterly earnings.
  • Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ADPT) gained 18.9% to $47.92. Adaptive Biotechnologies shares surged 101.5% Thursday after pricing 15 million share IPO at $20 per share.
  • AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) climbed 14.8% to $2.41.
  • Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT) gained 13.8% to $147.62.
  • trivago N.V. (NASDAQ: TRVG) gained 13.5% to $4.53.
  • CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ: CAMP) rose 13.3% to $11.78 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
  • Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNA) climbed 13.2% to $4.71 after the company reported 2.6 million share registered direct offering of common stock at $3.80 per share.
  • Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLNT) rose 11.9% to $6.38.
  • Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLMD) climbed 11.1% to $6.92.
  • Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: UMRX) rose 11% to $2.4301.
  • ATA Inc. (NASDAQ: ATAI) shares gained 10.8% to $2.88 after the company entered an agreement to acquire ACG, a China-based provider of overseas art education.
  • Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY) rose 10.8% to $20.89.
  • Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCRB) shares jumped 10.6% to $3.1850.
  • Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDVT) gained 10.5% to $13.60.
  • Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ: PRGS) shares rose 10.5% to $44.89 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and issued strong earnings guidance.
  • GMS Inc. (NYSE: GMS) shares gained 9.5% to $21.57.
  • OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) shares climbed 8.8% to $2.4150 after the company reported that Novitas Solutions has issued new proposed local coverage determination for 4Kscore test.
  • Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SGH) shares gained 8.6% to $23.37. Smart Global reported worse-than-expected Q3 results and issued Q4 guidance below analyst estimates.
  • Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE: RFP) surged 8.6% to $7.09.
  • Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) rose 5% to $3.22 after falling 19.00% on Thursday.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ: HCM) shares tumbled 24.8% to $22.71 after reporting an 8.5 million share offering by selling shareholder.
  • Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX) fell 23.4% to $2.91. Cemtrex shares gained 107.7% Thursday after the company's electronic manufacturing services unit won a $6 million in new orders over the last few months.
  • Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) dropped 18.9% to $2.75. Sorrento Therapeutics priced 8.333 million shares at $3 per share.
  • Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE: FENG) fell 8.3% to $3.34.
  • Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARVN) dropped 8% to $21.90.
  • China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE: CGA) dipped 7.7% to $5.54. China Green Agriculture reported a 1-for-12 reverse stock split, effective June 28, 2019.
  • Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) tumbled 7.7% to $26.59. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from Overweight to Neutral.
  • GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT) dropped 7.7% to $17.96.
  • J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE: JILL) fell 7.6% to $1.9950 after surging 27.06% on Thursday.
  • XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: XSPA) shares declined 7.3% to $1.90.
  • Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ: AKTX) dropped 7.3% to $1.92 after the company reported a $4.5 million registered direct offering.
  • JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) fell 7% to $20.71 after reporting Q1 results.
  • Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) shares dipped 6.8% to $7.99.
  • 360 Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) fell 5.9% to $11.20 after rising 7.59% on Thursday.

Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 28 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2019 17:00:06 UTC
