Cboe Global Markets : 40 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
0
06/28/2019 | 01:01pm EDT
40 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Lisa Levin 6/28/2019 11:19:01 AM
Gainers
Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX) climbed 64.1% to $2.28 after the company signed an agreement with a Chinese Tier One supplier to develop smart mobility solutions for the Chinese automotive industry, and two Chinese OEMs.
The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ: REAL) shares rose 46.6% to $29.33 after pricing its 15 million share IPO at $20 per share.
Highpower International Inc (NASDAQ: HPJ) shares climbed 43.5% to $4.3781 after the company agreed to be taken private at $4.80 per share in cash.
Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRTX) rose 40.7% to $22.51 after pricing its IPO at $16 per share.
Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) gained 39.4% to $3.6098 after it was announced the company would be joining the FTSE Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indices.
Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDMO) rose 33.8% to $5.35 after the company reported upbeat Q4 results. Janney Capital upgraded Avid Bioservices from Neutral to Buy.
Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPAA) shares rose 22.6% to $22.64 after the company reported upbeat quarterly earnings.
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ADPT) gained 18.9% to $47.92. Adaptive Biotechnologies shares surged 101.5% Thursday after pricing 15 million share IPO at $20 per share.
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) climbed 14.8% to $2.41.
Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT) gained 13.8% to $147.62.
trivago N.V. (NASDAQ: TRVG) gained 13.5% to $4.53.
CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ: CAMP) rose 13.3% to $11.78 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNA) climbed 13.2% to $4.71 after the company reported 2.6 million share registered direct offering of common stock at $3.80 per share.
Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLNT) rose 11.9% to $6.38.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLMD) climbed 11.1% to $6.92.
Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: UMRX) rose 11% to $2.4301.
ATA Inc. (NASDAQ: ATAI) shares gained 10.8% to $2.88 after the company entered an agreement to acquire ACG, a China-based provider of overseas art education.
Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ: HCM) shares tumbled 24.8% to $22.71 after reporting an 8.5 million share offering by selling shareholder.
Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX) fell 23.4% to $2.91. Cemtrex shares gained 107.7% Thursday after the company's electronic manufacturing services unit won a $6 million in new orders over the last few months.
Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) dropped 18.9% to $2.75. Sorrento Therapeutics priced 8.333 million shares at $3 per share.
Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE: FENG) fell 8.3% to $3.34.
Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARVN) dropped 8% to $21.90.
China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE: CGA) dipped 7.7% to $5.54. China Green Agriculture reported a 1-for-12 reverse stock split, effective June 28, 2019.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) tumbled 7.7% to $26.59. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from Overweight to Neutral.
GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT) dropped 7.7% to $17.96.
J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE: JILL) fell 7.6% to $1.9950 after surging 27.06% on Thursday.
XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: XSPA) shares declined 7.3% to $1.90.
Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ: AKTX) dropped 7.3% to $1.92 after the company reported a $4.5 million registered direct offering.
JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) fell 7% to $20.71 after reporting Q1 results.
Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) shares dipped 6.8% to $7.99.
360 Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) fell 5.9% to $11.20 after rising 7.59% on Thursday.