Cboe Global Markets : 42 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

06/25/2019 | 01:21pm EDT
Cboe - Market News Story
42 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin 6/25/2019 11:44:02 AM

Gainers
  • Pyxus International Inc (NYSE: PYX) surged 28.6% to $17.27 after Imperial Capital initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and announced a $71 price target.
  • Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN) shares rose 26.8% to $164.33 after AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) announced plans To acquire Allergan for $188.24 per share in cash and stock.
  • Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE: PIR) climbed 18.8% to $9.12 after falling 32.2% on Monday.
  • Biopharmx Corp (NYSE: BPMX) shares gained 16.8% to $1.0342 after the company announced that its Phase 2b trial of BPX-04 for Populopustular Rosacea met both primary and secondary endpoints and was well tolerated.
  • Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RFL) rose 16.3% to $27.91. Rafael Pharmaceuticals entered into an out-licensing agreement with Ono Pharmaceutical to accelerate clinical development and commercialization of cancer drug candidate CPI-613 in Japan and other Asian countries.
  • Xencor Inc (NASDAQ: XNCR) climbed 13.4% to $38.41 after it was announced the company would replace HFF Inc in the S&P SmallCap 600.
  • Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc. (NYSE: HEB) shares jumped 12.8% to $4.49.
  • ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIO) gained 12.6% to $7.51.
  • SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNT) shares climbed 11.4% to $2.74.
  • Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLAB) shares gained 11.2% to $251.43. Mesa Laboratories will replace Axon Enterprise in the S&P SmallCap 600 on Monday, July 1.
  • Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: KRYS) rose 11% to $45.74. Krystal Biotech priced 2.5 million share public offering of common stock at $40 per share.
  • Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) gained 10.9% to $1.1201 following a bullish Seeking Alpha blog post that mentioned potential valuation around $55 per share.
  • Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUBY) jumped 10% to $15.08.
  • The Peck Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: PECK) gained 9.5% to $7.27 after the company provided an update on its business and growth strategy to investors.
  • USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE: USNA) gained 9.4% to $79.14. USANA Health Sciences will replace Fidelity Southern in the S&P SmallCap 600 on Monday, July 1.
  • Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares rose 7.4% to $3.2650 after climbing 10.55% on Monday.
  • ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQL) rose 6.2% to $10.63. ArQule priced 9.25 million share offering at $9.75 per share.
  • Grubhub Inc. (NYSE: GRUB) rose 6.2% to $76.68. Citigroup upgraded GrubHub from Neutral to Buy.
  • Phunware Inc (NASDAQ: PHUN) shares jumped 4.9% to $3.3448 after the company announced it launched its blockchain-enabled data exchange and mobile loyalty ecosystem.
  • Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE: BHC) rose 4% to $24.69 after the company announced the US launch of DUOBRII lotion 0.01%/0.045% for plaque psoriasis in adults.
  • Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ: VIVE) gained 4% to $0.4000 after the company announced it received 510(k) FDA clearance for the company's next generation system Viveve 2.0.
  • Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE: SBGL) shares rose 3.4% to $4.82 in pre-market trading.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers
  • Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ACER) shares tumbled 76.8% to $4.4800 after the FDA rejected its New Drug Application for EDSIVO.
  • Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CNAT) fell 64.2% to $0.3304 after reporting that top-line results from the ENCORE-LF trial of emricasan did not meet the primary endpoint and will discontinue further treatment of patients enrolled.
  • Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX) dropped 26.1% to $2.4229. Cemtrex completed the development of augmented reality application for National Cultural Center in Saudi Arabia.
  • Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMUX) fell 25% to $13.31 after rising 90.86% on Monday.
  • Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ: GMDA) fell 23.3% to $5.53. Gamida Cell announced the launch of a proposed follow-on public offering of about $30 million worth of its shares.
  • VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) shares declined 23% to $1.58.
  • Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALDX) dropped 18.4% to $5.78. Aldeyra, which focuses on therapies for immune-mediated diseases, reported its Phase 3 trial dubbed SOLACE that evaluated its reproxalap, code-named ADX-102 (a topical ophthalmic solution) in non-infectious anterior uveitis did not meet both the primary and secondary endpoints.
  • Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRVY) dropped 17.7% to $44.78.
  • AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) fell 15.6% to $66.18 after the company announced it will acquire Allergan for $188.24 per share.
  • Basic Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: BAS) dipped 12.6% to $2.1250 after Piper Jaffray downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral.
  • Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: BHF) shares fell 12.1% to $33.52. Credit Suisse downgraded Brighthouse Financial from Neutral to Underperform and lowered the price target from $35 to $22, while Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell and lowered the price target from $39 to $32.
  • Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRTA) shares fell 11.8% to $4.02. Forterra named Karl Watson as CEO and reaffirmed its FY19 outlook.
  • comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCOR) dropped 11.3% to $6.60.
  • Golden Bull Limited (NASDAQ: DNJR) shares slipped 11.1% to $3.28.
  • India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) shares dropped 11% to $1.8253.
  • CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE: CVM) fell 10% to $7.81.
  • Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCRB) tumbled 8.8% to $2.7350.
  • Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NERV) fell 5.4% to $5.61 after surging 40.19% on Monday.
  • Pivotal Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: PVTL) fell 3.7% to $10.93. Bank of America downgraded Pivotal Software from Neutral to Underperform and lowered the price target from $16 to $12.
  • The Medicines Company (NASDAQ: MDCO) fell 3.2% to $34.25 after reporting a $150 million common stock offering.


Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 25 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2019 17:20:04 UTC
