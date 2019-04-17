Log in
Cboe Global Markets : 42 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

04/17/2019 | 05:08pm EDT


42 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin      4/17/2019 11:35:53 AM

Gainers

  • Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) shares jumped 48.7 percent to $2.90 after falling 36.07 percent on Tuesday.
  • Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLMR) shares rose 24.7 percent to $18.71. Palomar Holdings priced its IPO at $15 per share.
  • Smart & Final Stores Inc (NYSE: SFS) jumped 20.2 percent to $6.48 after the company announced it will be acquired by Apollo funds for $6.50 per share in cash.
  • Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT) gained 14.8 percent to $3.0300.
  • Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: MBRX) shares climbed 13.1 percent to $1.0321 after the company announced its research has demonstrated that Annamycin is able to 'significantly improve' survival in aggressive forms of triple negative breast cancer.
  • QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) shares rose 12.5 percent to $79.25 after the company settled its royalty dispute with Apple. Several analysts upgraded Qualcomm shares following the settlement.
  • Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) gained 11 percent to $12.12.
  • 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET) shares rose 9.2 percent to $7.94.
  • Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRTN) shares climbed 9 percent to $19.90 after the company reported its best-ever first quarter operating revenue, operating income, and net income.
  • Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE: TUFN) rose 8.5 percent to $23.05.
  • Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HOLI) rose 8.4 percent to $20.49 after the company withdrew its 7.8 million share offering.
  • Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBGI) shares climbed 8.2 percent to $4.0044.
  • Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) gained 7.6 percent to $11.30.
  • Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN) gained 7 percent to $3.4972.
  • NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCSM) shares climbed 6.8 percent to $5.51.
  • MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: MDCA) shares rose 6.5 percent to $2.1500.
  • Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) gained 6.3 percent to $55.40 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and provided FY19 EPS guidance of $3.55-$3.75, compared to the $3.68 estimate.
  • ABB Ltd (NYSE: ABB) rose 5.7 percent to $21.09 after the company reported Q1 EPS of $0.31 and sales of $6.85 billion, up from $6.44 billion last year.
  • CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) rose 5.3 percent to $79.89 after reporting better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter.
  • Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ: ERIC) rose 5.2 percent to $10.18 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales.
  • Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) gained 4.3 percent to $123.04 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and revenue results.
  • PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) rose 3.3 percent to $126.45 after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its first quarter on Wednesday.

Losers

  • eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) shares fell 20.9 percent to $51.79.
  • UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) shares dropped 19 percent to $17.82.
  • MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) shares fell 16 percent to $0.9996 after the company reported Q1 EPS of $(0.08), down from $(0.09) last year and Q1 sales of $1.9 million, down from $2.19 million last year.
  • CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA) shares dipped 16 percent to $23.34 after Exane BNP Paribas downgraded the company's stock from Outperform to Neutral.
  • Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IONS) dropped 13 percent to $72.51. Some investors are attributing the dip to data from AveXis' trial of Zolgensma, which is viewed as a threat to Ionis' SPINRAZA.
  • Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited (NASDAQ: YRIV) shares declined 13 percent to $1.2100 after the company announced an agreement with Alliance Global Partners to conduct a $100 million common stock offering, exclusively for Alliance, at a price of $1.51 per share.
  • Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) fell 11.8 percent to $1.3673 after the company said it will need more time to complete and file its Form 10-K statement; the company expects to file Form10-K by end of May 2019.
  • Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALEC) tumbled 10.8 percent to $22.22.
  • Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBPH) shares fell 10.2 percent to $8.08.
  • Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK) fell 9.2 percent to $19.68.
  • 360 Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) dropped 9 percent to $20.66.
  • Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) shares declined 8.7 percent to $3.36.
  • The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK) dropped 8.4 percent to $48.97 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales.
  • Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ: HOFT) fell 8.3 percent to $27.72 after the company said it has seen a softening of demand and retail activity in the first two months of FY2020.
  • Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: GH) shares dipped 8.2 percent to $70.37.
  • PolyOne Corporation (NYSE: POL) fell 8.1 percent to $28.39 following downbeat Q1 results.
  • GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNMK) shares dipped 7 percent to $6.81.
  • Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC) shares dropped 6.7 percent to $12.18.
  • Sprint Corporation (NYSE: S) fell 5.2 percent to $5.70 after news that the U.S. Department of Justice told the company it's opposed to the proposed merger with T-Mobile USA in its current form; T-Mobile shares are also down. No decision has been made yet.
  • International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) fell 3.1 percent to $140.62. IBM reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter, while sales missed estimates.

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 17 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2019 21:07:03 UTC
