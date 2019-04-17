Cboe Global Markets : 42 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
04/17/2019 | 05:08pm EDT
42 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Lisa Levin 4/17/2019 11:35:53 AM
Gainers
Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) shares jumped 48.7 percent to $2.90 after falling 36.07 percent on Tuesday.
Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLMR) shares rose 24.7 percent to $18.71. Palomar Holdings priced its IPO at $15 per share.
Smart & Final Stores Inc (NYSE: SFS) jumped 20.2 percent to $6.48 after the company announced it will be acquired by Apollo funds for $6.50 per share in cash.
Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT) gained 14.8 percent to $3.0300.
Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: MBRX) shares climbed 13.1 percent to $1.0321 after the company announced its research has demonstrated that Annamycin is able to 'significantly improve' survival in aggressive forms of triple negative breast cancer.
QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) shares rose 12.5 percent to $79.25 after the company settled its royalty dispute with Apple. Several analysts upgraded Qualcomm shares following the settlement.
Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) gained 11 percent to $12.12.
21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET) shares rose 9.2 percent to $7.94.
Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRTN) shares climbed 9 percent to $19.90 after the company reported its best-ever first quarter operating revenue, operating income, and net income.
Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE: TUFN) rose 8.5 percent to $23.05.
Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HOLI) rose 8.4 percent to $20.49 after the company withdrew its 7.8 million share offering.
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBGI) shares climbed 8.2 percent to $4.0044.
Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) gained 7.6 percent to $11.30.
Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN) gained 7 percent to $3.4972.
NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCSM) shares climbed 6.8 percent to $5.51.
MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: MDCA) shares rose 6.5 percent to $2.1500.
Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) gained 6.3 percent to $55.40 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and provided FY19 EPS guidance of $3.55-$3.75, compared to the $3.68 estimate.
ABB Ltd (NYSE: ABB) rose 5.7 percent to $21.09 after the company reported Q1 EPS of $0.31 and sales of $6.85 billion, up from $6.44 billion last year.
CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) rose 5.3 percent to $79.89 after reporting better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter.
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ: ERIC) rose 5.2 percent to $10.18 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales.
Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) gained 4.3 percent to $123.04 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and revenue results.
PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) rose 3.3 percent to $126.45 after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its first quarter on Wednesday.
eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) shares fell 20.9 percent to $51.79.
UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) shares dropped 19 percent to $17.82.
MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) shares fell 16 percent to $0.9996 after the company reported Q1 EPS of $(0.08), down from $(0.09) last year and Q1 sales of $1.9 million, down from $2.19 million last year.
CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA) shares dipped 16 percent to $23.34 after Exane BNP Paribas downgraded the company's stock from Outperform to Neutral.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IONS) dropped 13 percent to $72.51. Some investors are attributing the dip to data from AveXis' trial of Zolgensma, which is viewed as a threat to Ionis' SPINRAZA.
Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited (NASDAQ: YRIV) shares declined 13 percent to $1.2100 after the company announced an agreement with Alliance Global Partners to conduct a $100 million common stock offering, exclusively for Alliance, at a price of $1.51 per share.
Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) fell 11.8 percent to $1.3673 after the company said it will need more time to complete and file its Form 10-K statement; the company expects to file Form10-K by end of May 2019.
Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALEC) tumbled 10.8 percent to $22.22.
Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBPH) shares fell 10.2 percent to $8.08.
Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK) fell 9.2 percent to $19.68.
360 Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) dropped 9 percent to $20.66.
Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) shares declined 8.7 percent to $3.36.
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK) dropped 8.4 percent to $48.97 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales.
Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ: HOFT) fell 8.3 percent to $27.72 after the company said it has seen a softening of demand and retail activity in the first two months of FY2020.
Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: GH) shares dipped 8.2 percent to $70.37.
PolyOne Corporation (NYSE: POL) fell 8.1 percent to $28.39 following downbeat Q1 results.
GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNMK) shares dipped 7 percent to $6.81.
Sprint Corporation (NYSE: S) fell 5.2 percent to $5.70 after news that the U.S. Department of Justice told the company it's opposed to the proposed merger with T-Mobile USA in its current form; T-Mobile shares are also down. No decision has been made yet.
International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) fell 3.1 percent to $140.62. IBM reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter, while sales missed estimates.