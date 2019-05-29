Log in
Cboe Global Markets : 42 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

05/29/2019 | 01:19pm EDT
Cboe - Market News Story
42 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin 5/29/2019 11:36:08 AM

Gainers
  • Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ELTK) shares jumped 230.6 percent to $5.42 after reporting Q1 results. Eltek posted Q1 earnings of $0.12 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $0.33 per share.
  • Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN) gained 90.5 percent to $1.36.
  • Valeritas Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLRX) shares jumped 48.2 percent to $4.21 after surging 22.94 percent on Tuesday. Valeritas reaffirmed its Q2 and FY19 sales guidance and disclosed that it will participate in American Diabetes Association's Scientific Sessions June 7-11.
  • Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: TCCO) gained 42 percent to $4.69 after announcing orders valued at $2.7 million to secure military communications.
  • Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOLY) shares surged 37 percent to $19.48 on continued strength after the company on Tuesday received FDA 510(k) approval for its acoustic wave device for dermal tattoo clearing.
  • Rewalk Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ: RWLK) gained 19.9 percent to $3.56 after the company received CE mark for its ReStore Exo-Suit stroke rehabilitation device.
  • Netshoes (Cayman) Limited (NYSE: NETS) rose 18.4 percent to $3.61 after SBF Group reportedly raised its offer to acquire the company to $3.50 per share.
  • Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) rose 14.2 percent to $19.42 after the FDA granted priority review to the company's supplemental new drug application for Vascepa to reduce residual cardiovascular risk in patients with statin-managed LDL-C cholesterol.
  • Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: CY) gained 13 percent to $17.40 after Bloomberg reported there is takeover interest.
  • Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CARA) jumped 12.4 percent to $20.20 after the company announced results from its KALM-1 pivotal Phase 3 trial of KORSUVA showed significant improvement in primary and secondary endpoints.
  • Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ: FTR) rose 11.6 percent to $1.93 after the company reported the sale of its operations in multiple states for $1.352 billion.
  • Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCO) gained 11 percent to $36.19 following upbeat Q4 results.
  • Heico Corp (NYSE: HEI) shares rose 9.5 percent to $114.82 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter on Tuesday.
  • PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB) gained 9.2 percent to $7.37. PDS Biotech disclosed that it has signed a Cooperative R&D deal with National Cancer Institute to perform Phase 2 study of PDS0101 in combo with other immune-modulating agents in advanced HPV-related cancers.
  • InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE: NSPR) gained 8.5 percent to $3.7013.
  • Fibrocell Science Inc (NASDAQ: FCSC) climbed 7.3 percent to $2.0060 after the company received FDA regenerative medicine advanced therapy designation for FCX-007 Gene Therapy for the treatment of RDEB.
  • So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY) jumped 7.2 percent to $15.70.
  • Bloomin' Brands Inc (NASDAQ: BLMN) gained 5.6 percent to $19.49 after it was reported that the company would replace Travelport Worldwide Limited in the S&P Small Cap 600.
  • Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) climbed 5.5 percent to $93.75 after Needham reiterated a Buy rating on the company's stock and raised its price target from $85 to $120.
  • YY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) shares rose 5.2 percent to $67.27 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers
  • Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GOOS) tumbled 26.1 percent to $36.24 following Q1 results. Canada Goose reported first-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 9 cents in Canadian dollars, up from 7 cents in the same period last year. The group reported sales of C$156.2 million, up from C$124.8 million in the first quarter of 2018.
  • Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) shares dipped 24.1 percent to $18.98 after the company reported downbeat same-store sales for the first quarter and issued a weak outlook.
  • Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE: EVH) fell 20.8 percent to $11.21. Evolent Health expanded partnership with Passport Health Plan to support medicaid beneficiaries in the commonwealth of Kentucky.
  • Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) dropped 18 percent to $2.6989.
  • Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN) dipped 14.2 percent to $3.4250.
  • X Financial (NYSE: XYF) shares declined 13.4 percent to $4.2001.
  • RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE) dropped 12.6 percent to $2.09.
  • Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ: SFET) dipped 12.3 percent to $2.00.
  • Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELA) tumbled 10.6 percent to $2.1363.
  • Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE: CPRI) fell 10.2 percent to $34.94. Capri posted upbeat Q4 results, but issued weak profit forecast for the first quarter. Capri said it expects to incur restructuring charges of up to $30 million in FY20 related to Michael Kors store closures.
  • Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE: AT) tumbled 9.8 percent to $2.3534.
  • Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: DAKT) shares fell 9.8 percent to $6.53 after reporting downbeat Q4 results.
  • Tailored Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TLRD) dropped 9.7 percent to $5.87.
  • J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE: JILL) fell 9.7 percent to $3.72.
  • Genesco Inc. (NYSE: GCO) dropped 9.1 percent to $39.32.
  • CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ: CAMP) fell 8.6 percent to $11.14. Goldman Sachs downgraded CalAmp from Neutral to Sell and lowered the price target from $13 to $11.
  • Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL) dipped 8.6 percent to $2.01.
  • Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLNT) dropped 8.4 percent to $2.3079.
  • e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE: ELF) fell 7.9 percent to $10.65.
  • Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY) dropped 5.7 percent to $200.69 following Q1 results.
  • Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) fell 5.4 percent to $129.72 after the company's trial in Oklahoma regarding its role in opioid addiction began on Tuesday.
  • Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS) fell 5.1 percent to $33.95 after the company posted upbeat Q1 results and raised FY19 EPS guidance.


Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 29 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2019 17:18:05 UTC
