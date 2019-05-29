Cboe Global Markets : 42 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
05/29/2019 | 01:19pm EDT
42 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Lisa Levin 5/29/2019 11:36:08 AM
Gainers
Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ELTK) shares jumped 230.6 percent to $5.42 after reporting Q1 results. Eltek posted Q1 earnings of $0.12 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $0.33 per share.
Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN) gained 90.5 percent to $1.36.
Valeritas Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLRX) shares jumped 48.2 percent to $4.21 after surging 22.94 percent on Tuesday. Valeritas reaffirmed its Q2 and FY19 sales guidance and disclosed that it will participate in American Diabetes Association's Scientific Sessions June 7-11.
Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: TCCO) gained 42 percent to $4.69 after announcing orders valued at $2.7 million to secure military communications.
Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOLY) shares surged 37 percent to $19.48 on continued strength after the company on Tuesday received FDA 510(k) approval for its acoustic wave device for dermal tattoo clearing.
Rewalk Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ: RWLK) gained 19.9 percent to $3.56 after the company received CE mark for its ReStore Exo-Suit stroke rehabilitation device.
Netshoes (Cayman) Limited (NYSE: NETS) rose 18.4 percent to $3.61 after SBF Group reportedly raised its offer to acquire the company to $3.50 per share.
Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) rose 14.2 percent to $19.42 after the FDA granted priority review to the company's supplemental new drug application for Vascepa to reduce residual cardiovascular risk in patients with statin-managed LDL-C cholesterol.
Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: CY) gained 13 percent to $17.40 after Bloomberg reported there is takeover interest.
Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CARA) jumped 12.4 percent to $20.20 after the company announced results from its KALM-1 pivotal Phase 3 trial of KORSUVA showed significant improvement in primary and secondary endpoints.
Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ: FTR) rose 11.6 percent to $1.93 after the company reported the sale of its operations in multiple states for $1.352 billion.
Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCO) gained 11 percent to $36.19 following upbeat Q4 results.
Heico Corp (NYSE: HEI) shares rose 9.5 percent to $114.82 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter on Tuesday.
PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB) gained 9.2 percent to $7.37. PDS Biotech disclosed that it has signed a Cooperative R&D deal with National Cancer Institute to perform Phase 2 study of PDS0101 in combo with other immune-modulating agents in advanced HPV-related cancers.
InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE: NSPR) gained 8.5 percent to $3.7013.
Fibrocell Science Inc (NASDAQ: FCSC) climbed 7.3 percent to $2.0060 after the company received FDA regenerative medicine advanced therapy designation for FCX-007 Gene Therapy for the treatment of RDEB.
So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY) jumped 7.2 percent to $15.70.
Bloomin' Brands Inc (NASDAQ: BLMN) gained 5.6 percent to $19.49 after it was reported that the company would replace Travelport Worldwide Limited in the S&P Small Cap 600.
Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) climbed 5.5 percent to $93.75 after Needham reiterated a Buy rating on the company's stock and raised its price target from $85 to $120.
YY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) shares rose 5.2 percent to $67.27 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales.
Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GOOS) tumbled 26.1 percent to $36.24 following Q1 results. Canada Goose reported first-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 9 cents in Canadian dollars, up from 7 cents in the same period last year. The group reported sales of C$156.2 million, up from C$124.8 million in the first quarter of 2018.
Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) shares dipped 24.1 percent to $18.98 after the company reported downbeat same-store sales for the first quarter and issued a weak outlook.
Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE: EVH) fell 20.8 percent to $11.21. Evolent Health expanded partnership with Passport Health Plan to support medicaid beneficiaries in the commonwealth of Kentucky.
Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) dropped 18 percent to $2.6989.
Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN) dipped 14.2 percent to $3.4250.
X Financial (NYSE: XYF) shares declined 13.4 percent to $4.2001.
RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE) dropped 12.6 percent to $2.09.
Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ: SFET) dipped 12.3 percent to $2.00.
Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELA) tumbled 10.6 percent to $2.1363.
Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE: CPRI) fell 10.2 percent to $34.94. Capri posted upbeat Q4 results, but issued weak profit forecast for the first quarter. Capri said it expects to incur restructuring charges of up to $30 million in FY20 related to Michael Kors store closures.
Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE: AT) tumbled 9.8 percent to $2.3534.
Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: DAKT) shares fell 9.8 percent to $6.53 after reporting downbeat Q4 results.
Tailored Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TLRD) dropped 9.7 percent to $5.87.
J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE: JILL) fell 9.7 percent to $3.72.
Genesco Inc. (NYSE: GCO) dropped 9.1 percent to $39.32.
CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ: CAMP) fell 8.6 percent to $11.14. Goldman Sachs downgraded CalAmp from Neutral to Sell and lowered the price target from $13 to $11.
Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL) dipped 8.6 percent to $2.01.
Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLNT) dropped 8.4 percent to $2.3079.
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE: ELF) fell 7.9 percent to $10.65.
Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY) dropped 5.7 percent to $200.69 following Q1 results.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) fell 5.4 percent to $129.72 after the company's trial in Oklahoma regarding its role in opioid addiction began on Tuesday.
Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS) fell 5.1 percent to $33.95 after the company posted upbeat Q1 results and raised FY19 EPS guidance.