Cboe Global Markets : 44 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
04/04/2019 | 01:17pm EDT
Lisa Levin 4/4/2019 11:39:20 AM
Gainers
Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: TW) gained 26.1 percent to $34.06 after pricing its IPO at $27 per share.
Shineco Inc (NASDAQ: TYHT) shares climbed 25.5 percent to $1.3675 after the company entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with Xingshan People's Government for the construction of an industrial hemp planting base.
Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: REPH) jumped 20 percent to $7.82 after the company announced a reorganization plan in its acute care segment and raised FY19 sales guidance.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP) rose 19.7 percent to $2.79 after the company reported the expansion of its TNX-102 SL 5.6 mg program beyond PTSD to include Phase 3 development for TNX-102 SL in fibromyalgia.
Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASYS) gained 15.7 percent to $6.55 after reporting a plan to divest solar units and focus solely on profitable growth opportunities in semi businesses.
RUHNN HOLDING LTD (NASDAQ: RUHN) rose 14 percent to $8.95 after dropping 37.20 percent on Wednesday.
Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) gained 13.6 percent to $2.84.
MYOS Corporation (NASDAQ: MYOS) gained 8.8 percent to $1.61 after the company signed a distribution agreement with National Sales Associates to sell its sports nutrition brand Yolked and pet product, MYOS Canine, throughout its sales network.
AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) climbed 8.8 percent to $3.09.
DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) gained 8.7 percent to $8.52 after reporting launch of proposed global offering of up to 5.22 million ordinary shares.
American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA) rose 7.7 percent to $12.96. William Blair initiated coverage on American Software with an Outperform rating.
Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) rose 7.7 percent to $22.98 after the company announced it will be presenting at the 18th annual Needham Healthcare Conference.
At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME) surged 7.5 percent to $20.42 following rumors stating the company is exploring strategic options, including potentially getting acquired, using Bank of America as a consultant.
RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM) rose 7.4 percent to $63.82 after reporting upbeat results for its third quarter.
Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PTN) rose 6.8 percent to $1.0500 after reporting top-line results of PL-8177 study for ulcerative colitis and other inflammatory bowel diseases.
RPC, Inc. (NYSE: RES) gained 5.4 percent to $12.29 after Morgan Stanley upgraded the company's stock from Underweight to Overweight and raised its price target from $11 to $15.
Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) gained 4.2 percent to $187.11 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales; the company also provided FY20 EPS guidance of $8.50-$8.80.
Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTT) shares tumbled 60.1 percent to $3.0984 after surging 55.20 percent on Wednesday. Ocean Power Technologies announced a $15 million offering priced at $3.50 per share.
Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTI) dropped 32.6 percent to $0.5800 after the company announced a $20 million offering, comprised of common stock and warrants, priced at $0.70 per share.
InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE: NSPR) shares dipped 32 percent to $4.86 after the company priced its 487,000 share offering at $5 per share.
eMagin Corporation (NYSE: EMAN) dropped 29.5 percent to $0.5500 after the company announced a $2 million direct common stock offering to an institutional investor priced at $0.50 per share.
AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO) fell 28.1 percent to $0.9425 after the company announced and priced a $25 million public offering of common stock and short term warrants at $1.15 per share.
Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ: PULM) shares fell 24.4 percent to $1.18 after the company announced a $14.4 million upsized public offering priced at $1.35 per unit, which is comprised of one common stock and one warrant.
Reebonz Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: RBZ) dipped 18.5 percent to $9.86 after the company announced a $45 million offering comprised of ordinary shares and warrants.
Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODP) fell 18.1 percent to $3.09 after the company issued weak Q1 forecast.
ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: RWLK) fell 15.4 percent to $4.35. ReWalk Robotics priced its 816,914 share registered direct offering at $5.2025 per share.
Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ: RECN) declined 13.5 percent to $15.00 after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its third quarter on Wednesday.
Landec Corporation (NASDAQ: LNDC) fell 13.1 percent to $11.29. Landec reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company projects full-year earnings of $0.15 to $0.18 per share.
Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares fell 12.4 percent to $4.2590 after climbing 11.98 percent on Wednesday.
Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) fell 11.6 percent to $6.35 after surging 39.69 percent on Wednesday.
Weatherford International plc (NYSE: WFT) dropped 10.8 percent to $0.6736 after the company in its investor presentation asked shareholders to approve a 1-for-20 reverse stock split to increase share price. The company also highlighted industry challenges it has recently faced.
Social Reality, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX) fell 9.3 percent to $3.90.
Atossa Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) shares dropped 9.1 percent to $3.10.
Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) fell 8.4 percent to $267.21 following release of disappointing production and delivery data.
Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ: SND) shares dipped 8.4 percent to $4.0050.
CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA) dropped 8.1 percent to $29.58.
Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) fell 7.8 percent to $63.23. Guggenheim downgraded Roku from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $77 to $72.
Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFMS) dipped 7.5 percent to $2.23.
Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNFR) fell 7.5 percent to $4.34.
Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ: AVCO) dropped 7.1 percent to $4.7500.
Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMO) fell 7 percent to $12.12. Sangamo Therapeutics priced 11 million shares at $11.50 per share.
Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ: BZUN) fell 6.4 percent to $41.42 after reporting a proposed offering of US$225 million convertible senior notes.
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) shares dropped 4.4 percent to $93.68 after the company announced Borderlands 3 will be available for PC exclusively through the Epic Games store, which was met with some negative user reactions.
Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) dipped 4.2 percent to $22.52 after an FT article from late Wednesday highlighted the company's cash burn.