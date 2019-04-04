Log in
Cboe Global Markets : 44 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

04/04/2019 | 01:17pm EDT
44 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin 4/4/2019 11:39:20 AM

Gainers

  • Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: TW) gained 26.1 percent to $34.06 after pricing its IPO at $27 per share.
  • Shineco Inc (NASDAQ: TYHT) shares climbed 25.5 percent to $1.3675 after the company entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with Xingshan People's Government for the construction of an industrial hemp planting base.
  • Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: REPH) jumped 20 percent to $7.82 after the company announced a reorganization plan in its acute care segment and raised FY19 sales guidance.
  • Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP) rose 19.7 percent to $2.79 after the company reported the expansion of its TNX-102 SL 5.6 mg program beyond PTSD to include Phase 3 development for TNX-102 SL in fibromyalgia.
  • Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASYS) gained 15.7 percent to $6.55 after reporting a plan to divest solar units and focus solely on profitable growth opportunities in semi businesses.
  • RUHNN HOLDING LTD (NASDAQ: RUHN) rose 14 percent to $8.95 after dropping 37.20 percent on Wednesday.
  • Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) gained 13.6 percent to $2.84.
  • MYOS Corporation (NASDAQ: MYOS) gained 8.8 percent to $1.61 after the company signed a distribution agreement with National Sales Associates to sell its sports nutrition brand Yolked and pet product, MYOS Canine, throughout its sales network.
  • AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) climbed 8.8 percent to $3.09.
  • DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) gained 8.7 percent to $8.52 after reporting launch of proposed global offering of up to 5.22 million ordinary shares.
  • American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA) rose 7.7 percent to $12.96. William Blair initiated coverage on American Software with an Outperform rating.
  • Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) rose 7.7 percent to $22.98 after the company announced it will be presenting at the 18th annual Needham Healthcare Conference.
  • At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME) surged 7.5 percent to $20.42 following rumors stating the company is exploring strategic options, including potentially getting acquired, using Bank of America as a consultant.
  • RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM) rose 7.4 percent to $63.82 after reporting upbeat results for its third quarter.
  • Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PTN) rose 6.8 percent to $1.0500 after reporting top-line results of PL-8177 study for ulcerative colitis and other inflammatory bowel diseases.
  • RPC, Inc. (NYSE: RES) gained 5.4 percent to $12.29 after Morgan Stanley upgraded the company's stock from Underweight to Overweight and raised its price target from $11 to $15.
  • Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) gained 4.2 percent to $187.11 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales; the company also provided FY20 EPS guidance of $8.50-$8.80.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTT) shares tumbled 60.1 percent to $3.0984 after surging 55.20 percent on Wednesday. Ocean Power Technologies announced a $15 million offering priced at $3.50 per share.
  • Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTI) dropped 32.6 percent to $0.5800 after the company announced a $20 million offering, comprised of common stock and warrants, priced at $0.70 per share.
  • InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE: NSPR) shares dipped 32 percent to $4.86 after the company priced its 487,000 share offering at $5 per share.
  • eMagin Corporation (NYSE: EMAN) dropped 29.5 percent to $0.5500 after the company announced a $2 million direct common stock offering to an institutional investor priced at $0.50 per share.
  • AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO) fell 28.1 percent to $0.9425 after the company announced and priced a $25 million public offering of common stock and short term warrants at $1.15 per share.
  • Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ: PULM) shares fell 24.4 percent to $1.18 after the company announced a $14.4 million upsized public offering priced at $1.35 per unit, which is comprised of one common stock and one warrant.
  • Reebonz Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: RBZ) dipped 18.5 percent to $9.86 after the company announced a $45 million offering comprised of ordinary shares and warrants.
  • Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODP) fell 18.1 percent to $3.09 after the company issued weak Q1 forecast.
  • ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: RWLK) fell 15.4 percent to $4.35. ReWalk Robotics priced its 816,914 share registered direct offering at $5.2025 per share.
  • Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ: RECN) declined 13.5 percent to $15.00 after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its third quarter on Wednesday.
  • Landec Corporation (NASDAQ: LNDC) fell 13.1 percent to $11.29. Landec reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company projects full-year earnings of $0.15 to $0.18 per share.
  • Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares fell 12.4 percent to $4.2590 after climbing 11.98 percent on Wednesday.
  • Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) fell 11.6 percent to $6.35 after surging 39.69 percent on Wednesday.
  • Weatherford International plc (NYSE: WFT) dropped 10.8 percent to $0.6736 after the company in its investor presentation asked shareholders to approve a 1-for-20 reverse stock split to increase share price. The company also highlighted industry challenges it has recently faced.
  • Social Reality, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX) fell 9.3 percent to $3.90.
  • Atossa Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) shares dropped 9.1 percent to $3.10.
  • Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) fell 8.4 percent to $267.21 following release of disappointing production and delivery data.
  • Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ: SND) shares dipped 8.4 percent to $4.0050.
  • CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA) dropped 8.1 percent to $29.58.
  • Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) fell 7.8 percent to $63.23. Guggenheim downgraded Roku from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $77 to $72.
  • Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFMS) dipped 7.5 percent to $2.23.
  • Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNFR) fell 7.5 percent to $4.34.
  • Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ: AVCO) dropped 7.1 percent to $4.7500.
  • Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMO) fell 7 percent to $12.12. Sangamo Therapeutics priced 11 million shares at $11.50 per share.
  • Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ: BZUN) fell 6.4 percent to $41.42 after reporting a proposed offering of US$225 million convertible senior notes.
  • Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) shares dropped 4.4 percent to $93.68 after the company announced Borderlands 3 will be available for PC exclusively through the Epic Games store, which was met with some negative user reactions.
  • Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) dipped 4.2 percent to $22.52 after an FT article from late Wednesday highlighted the company's cash burn.

Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 04 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2019 17:16:04 UTC
