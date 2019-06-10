Cboe Global Markets : 5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

Cboe - Market News Story
5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
Lisa Levin 6/10/2019 8:01:23 AM
Evercore ISI Group raised Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE: INVH) price target from $26 to $28. Invitation Homes shares closed at $26.65 on Friday.
Morgan Stanley cut the price target on At Home Group Inc (NYSE: HOME) from $30 to $8. At Home shares closed at $7.61 on Friday.
JP Morgan raised the price target for Federated Investors Inc (NYSE: FII) from $34 to $36. Federated Investors shares closed at $31.76 on Friday.
Goldman Sachs raised the price target for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) from $101 to $114. Analog Devices shares closed at $100.69 on Friday.
Stephens & Co. raised the price target for Redfin Corp (NASDAQ: RDFN) from $18 to $23. Redfin shares closed at $16.85 on Friday.
