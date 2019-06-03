Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BATS EXCHANGE  >  Cboe Global Markets Inc.    CBOE

CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.

(CBOE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cboe Global Markets : 5 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/03/2019 | 08:34pm EDT
Cboe - Market News Story
5 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session

Brett Hershman 6/3/2019 6:53:14 PM

Gainers
  • Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ: APPS) shares are up 8 percent after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 3 cents per share, beating estimates by a penny. Sales came in at $27.2 million, beating estimates by $600,000.
  • Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ: COUP) shares are up 4.4 percent after reporting a first-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 3 cents per share, beating estimates by 7 cents. Sales came in at $81.3 million, beating estimates by $7.5 million.
Losers
  • Box Inc (NYSE: BOX) shares are down 13 percent after reporting a first-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at $(0.03), beating estimates by 2 cents. The company issued FY20 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • Outlook TheraPeutics Inc (NASDAQ: OTLK) shares are down 3 percent after announcing the company has signed a manufacturing supply agreement with FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies for ONS-5010, a treatment for wet AMD.
  • Sientra Inc (NASDAQ: SIEN) shares are down 7 percent after reporting a $75 million follow-on offering of common stock.


Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 03 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2019 00:33:32 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
08:34pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : 5 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
PU
06:59pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Canadian National Chief Outlines Acquisition Strategy
PU
06:59pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Volkswagen To Proceed With IPO Despite Choppy Markets
PU
06:39pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Maxar Technologies Awarded Study Contract With US National..
PU
06:19pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Fiat Chrysler-Renault Merger Is A Sign Of Things To Come I..
PU
05:34pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Taronis Technologies On May 31 Entered A Limited Liability..
PU
05:19pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In KWEB
PU
05:19pALL THE UPDATES, FEATURES APPLE SHOW : Dark Mode, MacOS Catalina And More
PU
05:19pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : UK's Tory Party 1922 Committee To Set Out Plan For Electin..
PU
05:19pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : EVO Payments Reports Common Stock Offering; Size Not Discl..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 153 M
EBIT 2019 738 M
Net income 2019 430 M
Debt 2019 376 M
Yield 2019 1,21%
P/E ratio 2019 29,03
P/E ratio 2020 24,72
EV / Sales 2019 10,8x
EV / Sales 2020 9,86x
Capitalization 12 117 M
Chart CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
Duration : Period :
Cboe Global Markets Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 107 $
Spread / Average Target -1,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward T. Tilly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Isaacson Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Brian N. Schell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eric Crampton Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet P. Froetscher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.-1.36%12 117
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC9.13%46 355
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED7.79%40 038
DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG17.91%26 260
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE30.08%23 323
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.-7.01%21 021
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About