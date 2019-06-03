Cboe Global Markets : 5 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session

Cboe - Market News Story
5 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman 6/3/2019 6:53:14 PM
Gainers
Losers
-
Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ: APPS) shares are up 8 percent after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 3 cents per share, beating estimates by a penny. Sales came in at $27.2 million, beating estimates by $600,000.
-
Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ: COUP) shares are up 4.4 percent after reporting a first-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 3 cents per share, beating estimates by 7 cents. Sales came in at $81.3 million, beating estimates by $7.5 million.
-
Box Inc (NYSE: BOX) shares are down 13 percent after reporting a first-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at $(0.03), beating estimates by 2 cents. The company issued FY20 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
-
Outlook TheraPeutics Inc (NASDAQ: OTLK) shares are down 3 percent after announcing the company has signed a manufacturing supply agreement with FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies for ONS-5010, a treatment for wet AMD.
-
Sientra Inc (NASDAQ: SIEN) shares are down 7 percent after reporting a $75 million follow-on offering of common stock.
Disclaimer
CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 03 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2019 00:33:32 UTC