Cboe Global Markets : 5 Stocks To Watch For June 14, 2019

06/14/2019 | 05:19am EDT
Cboe - Market News Story
5 Stocks To Watch For June 14, 2019

Lisa Levin 6/14/2019 3:39:41 AM

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company also cut its FY2019 sales guidance. Broadcom shares fell 8.5% to $257.70 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Wall Street expects Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE: CMCM) to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $155.06 million before the opening bell. Cheetah Mobile shares gained 5% to $4.17 in after-hours trading.
  • Iteris Inc (NASDAQ: ITI) reported an offering of common stock. However, no size of the offering was disclosed. Iteris shares fell 6.9% to $4.75 in the after-hours trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • Apollo Endosurgery Inc (NASDAQ: APEN) disclosed that it has received FDA approval for its labeling updates for the ORBERA Intragastric Balloon System. Apollo Endosurgery shares gained 1.6% to close at $3.75 on Thursday.
  • WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ: WHF) reported a common stock offering by selling shareholders with no disclosed size. WhiteHorse Finance shares declined 2.8% to $14.09 in after-hours trading.


Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 14 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2019 09:18:02 UTC
