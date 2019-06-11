Cboe Global Markets : 7 Stocks To Watch For June 11, 2019

Cboe - Market News Story

Lisa Levin 6/11/2019 3:38:37 AM

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects H & R Block Inc (NYSE: HRB) to report quarterly earnings at $4.14 per share on revenue of $2.32 billion before the opening bell. H&R Block shares rose 0.9 percent to $27.18 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: HRB) to report quarterly earnings at $4.14 per share on revenue of $2.32 billion before the opening bell. H&R Block shares rose 0.9 percent to $27.18 in after-hours trading. Analysts expect Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PLAY) to post quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $371.01 million after the closing bell. Dave & Buster's shares gained 0.4 percent to $50.75 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: PLAY) to post quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $371.01 million after the closing bell. Dave & Buster's shares gained 0.4 percent to $50.75 in after-hours trading. Casey's General Stores Inc (NASDAQ: CASY) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter and raised its quarterly dividend from 29 cents per share to 32 cents per share. Casey's shares climbed 10.6 percent to $147.10 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: CASY) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter and raised its quarterly dividend from 29 cents per share to 32 cents per share. Casey's shares climbed 10.6 percent to $147.10 in the after-hours trading session. Before the opening bell, Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $518.30 million. Chico's FAS shares fell 1.8 percent to $3.35 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor