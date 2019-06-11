Log in
Cboe Global Markets : 7 Stocks To Watch For June 11, 2019

06/11/2019 | 05:18am EDT
7 Stocks To Watch For June 11, 2019

Lisa Levin 6/11/2019 3:38:37 AM

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects H & R Block Inc (NYSE: HRB) to report quarterly earnings at $4.14 per share on revenue of $2.32 billion before the opening bell. H&R Block shares rose 0.9 percent to $27.18 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts expect Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PLAY) to post quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $371.01 million after the closing bell. Dave & Buster's shares gained 0.4 percent to $50.75 in after-hours trading.
  • Casey's General Stores Inc (NASDAQ: CASY) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter and raised its quarterly dividend from 29 cents per share to 32 cents per share. Casey's shares climbed 10.6 percent to $147.10 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Before the opening bell, Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $518.30 million. Chico's FAS shares fell 1.8 percent to $3.35 in after-hours trading.

  • Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ: ASNA) reported a narrower-than-expected loss for its third quarter, while sales missed views. The company issued weak fourth-quarter sales guidance. Ascena Retail shares fell 1 percent to $1.03 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDS) to have earned $0.81 per share on revenue of $1.49 billion in the latest quarter. HD Supply will release earnings before the markets open. HD Supply shares gained 0.8 percent to $42.88 in after-hours trading.
  • Argan, Inc. (NYSE: AGX) reported worse-than-expected Q1 earnings and sales results. Argan shares dropped 8.7 percent to $40.01 in the after-hours trading session.


Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 11 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2019 09:17:06 UTC
