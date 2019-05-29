Log in
Cboe Global Markets : 7 Stocks To Watch For May 29, 2019

05/29/2019 | 05:34am EDT
Cboe - Market News Story
7 Stocks To Watch For May 29, 2019

Lisa Levin 5/29/2019 3:53:29 AM

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS) to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $1.90 billion before the opening bell. Dicks Sporting shares fell 2.2 percent to $35.00 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts are expecting PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH) to have earned $2.44 per share on revenue of $2.37 billion in the latest quarter. PVH will release earnings before the markets open. PVH shares declined 1 percent to close at $105.90 on Tuesday.
  • Heico Corp (NYSE: HEI) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter on Tuesday. Heico shares climbed 7.9 percent to $113.15 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Before the markets open, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.44 per share on revenue of $733.16 million. Abercrombie & Fitch shares slipped 0.1 percent to $25.00 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • Analysts expect Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE: PANW) to post quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $704.05 million after the closing bell. Palo Alto shares gained 0.2 percent to $214.89 in after-hours trading.
  • Workday Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter. Workday shares slipped 0.5 percent to $211.76 in the after-hours trading session.
  • After the closing bell, Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $316.96 million. Verint shares gained 0.6 percent to $58.00 in after-hours trading.


Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 29 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2019 09:33:03 UTC
