Cboe Global Markets : 8 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session

Cboe - Market News Story
8 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman 6/11/2019 3:54:49 PM
Gainers
Losers
-
Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE: MX) shares are up 17 percent after raising its second-quarter sales guidance above analyst estimates and also raised its second-quarter gross profit margin guidance from 16-18 percent to at least 21 percent.
-
Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: MDSO) shares are up 5 percent amid a Bloomberg report Dassault Systems is near a deal to buy the company.
-
Nuvectra Corp (NASDAQ: NVTR) shares are up 6 percent after filing a regulatory submission with the FDA for Algovita with full-body MR-conditional approval.
-
Mattel Inc (NASDAQ: MAT) shares are up 8 percent after rejecting another merger bid from rival MGA Entertainment.
-
Aratana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PETX) shares are up 3 percent after being granted FDA approval of NOCITA 10 mL vial.
-
Origin Agritech Ltd. (NASDAQ: SEED) shares are down 14 percent after receiving a non-compliance notification from NASDAQ. The company is pursuing options to resolve the issue.
-
Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PLAY) shares are down 17 percent after reporting a first-quarter sales miss. Earnings came in at $1.13, beating estimates by a penny. Sales came in at $363.6 million, missing estimates by $7.41 million. The company also cut FY2019 sales guidance.
-
Globus Maritime Ltd (NASDAQ: GLBS) shares are down 3 percent after reporting first-quarter earnings of $(0.15), up from $(0.48) year-over-year. Sales came in at $3.54 million, down from $3.938 million year over year.
Disclaimer
CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 11 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2019 21:33:07 UTC