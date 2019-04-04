Cboe Global Markets : 8 Stocks To Watch For April 4, 2019

8 Stocks To Watch For April 4, 2019

Lisa Levin 4/4/2019 3:53:37 AM

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: Wall Street expects(NYSE: STZ ) to report quarterly earnings at $1.72 per share on revenue of $1.73 billion before the opening bell. Constellation shares fell 0.7 percent to $178.40 in after-hours trading.

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ: (NASDAQ: RECN ) reported weaker-than-expected results for its third quarter on Wednesday. Resources Connection shares dipped 12.7 percent to $15.15 in the after-hours trading session.

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE: Analysts expect(NYSE: FC ) to post a quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $48.90 million after the closing bell. Franklin Covey shares gained 2.58 percent to close at $26.29 on Wednesday.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: (NASDAQ: SGMO ) reported a proposed common stock offering. However, size of the offering was not disclosed. Sangamo Therapeutics shares fell 7.2 percent to $12.09 in the after-hours trading session.

