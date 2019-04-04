Log in
Cboe Global Markets : 8 Stocks To Watch For April 4, 2019

0
04/04/2019 | 05:32am EDT
8 Stocks To Watch For April 4, 2019

Lisa Levin 4/4/2019 3:53:37 AM

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) to report quarterly earnings at $1.72 per share on revenue of $1.73 billion before the opening bell. Constellation shares fell 0.7 percent to $178.40 in after-hours trading.
  • Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ: RECN) reported weaker-than-expected results for its third quarter on Wednesday. Resources Connection shares dipped 12.7 percent to $15.15 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE: FC) to post a quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $48.90 million after the closing bell. Franklin Covey shares gained 2.58 percent to close at $26.29 on Wednesday.
  • Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SGMO) reported a proposed common stock offering. However, size of the offering was not disclosed. Sangamo Therapeutics shares fell 7.2 percent to $12.09 in the after-hours trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • Before the opening bell, Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCHN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $526.40 million. Schnitzer Steel shares rose 0.6 percent to $25.04 in after-hours trading.
  • Landec Corporation (NASDAQ: LNDC) reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company projects full-year earnings of $0.15 to $0.18 per share. Landec shares declined 14.8 percent to $11.06 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM) to have earned $0.11 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion in the latest quarter. RPM will release earnings before the markets open. RPM shares gained 2.6 percent to $61.00 in after-hours trading.
  • AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO) reported a common stock offering. Size of the offering was not disclosed. AVEO Pharmaceuticals shares tumbled 21.4 percent to $1.03 in the after-hours trading session.

Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 04 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2019 09:31:10 UTC
