Cboe Global Markets : 8 Stocks To Watch For June 20, 2019

06/20/2019 | 05:24am EDT
Cboe - Market News Story
8 Stocks To Watch For June 20, 2019

Lisa Levin 6/20/2019 3:47:18 AM

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $37.21 billion before the opening bell. Kroger shares gained 0.4% to $23.74 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts are expecting Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE: RHT) to have earned $0.86 per share on revenue of $931.59 million in the latest quarter. Red Hat will release earnings after the markets close. Red Hat shares fell 0.1% to $187.91 in after-hours trading.
  • Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. Oracle shares gained 4.5% to $55.07 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Before the markets open, Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.72 per share on revenue of $2.24 billion. Darden shares rose 1.4% to $119.00 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • Analysts expect Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $1.61 billion before the opening bell. Commercial Metals shares gained 3% to $16.35 in after-hours trading.
  • Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) reported downbeat results for its first quarter. However, the company issued strong second-quarter earnings and sales guidance. Steelcase shares dropped 10% to $15.99 in the after-hours trading session.
  • After the closing bell, Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $499.45 million. Korn Ferry shares gained 2% to close at $47.50 on Wednesday.
  • Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ELOX) reported a common stock offering of no size disclosed. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares fell 4.8% to $8.90 in the after-hours trading session.


Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 20 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2019 09:23:01 UTC
