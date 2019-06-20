Cboe Global Markets : 8 Stocks To Watch For June 20, 2019

Cboe - Market News Story
8 Stocks To Watch For June 20, 2019
Lisa Levin 6/20/2019 3:47:18 AM
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
Wall Street expects Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $37.21 billion before the opening bell. Kroger shares gained 0.4% to $23.74 in after-hours trading.
Analysts are expecting Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE: RHT) to have earned $0.86 per share on revenue of $931.59 million in the latest quarter. Red Hat will release earnings after the markets close. Red Hat shares fell 0.1% to $187.91 in after-hours trading.
Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. Oracle shares gained 4.5% to $55.07 in the after-hours trading session.
Before the markets open, Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.72 per share on revenue of $2.24 billion. Darden shares rose 1.4% to $119.00 in after-hours trading.
Analysts expect Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $1.61 billion before the opening bell. Commercial Metals shares gained 3% to $16.35 in after-hours trading.
Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) reported downbeat results for its first quarter. However, the company issued strong second-quarter earnings and sales guidance. Steelcase shares dropped 10% to $15.99 in the after-hours trading session.
After the closing bell, Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $499.45 million. Korn Ferry shares gained 2% to close at $47.50 on Wednesday.
Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ELOX) reported a common stock offering of no size disclosed. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares fell 4.8% to $8.90 in the after-hours trading session.
