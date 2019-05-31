Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BATS EXCHANGE  >  Cboe Global Markets Inc.    CBOE

CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.

(CBOE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cboe Global Markets : 8 Stocks To Watch For May 31, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/31/2019 | 06:14am EDT
Cboe - Market News Story
8 Stocks To Watch For May 31, 2019

Lisa Levin 5/31/2019 4:36:44 AM

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Genesco Inc. (NYSE: GCO) to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $479.81 million before the opening bell. Genesco shares fell 1 percent to close at $40.26 on Thursday.
  • Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) reported stronger-than-expected for its first quarter on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma shares climbed 12.2 percent to $57.90 in the pre-market trading session.
  • Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS) reported weaker-than-expected results for its first quarter. Gap shares dropped 13.3 percent to $17.86 in the pre-market trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) to have earned $0.7 per share on revenue of $1.3 billion in the latest quarter. Big Lots will release earnings before the markets open. Big Lots shares gained 2.3 percent to $26.60 in pre-market trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter, while sales missed estimates. Ulta Beauty shares fell 2.9 percent to $318.90 in the pre-market trading session.
  • Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL) reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter, while sales missed views. Dell shares fell 3.3 percent to $64.20 in the pre-market trading session.
  • Analysts expect Conn's Inc (NASDAQ: CONN) to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $369.27 million before the opening bell. Conn's shares fell 3.7 percent to close at $20.96 on Thursday.
  • Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) reported worse-than-expected Q1 earnings. Its comparable store sales fell 3.3 percent year-over-year in the quarter. Red Robin shares tumbled 12.6 percent to $27.00 in the pre-market trading session.


Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 31 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2019 10:13:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
06:44aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Conn's Names Lee Wright COO; George Bchara CFO
PU
06:44aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Big Lots Q1 Comps Up 1.5% Year Over Year
PU
06:14aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : 8 Stocks To Watch For May 31, 2019
PU
05:54aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Earnings Scheduled For May 31, 2019
PU
05:49aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Economic Data Scheduled For Friday
PU
05:34aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Apple Hires Former Disney+ Video Executive Chiara Cipriani
PU
05:34aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Foursquare to Acquire Placed from Snap
PU
05:24aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Group of PG&E Creditors Could Present Restructuring Plan W..
PU
05:19aINTREXON CEO RANDALL KIRK BUYS 495,2 : $4.75
PU
05:09aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Eversource Energy Prices Public Offering of 15.6M Common S..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 153 M
EBIT 2019 738 M
Net income 2019 430 M
Debt 2019 376 M
Yield 2019 1,23%
P/E ratio 2019 28,51
P/E ratio 2020 24,28
EV / Sales 2019 10,6x
EV / Sales 2020 9,69x
Capitalization 11 900 M
Chart CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
Duration : Period :
Cboe Global Markets Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 107 $
Spread / Average Target 0,74%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward T. Tilly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Isaacson Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Brian N. Schell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eric Crampton Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet P. Froetscher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.-1.36%11 900
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC8.92%46 265
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED10.06%40 942
DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG19.44%26 150
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE29.30%22 723
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.-7.01%21 641
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About