Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BATS EXCHANGE  >  Cboe Global Markets, Inc.    CBOE

CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS, INC.

(CBOE)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 04/23 11:40:22 am
99.225 USD   -0.97%
11:23aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : A Message From Cboe Europe President David Howson
PU
04/21The Markets Are Wild While You're Asleep -- 2nd Update
DJ
04/21The Markets Are Wild While You're Asleep -- Update
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cboe Global Markets : A Message From Cboe Europe President David Howson

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/23/2020 | 11:23am EDT

David Howson, President, Cboe Europe, reached out to European customers at the end of April with an update on the current market environment. Read his letter below.

Dear Cboe Europe Participants and Members of the Trading Community,

I hope you're all safe and well in these unprecedented times.

I'm aware this is the first time I've communicated with you all in my new role, but it is something I will endeavour to do on a regular basis. While I would have liked this first update to have been in less challenging circumstances for all of us, I'm honoured to work with all of you during these extraordinary times and into the future to continue to execute Cboe Europe's longstanding strategy of bringing competition and innovation to European markets.

With the first quarter behind us, I thought it would be timely to provide a brief update on some key initiatives, the European equity market's response to the COVID-19 crisis and some of our thoughts on ESMA's consultation on the equity aspects of the MiFID II/MiFIR review.

Market Updates
Our pending acquisition of pan-European clearing house EuroCCP is progressing well, pending the receipt of required regulatory clearances and the arrangement of a supporting liquidity facility at the EuroCCP clearing entity level. This acquisition is expected to pave the way for the launch of Cboe Europe Derivatives, a new pan-European derivatives market. We'll be announcing additional details on this initiative soon, so stay tuned.

Turning now to recent market conditions. Like many operators, we experienced all-time record volumes across many of our platforms in March, including Periodic Auctions and Cboe LIS, and we should all take comfort from the fact that Europe's market infrastructure stood up extremely well to the high levels of activity. That is testament to the work of all participants: Markets have been functioning as they should, investors have been able to manage risk appropriately and it was absolutely the right call for markets to stay open.

It is all the more incredible given the work-from-home policies we're all now operating under - for Cboe Europe's part, we moved all staff to remote working in London and Amsterdam in early March, without any operational issues or loss of focus on projects to improve markets for participants. What this period has demonstrated is the strength and resilience of European market structure and the eco-system that exists. It is something we need to preserve - and enhance, where appropriate.

ESMA MiFID II/MiFIR Consultation
On that note, last week we submitted our response to ESMA on its MiFID II/ MiFIR review report on the transparency regime for equity and equity-like instruments, and I want to express my thanks to those who provided feedback to help inform our response. We believe, as I'm sure most market participants do, that many of the areas consulted on need careful consideration in order to avoid causing damage to European equity market structure and we have provided a robust response, which is available here.

Given the significance of this consultation I wanted to share some of the key points we outlined in our response to ESMA:

  • A healthy eco-system of complementary execution mechanisms is necessary to support a diverse range of trading strategies and different market conditions. This has developed since MiFID I allowed competition, to the benefit of end investors, and having this choice is particularly important in low volume environments as well as during extreme market stress, as we saw during March.
  • We believe there is no fundamental issue with the balance of trading between available mechanisms and there is an ongoing predominance of lit markets, particularly central limit order books. This becomes apparent when activity that is technical in nature and therefore not appropriate for execution on a multilateral venue is removed from the picture. The ESMA consultation is unhelpful in the way that it presents non pre-trade transparent trading as including all SI and OTC activity, as well as all activity undertaken under a waiver.
  • With that in mind, retaining choice for investors is key - this includes all waivers and the SI category. Reference price waiver systems in particular are highly valued by investors to satisfy their demand for urgent, low-impact midpoint executions. There needs to be a commitment from regulators to ensuring any proposed enhancements/changes are justified in terms of better outcomes for the end users of markets - investors and issuers.
  • While we recognise the effort and associated cost of implementing the double volume cap (DVC) regime, we believe the caps should be removed in their entirety rather than arbitrary alterations made to the current thresholds. The DVCs have introduced cost and complexity and delivered no clear benefit to execution performance and end investors.
  • While we understand the MiFID II review represents an opportunity to enshrine in legislation the conclusions ESMA previously reached with respect to periodic auctions, we believe no evidence of investor detriment exists to justify materially different regulatory intervention at this time. The platforms, including the enhancements ESMA proposed last year, have proven themselves as low impact, price-forming mechanisms that deliver beneficial execution outcomes.
  • Finally, we believe the significant increase in closing auction volume poses a systemic risk to the efficient and orderly running of markets and should be closely monitored by regulators. This trend would be further exacerbated if the choice of low impact trading mechanisms, such as those utilising the RPW and NTW, is forcefully reduced.

I'd be happy to discuss any aspect of our response with you and welcome any feedback on our recommendations.

I look forward to the next time we can gather again as an industry and until then, stay healthy and safe.


Regards,

David Howson
President
Cboe Europe

Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 23 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2020 15:22:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS, INC.
11:23aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : A Message From Cboe Europe President David Howson
PU
04/21The Markets Are Wild While You're Asleep -- 2nd Update
DJ
04/21The Markets Are Wild While You're Asleep -- Update
DJ
04/21The Markets Are Wild While You're Asleep
DJ
04/02CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Commends Federal Banking Agencies' Action to Strengthen Ma..
PU
03/17Rivals Slam NYSE's Decision to Keep Its Trading Floor Open
DJ
03/17CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS, INC. : Provisional calendar
CO
03/13CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Options Exchange Plans to Suspend Open Outcry Trading as a..
PU
03/12NYSE Braces for Coronavirus With Potential Trading Floor Closing
DJ
02/28CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Chart CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cboe Global Markets, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Edward T. Tilly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Isaacson Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Brian N. Schell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eric Crampton Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet P. Froetscher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS, INC.-1.36%12 893
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-3.63%48 978
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED1.08%39 585
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC-1.65%32 965
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG-2.68%27 098
NASDAQ-2.31%17 265
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group