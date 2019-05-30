Log in
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.

CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.

(CBOE)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cboe Global Markets : ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. Shareholders Approve Sale Of Cable TV Business;

0
05/30/2019
Cboe - Market News Story
ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. Shareholders Approve Sale Of Cable TV Business;

Benzinga Newsdesk 5/30/2019 7:32:56 AM

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. ('ADDvantage' or the 'Company') announced today that its shareholders voted to approve the sale of the Company's Cable TV segment at the Special Meeting held on May 29, 2019. The shareholder proposal was approved by 99% of the 7.8 million shares voted. The sale has been approved by the Board of Directors and remains subject to the finalization of documentation, meeting certain customary closing conditions and the transfer of funding. The transaction is expected to close within the next 10 days.

Specifically, ADDvantage's shareholders agreed to sell to Leveling 8, Inc. all of the outstanding shares and limited liability company membership interests, as applicable, of Tulsat, LLC ('Tulsat'), NCS Industries, Inc. ('NCS'), ADDvantage Technologies Group of Missouri, Inc. ('ComTech'), ADDvantage Technologies Group of Texas, Inc. ('Tulsat-Texas'), and Tulsat-Atlanta, L.L.C. ('Tulsat-Atlanta'), collectively referred to as the 'Cable Companies'. Subject to certain post-closing adjustments, Leveling 8 will pay a total purchase price of $10.3 million. The purchase price will consist of $3.9 million of cash at closing, less $1.4 million of cash previously received from the sale of the ComTech facility in March 2019, and a $6.4 million promissory note bearing interest at 6% per annum. The note will be paid over five years and is personally guaranteed by David E. Chymiak, who is the 100% beneficial owner of Leveling 8, ADDvantage's Chief Technology Officer, President of Tulsat, substantial shareholder of the Company and a member of the Board of Directors. Dave Chymiak was the co-founder of Tulsat, along with his brother Ken Chymiak.



Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 30 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2019 13:08:04 UTC
