Cboe Global Markets : 'AT&T May Spinoff DirecTV, UBS Says, Clearing Way for Dish to Buy' -Bloomberg

Cboe - Market News Story

Benzinga Newsdesk 6/6/2019 11:09:49 AM

(Bloomberg) -- A spinoff of AT&T Inc.'s DirecTV unit 'could

be a strong catalyst for shares,' and Dish Network may prove as

a possible benefactor and buyer given the 'satellite

consolidation and operation synergies,' writes UBS Securities

analyst John Hodulik in a note.

* 'We believe the weakest piece in the AT&T puzzle is DTV' give

UBS's outlook for 2.8m sub losses in 2019; and sees AT&T will

undertake a spinout and divestment of DTV

* Anticipates that 'there would be substantial synergies' given

the similarities of DISH and DirecTV

** Notes that the approval of XM/Sirius (and potentially TMUS/S)

also creates a backdrop for regulatory approval

* Expects DISH's 700MHz spectrum holdings may be monetized as

part of a potential deal while FCF from the DBS business would

enable DISH to focus on its wireless strategy