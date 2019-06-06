Cboe Global Markets : 'AT&T May Spinoff DirecTV, UBS Says, Clearing Way for Dish to Buy' -Bloomberg

Cboe - Market News Story
'AT&T May Spinoff DirecTV, UBS Says, Clearing Way for Dish to Buy' -Bloomberg
Benzinga Newsdesk 6/6/2019
(Bloomberg) -- A spinoff of AT&T Inc.'s DirecTV unit 'could
be a strong catalyst for shares,' and Dish Network may prove as
a possible benefactor and buyer given the 'satellite
consolidation and operation synergies,' writes UBS Securities
analyst John Hodulik in a note.
* 'We believe the weakest piece in the AT&T puzzle is DTV' give
UBS's outlook for 2.8m sub losses in 2019; and sees AT&T will
undertake a spinout and divestment of DTV
* Anticipates that 'there would be substantial synergies' given
the similarities of DISH and DirecTV
** Notes that the approval of XM/Sirius (and potentially TMUS/S)
also creates a backdrop for regulatory approval
* Expects DISH's 700MHz spectrum holdings may be monetized as
part of a potential deal while FCF from the DBS business would
enable DISH to focus on its wireless strategy
