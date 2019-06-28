Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BATS EXCHANGE  >  Cboe Global Markets Inc.    CBOE

CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.

(CBOE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Cboe Global Markets : ATA Rallies After Announcing Terms For Acquisition Of Chinese Art Education Company

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/28/2019 | 12:51pm EDT
ATA Rallies After Announcing Terms For Acquisition Of Chinese Art Education Company

Tanzeel Akhtar 6/28/2019 11:18:43 AM

ATA Inc. (NASDAQ: ATAI) shares were trading higher Friday after the company announced the terms of its agreement to acquire a China-based provider of overseas art education.

ATA said it has entered into a non-binding framework agreement with Beijing Huanqiuyimeng Education Consultation Corp., also known as ACG.

ATA said it will issue 9.36 million shares to Arts Consulting Limited, ACG's sole shareholder, as consideration for 100% of the company. The acquisition is expected to close before the end of August, according to ATA.

The Chinese education company previously announced April 9 that it had a preliminary agreement to acquire ACG.

ACG is a provider of educational services for students in China interested in applying for overseas art study. ATA is a company focused on providing students with educational experiences and services in China and abroad.

ATA shares were trading higher by 13.47% at $2.95 at the time of publication Friday.

Related Links:

5 Stocks To Watch For June 28, 2019

Constellation Brands Trades Higher On Q1 Earnings

Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 28 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2019 16:50:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
01:11pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : FTI Consulting Will Acquire German-Based Andersch AG
PU
01:01pPORT REPORT : Los Angeles Taken To Court Over Failed Port Project
PU
01:01pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : 40 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
PU
12:51pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : ATA Rallies After Announcing Terms For Acquisition Of Chin..
PU
12:41pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Cummins To Buy Hydrogenics For Total Value Of $290M
PU
12:16pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For June 28..
PU
12:11pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : What To Expect From The Trump-Xi Meeting
PU
12:05pInvestors scramble to swerve Swiss share trading block after EU row
RE
11:36aEUR/USD FORECAST : Triangle Breakout Awaits Trump
PU
11:31aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Rickie Fowler Helps Make A Wish Come True At Detroit's Roc..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 150 M
EBIT 2019 738 M
Net income 2019 430 M
Debt 2019 376 M
Yield 2019 1,24%
P/E ratio 2019 29,14
P/E ratio 2020 24,16
EV / Sales 2019 10,6x
EV / Sales 2020 9,66x
Capitalization 11 840 M
Chart CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
Duration : Period :
Cboe Global Markets Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 109 $
Spread / Average Target 2,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward T. Tilly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Isaacson Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Brian N. Schell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eric Crampton Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet P. Froetscher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.-1.36%11 840
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC13.51%48 216
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED21.17%44 487
DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG17.68%25 737
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE34.17%24 079
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%19 932
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About