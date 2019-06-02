Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BATS EXCHANGE  >  Cboe Global Markets Inc.    CBOE

CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.

(CBOE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cboe Global Markets : Aduro Biotech, Novartis Present Results from Ongoing Phase 1b Study of STING Agonist ADU-S100 (MIW815) in Combination with Anti-PD-1 Monoclonal Antibody Spartalizumab (PDR001) in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors or Lymphomas at #ASCO19

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/02/2019 | 08:29pm EDT
Cboe - Market News Story
Aduro Biotech, Novartis Present Results from Ongoing Phase 1b Study of STING Agonist ADU-S100 (MIW815) in Combination with Anti-PD-1 Monoclonal Antibody Spartalizumab (PDR001) in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors or Lymphomas at #ASCO19

Charles Gross 6/2/2019 6:48:47 PM

Aduro Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADRO) today announced the presentation of data from an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in collaboration with Novartis. Aduro's ADU-S100 (MIW815), a novel STING pathway activator, is being evaluated in combination with Novartis' (NYSE: NVS) spartalizumab (PDR001), an investigational anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody, in patients with advanced solid tumors or lymphomas. The findings were presented as an oral abstract today by Dr. Funda Meric-Bernstam at the 2019 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting in Chicago, IL (Abstract #2507).

'We are pleased with the clinical progress to date of ADU-S100 in combination with spartalizumab,' said Stephen T. Isaacs, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Aduro. 'The safety profile and preliminary anti-tumor activity demonstrated in patients with triple-negative breast cancer and other tumor types are encouraging. We look forward to completing dose escalation and evaluating with our partner Novartis the clinical and pharmacodynamic biomarker activity that may provide a basis for advancing this combination therapy toward dose expansion in tumor types where the potential to benefit patients is greatest.'

Isaacs continued, 'Our goal remains for ADU-S100 to be broadly explored as a combination agent, given our belief in the synergistic effects of STING agonism with checkpoint inhibitor therapy. Enrollment in our study of ADU-S100 and ipilimumab in relapsed/refractory melanoma is ongoing and we anticipate initiation of our study of ADU-S100 and pembrolizumab in first line head and neck cancer in the second half of 2019.'

Study Design and Findings from Ongoing Phase 1b Trial of ADU-S100 (MIW815) + Spartalizumab (Data cut-off: April 5, 2019)

The Phase 1b multi-center, open-label, dose-escalation clinical trial (see www.clinicaltrials.gov, identifier NCT03172936) enrolled patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-relapsed/refractory solid tumors or lymphomas and evaluated two treatment schedules. All patients received a fixed dose of 400 mg of intravenous (IV) spartalizumab on day 1 and either an intratumoral (IT) injection of ADU-S100 (MIW815) on days 1, 8 and 15 in a 28-day cycle or an IT injection of ADU-S100 (MIW815) on day 1 of every 28-day cycle.Data presented were based on findings from 83 enrolled patients, with 53 patients in the weekly group and 30 patients in the monthly group.

No dose-limiting toxicities were reported during the first cycle in any of the 50 - 1,600 µg dose cohorts. The adverse events of the combination of ADU-S100 (MIW815) and spartalizumab reported were no more frequent or severe than those reported in either single agent trial. The most common (≥5 percent of patients) treatment-related adverse events (TRAEs) of any grade were injection site pain (13.3 percent), pyrexia (12.0 percent), diarrhea (9.6 percent) and rash (6.0 percent). Grade 3/4 TRAEs (in ≥2 pts) were increased lipase (3.6 percent), diarrhea, increased ALT and increased AST (all 2.4 percent). Treatment was discontinued in two patients due to adverse events (2.4 percent).

Five patients enrolled in the weekly group achieved confirmed responses - one CR and two PRs in anti-PD-1-naïve TNBC, as well as two PRs in previously immunotherapy-treated melanoma.

Eight of the 11 enrolled TNBC patients were evaluable for efficacy. Of the eight evaluable TNBC patients, the three patients with a CR/PR are continuing to receive treatment. Of the three unevaluable TNBC patients, one patient discontinued the study early due to toxicity (pneumonitis) and the two remaining patients are too early for assessment.

Twenty-five of the 35 melanoma patients were radiologically evaluable for efficacy. Of the 25 evaluable melanoma patients, the two patients with a PR stayed on treatment for over five months and eight months, respectively. Nine melanoma patients achieved stable disease (SD). Of the 10 unevaluable melanoma patients, seven patients were ongoing as of the data cut-off and were too early for assessments, two patients discontinued due to clinical progression and one patient chose to start another treatment.

In the weekly group, 12 patients achieved SD, including five patients who maintained SD for five months or more. The SD patients had the following tumor types: sarcoma, melanoma (7), squamous cell carcinoma of the skin, breast, lymphoma and head and neck. Eight patients with SD received prior immunotherapy.

In the monthly group, six patients achieved SD, including five patients who maintained SD for five months or more. The SD patients had the following tumor types: cutaneous melanoma, head and neck, ovarian (2), uveal melanoma and breast. Five patients with SD received prior immunotherapy.

Among the five confirmed responders in the weekly group, the median was a 73 percent maximum reduction in the sum of the target lesion diameters.



Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 02 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2019 00:28:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
08:39pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Amgen Highlights Versatility of BiTE Immuno-Oncology Platf..
PU
08:29pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires The Protectors Insuranc..
PU
08:29pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Aduro Biotech, Novartis Present Results from Ongoing Phase..
PU
08:29pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Celgene Presents Favorable Early Data from Phase 1/2 Clini..
PU
04:39pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Carter Worth And Mike Khouw's TLT Trade
PU
04:29pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Alphabet's Google Braces For Antitrust Investigation From ..
PU
10:59aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Ziopharm Oncology Provides Positive Clinical Data for Cont..
PU
10:59aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Announces Integrated Results from..
PU
10:59aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Myriad Genetics Announces BRACAnalysis CDx Companion Diagn..
PU
10:49aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Puma Biotechnology Presents Interim Results of Phase II CO..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 153 M
EBIT 2019 738 M
Net income 2019 430 M
Debt 2019 376 M
Yield 2019 1,21%
P/E ratio 2019 29,03
P/E ratio 2020 24,72
EV / Sales 2019 10,8x
EV / Sales 2020 9,86x
Capitalization 12 117 M
Chart CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
Duration : Period :
Cboe Global Markets Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 107 $
Spread / Average Target -1,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward T. Tilly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Isaacson Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Brian N. Schell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eric Crampton Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet P. Froetscher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.-1.36%12 117
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC9.13%46 355
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED9.10%40 038
DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG17.91%26 260
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE30.08%23 323
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.-7.01%21 021
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About