Cboe Global Markets : Airbus, ANSYS Partner To Launch Autonomous Flight By 2030

0
06/18/2019 | 03:34pm EDT
Cboe - Market News Story
Airbus, ANSYS Partner To Launch Autonomous Flight By 2030

Tanzeel Akhtar 6/18/2019 1:55:00 PM

Airbus Defence and Space is partnering withANSYS (NASDAQ: ANSS) for it embedded software to develop an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) that will be engineered for speed, safety and affordability.

Through this partnership, ANSYS and Airbus Defence and Space will collaborate to innovate a new ANSYS vehicle for enabling safety-critical flight controls with artificial intelligence, aiming at autonomous flight by 2030.

ANSYS shares were trading up 2.4% at $203.57 at time of publication.

Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 18 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2019 19:33:04 UTC
