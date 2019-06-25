Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BATS EXCHANGE  >  Cboe Global Markets Inc.    CBOE

CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.

(CBOE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cboe Global Markets : Akorn Receives FDA Warning Letter, Says It's Committed To Resolving Issues

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/25/2019 | 11:56am EDT
Cboe - Market News Story
Akorn Receives FDA Warning Letter, Says It's Committed To Resolving Issues

Tanzeel Akhtar 6/25/2019 10:00:53 AM

Generic pharmaceuticals manufacturer Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRX) said Tuesday that it received a warning letter from the Food and Drug Administration related to the inspection of its Somerset, New Jersey manufacturing facility in July and August 2018.

The stock was down 1.27% at $4.67 at the time of publication Tuesday.

Akorn said it is committed to the highest standards of quality and compliance and will continue to work collaboratively with the FDA to resolve issues addressed in the warning letter.

Benzinga reported in January that the company received an FDA warning letter related to a Decatur, Illinois manufacturing facility.

The Lake Forest, Illinois-based company said it will respond to the FDA letter within the required 15 working days from the date of receipt.

'Akorn is committed to resolving the warning letter in a comprehensive and effective manner,' CEO Douglas Boothe said in a statement.

'Earlier this year, Akorn launched a companywide action plan to improve the timing and effectiveness of our operations, quality systems and compliance enhancement initiatives, with an emphasis on transparency and quality. We believe the execution of this action plan, which has already begun to yield tangible results, will strengthen and further standardize our quality systems across the entire Akorn network.'

Related Links:

Pfizer Receives European Commission Approval For Breast Cancer Drug TALZENNA

ThermoGenesis Cord Blood Processing System Wins Health Canada Approval



Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 25 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2019 15:55:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
12:21pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Former Victoria's Secret CMO Jann Parish Joins Green Growt..
PU
12:01pFINTECH FOCUS REWIND : This CEO Wants To Make Business Expenses Easier
PU
12:01pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : US House Democratic Caucus Chair Jefferies Says House On T..
PU
12:01pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : USA Dallas Fed Services Revenues for Jun 13.6 vs 2.7 Prior
PU
12:01pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : US May Retail Sales Unrevised At +0.5%, May Retail Sales E..
PU
12:01pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : USA Dallas Fed Texas Service Sector Outlook Survey for Jun..
PU
12:01pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Cross-Border Trucking Volumes Jump In Otay Mesa Port Of En..
PU
12:01pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : USA CB Consumer Confidence for Jun 121.5 vs 131.2 Est; Pri..
PU
12:01pMID-MORNING MARKET UPDATE : Markets Open Lower; Lennar Tops Q2 Estimates
PU
12:01pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : USA New Home Sales for May 626K vs 686K Est; Prior 673K
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 150 M
EBIT 2019 738 M
Net income 2019 430 M
Debt 2019 376 M
Yield 2019 1,22%
P/E ratio 2019 28,71
P/E ratio 2020 24,45
EV / Sales 2019 10,7x
EV / Sales 2020 9,77x
Capitalization 11 984 M
Chart CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
Duration : Period :
Cboe Global Markets Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 109 $
Spread / Average Target 1,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward T. Tilly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Isaacson Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Brian N. Schell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eric Crampton Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet P. Froetscher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.-1.36%12 184
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC14.96%46 530
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED21.08%39 570
DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG20.20%26 372
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE37.57%23 483
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.0.00%20 880
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About