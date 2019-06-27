Cboe Global Markets : Alexion Confirms FDA Approval For Soliris

Alexion Confirms FDA Approval For Soliris
Tanzeel Akhtar 6/27/2019 1:56:58 PM
Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALXN) has been granted approval by the Food and Drug Administration for Soliris.
Soliris (eculizumab) is an injection for intravenous use for the treatment of neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder in adult patients who are anti-aquaporin-4 antibody positive.
Alexion shares traded around $126.90 at time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $141.86 and a 52-week low of $92.56.
