Cboe Global Markets : Americold Realty Trust Prices 43.75M Share Public Offering of Common Shares @$29.75/Share

Americold Realty Trust Prices 43.75M Share Public Offering of Common Shares @$29.75/Share



Americold Realty Trust (NYSE: COLD) announced the pricing of its underwritten registered public offering of 43,750,000 common shares at a public offering price of $29.75 per share. Americold is issuing and selling 35,500,000 common shares directly to the underwriters at closing, and the underwriters are purchasing 8,250,000 common shares related to the forward sale agreement described below. The Company granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 6,562,500 common shares. The offering is expected to close on April 22, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions.

BofA Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Citigroup, J.P. Morgan and RBC Capital Markets are acting as the joint book-running managers for the offering. BB&T Capital Markets, BTIG, Citizens Capital Markets, Rabo Securities, Raymond James, Regions Securities LLC, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey and Baird are acting as the co-managers for the offering.

The Company has entered into a forward sale agreement with Bank of America, N.A. (the 'forward purchaser') with respect to 8,250,000 common shares. In connection with the forward sale agreement, the forward purchaser or its affiliate is expected to borrow and sell to the underwriters an aggregate of 8,250,000 common shares that will be delivered in the offering.



