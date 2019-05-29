Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BATS EXCHANGE  >  Cboe Global Markets Inc.    CBOE

CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.

(CBOE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cboe Global Markets : Another Musk Email Leak Continues To Hint At Possible Record Deliveries

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/29/2019 | 05:19pm EDT
Cboe - Market News Story
Another Musk Email Leak Continues To Hint At Possible Record Deliveries

Dave Royse 5/29/2019 3:38:50 PM

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares closed higher Wednesday after a second leaked email from CEO Elon Musk alluded to strong deliveries, but with a caution about an ongoing delivery crunch.

What Happened

Online publication Electrek obtained an email from Musk to employees that said demand for the company's electric vehicles could produce an all-time second-quarter record.

However, the email said, 'while our demand is strong, we have a lot of vehicle deliveries to catch up to in order to have a successful quarter.'

According to the Electrek report, 'Musk said that he will start holding calls with Tesla's delivery teams around the world every two days in order to know 'what's needed to accelerate our rate of deliveries.''

The email followed a leaked missive on May 23 in which Musk told employees Tesla was on pace to beat the 90,700 cars it sold in the fourth quarter last year - if it could put out 1,000 Model 3s a day in June.

Why It's Important

The email could counter some of the market bearishness around Tesla, due to longstanding questions about whether it can deliver all the cars customers order, and fears around Chinese tariffs and lowering tax credits.

The Street will watch Tesla second-quarter sales numbers closely. The stock fell more than 8 percent when the company announced lower-than-expected first-quarter deliveries in early April.

Tesla's stock closed Wednesday's session up 0.61 percent at $189.86 per share.

Related Links:

China Concerns, Consumer Reports And Leaked Email Take Tesla Shares On Wild Ride

Analyst: Tesla 'Could Set Up For A Short Squeeze'



Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 29 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2019 21:18:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
05:54pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : 4 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
PU
05:54pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : The Best Opportunities In Crypto Aren't Decentralized
PU
05:44pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : 'Israel's legislature set to dissolve as Netanyahu fails t..
PU
05:24pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Arizona Supreme Court Rules In Hash Case That Medical Cann..
PU
05:24pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Twilio Reports Launch Of $750M Class A Common Stock Offeri..
PU
05:19pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Another Musk Email Leak Continues To Hint At Possible Reco..
PU
05:19pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : SAExploration S-3 Shows Registration For ~243K Share Commo..
PU
05:14pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Protagonist Therapeutics Names Don Kalkofen CFO
PU
05:09pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : 'Pentagon says US-China trade war won't 'spill over' into ..
PU
05:09pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From May 29
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 151 M
EBIT 2019 738 M
Net income 2019 430 M
Debt 2019 376 M
Yield 2019 1,24%
P/E ratio 2019 28,22
P/E ratio 2020 24,03
EV / Sales 2019 10,6x
EV / Sales 2020 9,68x
Capitalization 11 777 M
Chart CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
Duration : Period :
Cboe Global Markets Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 107 $
Spread / Average Target 0,98%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward T. Tilly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Isaacson Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Brian N. Schell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eric Crampton Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet P. Froetscher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.-1.36%11 777
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC8.95%46 276
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED11.37%40 815
DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG18.25%26 333
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE28.61%23 124
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.-7.01%21 952
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About