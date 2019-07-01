Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BATS EXCHANGE  >  Cboe Global Markets Inc.    CBOE

CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.

(CBOE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Cboe Global Markets : ArcelorMittal Completes Sale of Several European Steelmaking Assets to Liberty House Group for 740M

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/01/2019 | 04:58am EDT
ArcelorMittal Completes Sale of Several European Steelmaking Assets to Liberty House Group for €740M

Charles Gross 7/1/2019 3:20:18 AM

ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) announces that yesterday it completed the sale to Liberty House Group ('Liberty') of several steelmaking assets that form the divestment package the Company agreed with the European Commission ('EC') during its merger control investigation into the Company's acquisition of Ilva S.p.A.

Assets included within the divestment package are: ArcelorMittal Ostrava (Czech Republic), ArcelorMittal Galati (Romania), ArcelorMittal Skopje (Macedonia), ArcelorMittal Piombino (Italy), ArcelorMittal Dudelange (Luxembourg) and several finishing lines at ArcelorMittal Liège (Belgium).

The total net consideration for the assets payable to ArcelorMittal is €740 million. €610 million was received on 28 June. The Company is required to deposit€110 million in escrow to be used by Liberty for certain capital expenditure projects as part of the EC approval process.

Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 01 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2019 08:57:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
05:08aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Novartis Announces Data Show Aimovig Cuts Acute Migraine M..
PU
05:03aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : ObsEva Names Dr. Elizabeth Garner as Chief Medical Officer
PU
04:58aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : ArcelorMittal Completes Sale of Several European Steelmaki..
PU
03:43aInvestors scramble to swerve Swiss share trading block after EU row
RE
06/30FROM LAST MAN IN TO LAST MAN STANDIN : Nate Lashley Wins Inaugural Rocket Mortga..
PU
06/30'REBRANDING REEBOK' : Experts Weigh In On Shaq's Interest In Footwear Nameplate
PU
06/29CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Trump, Xi Agree To Resume Trade Talks, Truce A Likely Reli..
PU
06/29CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : ONE Cannabis Appoints Frank Knuettel As CFO
PU
06/29THE WEEK AHEAD IN BIOTECH : Pending Clinical Readouts In Focus
PU
06/28CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Cannabis Stocks Gainers and Losers from June 28
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 150 M
EBIT 2019 738 M
Net income 2019 430 M
Debt 2019 376 M
Yield 2019 1,26%
P/E ratio 2019 28,47
P/E ratio 2020 23,61
EV / Sales 2019 10,4x
EV / Sales 2020 9,44x
Capitalization 11 569 M
Chart CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
Duration : Period :
Cboe Global Markets Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 109 $
Spread / Average Target 5,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward T. Tilly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Isaacson Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Brian N. Schell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eric Crampton Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet P. Froetscher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.-1.36%11 569
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC14.08%48 459
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED20.65%44 420
DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG18.53%26 882
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE35.06%24 348
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.0.00%22 428
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About