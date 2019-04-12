Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BATS EXCHANGE  >  Cboe Global Markets Inc.    CBOE

CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.

(CBOE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cboe Global Markets : Arrowhead Pharma Presented Preclinical Data Showing RNAi Therapy Prevents, Reverses Alpha-1 Liver Disease At Int'l. Liver Congress

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/12/2019 | 06:43am EDT
Arrowhead Pharma Presented Preclinical Data Showing RNAi Therapy Prevents, Reverses Alpha-1 Liver Disease At Int'l. Liver Congress

Benzinga Newsdesk 4/12/2019 5:07:26 AM

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) today presented preclinical data at The International Liver Congress™ 2019 (ILC), the annual meeting of the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL), demonstrating that sustained reduction of mutant Z-AAT protein by RNA interference (RNAi) substantially reversed the alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD) disease phenotype in the PiZ mouse model. Arrowhead has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial of ARO-AAT, the company's second generation subcutaneously administered RNAi therapeutic being developed as a treatment for AATD-related liver disease. Pending regulatory clearance, Arrowhead intends to initiate an adaptive Phase 2/3 trial with the potential to serve as a pivotal registrational study.
Bruce Given, M.D., chief operating officer and head of R&D at Arrowhead, said: 'The results presented today at EASL from a long-term term preclinical study of our prior generation compound, ARC-AAT, suggest that RNAi holds great promise for the treatment of patients with AATD-associated liver disease. It is particularly encouraging that we were able to prevent liver damage and reverse existing damage in the PiZ mouse model that harbors the human Z-AAT gene and recapitulates many features of AATD liver disease. This gives us added confidence in the ARO-AAT clinical candidate as we embark on a Phase 2/3 clinical study, which has the potential to be registrational.'
In the study presented at ILC, PiZ mice were treated with ARC-AAT for 33 weeks. Measurements of plasma Z-AAT levels, Z-AAT protein accumulation in the liver, and expression of genes previously implicated in liver injury and development of fibrosis were taken. In addition, histological evaluations of globules and inflammation and an ultrastructural evaluation of the liver by electron microscopy were performed.

Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 12 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2019 10:42:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
06:43aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Arrowhead Pharma Presented Preclinical Data Showing RNAi T..
PU
05:43aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : 5 Stocks To Watch For April 12, 2019
PU
04:43aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : PhaseBio Prices 3.58M Share Public Offering of Common Stoc..
PU
04/11CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Why This Dividend ETF Matters
PU
04/11MID-AFTERNOON MARKET UPDATE : Crude Oil Down 1.6%; Papa Murphy's Shares Spike Hi..
PU
04/11ANALYST : Uber Roadshow A 'Dark Shadow' Over Lyft
PU
04/11CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Bad News For Stores, Good News For This ETF
PU
04/11CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : 36 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
PU
04/11CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : EU Agrees To Six-Month Article 50 Flextension
PU
04/11PORT REPORT : Trump Signs Executive Order Seeking To Boost U.S. Energy Developme..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 185 M
EBIT 2019 749 M
Net income 2019 433 M
Debt 2019 374 M
Yield 2019 1,36%
P/E ratio 2019 24,82
P/E ratio 2020 21,41
EV / Sales 2019 9,35x
EV / Sales 2020 8,58x
Capitalization 10 702 M
Chart CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
Duration : Period :
Cboe Global Markets Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 106 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward T. Tilly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Isaacson Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Brian N. Schell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eric Crampton Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet P. Froetscher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.-1.36%10 702
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED21.17%44 163
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC2.30%43 595
DEUTSCHE BOERSE9.29%24 597
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE19.15%22 104
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.-7.01%21 931
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About