Cboe Global Markets : Arrowhead Pharma Presented Preclinical Data Showing RNAi Therapy Prevents, Reverses Alpha-1 Liver Disease At Int'l. Liver Congress

Arrowhead Pharma Presented Preclinical Data Showing RNAi Therapy Prevents, Reverses Alpha-1 Liver Disease At Int'l. Liver Congress

Benzinga Newsdesk 4/12/2019 5:07:26 AM

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) today presented preclinical data at The International Liver Congress™ 2019 (ILC), the annual meeting of the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL), demonstrating that sustained reduction of mutant Z-AAT protein by RNA interference (RNAi) substantially reversed the alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD) disease phenotype in the PiZ mouse model. Arrowhead has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial of ARO-AAT, the company's second generation subcutaneously administered RNAi therapeutic being developed as a treatment for AATD-related liver disease. Pending regulatory clearance, Arrowhead intends to initiate an adaptive Phase 2/3 trial with the potential to serve as a pivotal registrational study.

Bruce Given, M.D., chief operating officer and head of R&D at Arrowhead, said: 'The results presented today at EASL from a long-term term preclinical study of our prior generation compound, ARC-AAT, suggest that RNAi holds great promise for the treatment of patients with AATD-associated liver disease. It is particularly encouraging that we were able to prevent liver damage and reverse existing damage in the PiZ mouse model that harbors the human Z-AAT gene and recapitulates many features of AATD liver disease. This gives us added confidence in the ARO-AAT clinical candidate as we embark on a Phase 2/3 clinical study, which has the potential to be registrational.'

In the study presented at ILC, PiZ mice were treated with ARC-AAT for 33 weeks. Measurements of plasma Z-AAT levels, Z-AAT protein accumulation in the liver, and expression of genes previously implicated in liver injury and development of fibrosis were taken. In addition, histological evaluations of globules and inflammation and an ultrastructural evaluation of the liver by electron microscopy were performed.