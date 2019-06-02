Cboe Global Markets : Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires The Protectors Insurance Group; Terms Not Disclosed

Cboe - Market News Story

Charles Gross 6/2/2019 6:46:02 PM

Arthur J. Gallagher& Co. (NYSE: AJG) today announced the acquisition of Liverpool, New South Wales-based The Protectors Insurance Brokers Pty Ltd and Regent Insurance Brokers Pty Ltd.; collectively referred to as The Protectors Group (TPG). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.