CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.

(CBOE)
Cboe Global Markets : Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires The Protectors Insurance Group; Terms Not Disclosed

06/02/2019 | 08:29pm EDT
Cboe - Market News Story
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires The Protectors Insurance Group; Terms Not Disclosed

Charles Gross 6/2/2019 6:46:02 PM

Arthur J. Gallagher& Co. (NYSE: AJG) today announced the acquisition of Liverpool, New South Wales-based The Protectors Insurance Brokers Pty Ltd and Regent Insurance Brokers Pty Ltd.; collectively referred to as The Protectors Group (TPG). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 02 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2019 00:28:02 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 153 M
EBIT 2019 738 M
Net income 2019 430 M
Debt 2019 376 M
Yield 2019 1,21%
P/E ratio 2019 29,03
P/E ratio 2020 24,72
EV / Sales 2019 10,8x
EV / Sales 2020 9,86x
Capitalization 12 117 M
Chart CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
Cboe Global Markets Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 107 $
Spread / Average Target -1,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward T. Tilly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Isaacson Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Brian N. Schell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eric Crampton Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet P. Froetscher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.-1.36%12 117
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC9.13%46 355
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED9.10%40 038
DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG17.91%26 260
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE30.08%23 323
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.-7.01%21 021
