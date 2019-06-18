Cboe Global Markets : Arthur J. Gallagher To Acquire P2 Group

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (NYSE: AJG) announced the acquisition of Hawthorn, Victoria-based P2 Group. The terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.
Arthur J Gallagher & Co shares are trading down 1.61% at $86.29.
Related Links:
Sotheby's To Be Acquired By BidFair, Shares Rise 60%
Elliott To Acquire Barnes & Noble For $683M
Attachments
Disclaimer
CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 18 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2019 13:33:05 UTC