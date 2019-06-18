Cboe Global Markets : Arthur J. Gallagher To Acquire P2 Group

Cboe - Market News Story

Tanzeel Akhtar 6/18/2019 7:54:37 AM

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (NYSE: AJG) announced the acquisition of Hawthorn, Victoria-based P2 Group. The terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co shares are trading down 1.61% at $86.29.

