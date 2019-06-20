Cboe Global Markets : Atreca Prices 7.35M Share IPO @$17/Share

Cboe - Market News Story

Charles Gross 6/20/2019 2:40:59 AM

Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCEL) announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 7,350,000 shares of common stock at a price to the public of $17.00 per share.

In addition, Atreca has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,102,500 additional shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The shares are expected to begin trading on The Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol 'BCEL' on June 20, 2019, and the offering is expected to close on June 24, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions. Atreca estimates net proceeds from the offering will be approximately $113.8 million (assuming no exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares of common stock), after deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by Atreca.

Cowen, Evercore ISI, and Stifel are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Canaccord Genuity is acting as a lead manager for the offering. Arcadia Securities is acting as co-manager for the offering.