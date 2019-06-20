Log in
Cboe Global Markets : Atreca Prices 7.35M Share IPO @$17/Share

0
06/20/2019 | 04:14am EDT
Cboe - Market News Story
Atreca Prices 7.35M Share IPO @$17/Share

Charles Gross 6/20/2019 2:40:59 AM

Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCEL) announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 7,350,000 shares of common stock at a price to the public of $17.00 per share.

In addition, Atreca has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,102,500 additional shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The shares are expected to begin trading on The Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol 'BCEL' on June 20, 2019, and the offering is expected to close on June 24, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions. Atreca estimates net proceeds from the offering will be approximately $113.8 million (assuming no exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares of common stock), after deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by Atreca.

Cowen, Evercore ISI, and Stifel are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Canaccord Genuity is acting as a lead manager for the offering. Arcadia Securities is acting as co-manager for the offering.



Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 20 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2019 08:13:06 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 153 M
EBIT 2019 738 M
Net income 2019 430 M
Debt 2019 376 M
Yield 2019 1,18%
P/E ratio 2019 29,77
P/E ratio 2020 25,36
EV / Sales 2019 11,1x
EV / Sales 2020 10,1x
Capitalization 12 426 M
Chart CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
Duration : Period :
Cboe Global Markets Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 109 $
Spread / Average Target -1,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward T. Tilly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Isaacson Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Brian N. Schell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eric Crampton Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet P. Froetscher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.-1.36%12 184
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC12.43%46 530
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED21.52%39 570
DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG20.34%26 372
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE34.91%23 483
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.0.00%20 880
